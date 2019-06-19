Indian Market Isn't Cheap, Look Towards Capital Goods Sector Stocks

The Indian stock market is trading at high valuations as the popular iShares MSCI India Index ETF (INDA) is currently trading close to 52-week highs. For investors looking for value in the Indian market, some of the capital goods sector stocks like Larsen & Toubro (OTC:LTOUF), Thermax (OTC:THXXY), Cummins India (OTC:CMQMY) and Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT), look very cheap. At the current price, INDA ($35) is just too expensive, considering that there is a lot of economic and political uncertainties which are going to affect consumption, investment activity and thus corporate earnings going forward.

I believe the Indian market is trading at high valuations because it's mainly driven by liquidity and not market fundamentals. Liquidity is not enough to justify the high market valuation, followed by weak economic and corporate earnings growth. This shows that investors are accepting a lower cost of equity, even though economic growth outlook is very uncertain and risks are unchanged.

Price Multiples India (INDA) Brazil (EWZ) South Africa (EZA) Russia (ERUS) China (MCHI) Indonesia (EIDO) Weighted Average PE Ratio 21.23 15.94 11.76 5.208 12.4 15.04 Weighted Average Price to Sales Ratio 1.926 1.635 1.843 0.8697 1.316 1.735 Weighted Average Price to Book Ratio 3.126 2.026 2.005 0.881 1.576 2.115

Source: YCharts

From the table above, INDA is overvalued based on a P/E, P/S and P/B basis, in contrast with other key comparable emerging markets. On a macro level, there are a lot of uncertainties with the Indian economy right now and I would recommend investors to look towards other EMs like Brazil, South Africa, Russia, China and Indonesia. At least for the near term.

Unemployment And Growth

Recent unemployment figures released by the government shows at 3.6%. Are these numbers legitimate? There is a clear evidence that the BJP govt suppressed the unemployment figures for political reasons. A recent article by NYTimes stated that "any statistics that cast an iota of doubt on the achievement of the government seem to get revised or suppressed on the basis of some questionable ideology.” This statement was based on the complaints from 108 economists and social scientists. The effects of currency ban and the poor implementation of the GST has affected many small businesses and the average consumer, and I believe that the govvernment had masked these issues for political reasons, thus, increasing the probability of winning the election.

Demonetisation has not only affected consumers but also businesses, mainly small corporations that primarily rely on cash, and they account for up to 2/3rd of India's economy. Moreover, India has a large number of low-skilled workers living in rural areas, working within the manufacturing and agriculture sector. These two labour-intensive sectors are declining due to the effects of demonetisation, and the current laws imposed by the government works against the supposed economies of scale. This has had a significant impact on generating employment and led to bankruptcies of many small businesses and loss of jobs within manufacturing and agricultural sector.

A leaked statistic office report, which was rejected by the BJP government, showed that the unemployment figure is at a 45-year high of 6.5% (double of what the govt reported), and a private research company called Monitoring Indian Economy Pvt. Ltd. estimated the jobless rate at 7.5%, again double what the govt reported back in April 2019. I believe the actual unemployment figure could be in the high-single digits (more than 6.5%), based on how India counts the number of unemployed. A recent article by NYTimes says that "people who work irregularly — a couple of months on, a couple of months off — are considered employed unless they are jobless for a majority of the year."

Many questions were also raised regarding India's whopping 7% growth rate. I believe, since the demonetisation and the poor implementation of GST, the economy has been declining, and the current growth could be around 4-5%. This is a realistic figure considering that private consumption, investment activity, consumer confidence and exports have been declining since the past two years. Fixed investments stayed flat at 30% of GDP since 2015, while FDI has been declining due to bureaucratic bottlenecks and politically-motivated protectionism.

For instance, the business outsourcing industry, which is a vital area/source of employment in India has been performing poorly as foreign manufacturing companies are quietly moving out of India to other southeast Asian countries like Indonesia, Philippines and Thailand that have favourable trade and FDI policies. Furthermore, auto sales and air travel sectors, which constitute for 60% GDP, haves been declining. Evidence shows that passenger vehicle sales fell by 17.1% in April 2019, the worst decline since October 2011. Ultimately, all of this proves as to why the 7% GDP growth isn't justifiable.

Deteriorating consumer confidence:

Source: Bloomberg

Whenever politics clash with monetary policy, it could have severe implications on a country's economy. Recently, two central bankers have resigned (or fired by Modi) as they were against the Prime Minister's draconian decision to ban currency and tap into central bank's reserves to increase government spending. This questions the so-called independence and transparency of the RBI. Losing trust from investors can cause severe hurdles in the implementation of monetary policy going forward. And the govt. trying to control the statistical system by manipulating economic data and exerting influence on the RBI is not going to help improve economic growth, and it won't encourage foreign investors from investing in the Indian equity/debt capital markets.

Trade

Although countries like the US, the UK, Brazil started imposing protectionist trade policies, what investors don't realise is that India has been one of the most protectionist countries in the world. For example, India imposes high custom duties on several goods such as "flowers (60 percent), natural rubber (70 percent), automobiles and motorcycles (60 percent to 75 percent), raisins and coffee (100 percent), alcoholic beverages (150 percent), and textiles (some ad valorem equivalent rates exceed 300 per cent), 20% on life-saving drug formulations and 10 percent basic customs duty, for medical equipment and devices"

Exports and imports were affected because of an obsession with protecting India's industries and companies. Recently, India's finance minister revoked all the bilateral investment treaties with key partner countries. These actions reduced investor protections and pushed foreign manufacturing companies to other south Asian countries, including domestic producers who want to produce goods/service for the rest of the world. Another reason why India won't be able to attract foreign manufacturers like China and other southeast Asian countries because the government isn't investing in the Indian workforce, like providing basic healthcare and education. The lack of skills and quality of the Indian workforce could be less appealing for foreign producers.

Although India is trying to improve exports and reduce reliance on imports, it would be a challenging task due to rising trade protectionism and softening economic growth across key markets: US, China and Europe. To develop India's economy and its key industry sectors, producing just for the internal market wouldn't be enough. The country should produce for the rest of the world to improve economic growth, create employment and to pull people out of poverty. To achieve this, the government needs to focus on creating incentives for companies and should invest in the local workforce by providing basic healthcare and education.

NBFS (Non-Bank Financial Sector)

Currently, India has soo much trouble tackling its non-bank financial sector's (shadow banking) bad loans. Non-bank loans have accounted for a third of all the newly issued loans over the past four years. Loans within the shadow banking space are too risky that even top banking mutual funds have eliminated exposure to it. Surprisingly, some popular Indian banks such as ICICI, Axis and Yes Bank that have exposure to weaker NBFS loans and having the world's highest bad loan ratio, have been downgraded to junk by Moody's and S&P.

I believe one of the main reasons why companies are failing to make interest payments and defaulting on obligations is because the interest rates are too high. Bank lending rates have gone up and range between 13% to 20% because of the liquidity squeeze caused by the currency ban, which forced banks to raise rates to attract new deposits and that translated into higher rates on loans under the marginal lending framework. Also, the RBI's base policy rate is too high. Retail inflation dropped to 3% from 10%, while bank lending rates have only dropped by 1%. The recent World Bank data shows that "real interest rates in India went up to 6.2 per cent in 2017 from 2.5 per cent in 2012, while real rates fell in many other Asian countries, including China." As a result of high borrowing rates, business investment has declined, further limiting job creation.

My Favourite Sector Right Now: Capital Goods

As Modi's government implements key policy initiatives to tackle unemployment and slowing economic growth, capital expenditure in areas such as road, railways, power transmission, construction and infrastructure is expected to shoot up.

Most of the capital good companies in India have grown in single-digit CAGR in the past five to six years due to lack of contracts from the government, which led to these stocks to trade 20-30% below their five-year average valuations.

The government has set some ambitious goals to improve infrastructure and is expected to spend nearly $1.5 trillion over the next five years.

Reducing interest rates (accommodative policy), increasing govt expenditure, and tackling bad debt in NBFS should support investment activity and benefit the capital goods sector.

Stocks that are trading at year-low valuations and are expected to benefit from this trend include: Larsen & Toubro, Thermax, Cummins India and Kennametal Inc.

Conclusion

As a result of the all risks mentioned above, I am not buying the highly liquid and popular INDA ETF, as I believe the investor is not fairly compensated for the political and economic risks that the country is facing right now. The market is also overvalued compared to other emerging economies. However, as the government tackles mounting bad debt, slowing growth, unemployment and investment spending, capital goods stocks (LTOUF, THERMAX, CMQMY and KMY) are expected to appreciate as they receive new contracts from the government.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.