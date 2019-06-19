T2: A Catch With A Catch

T2 has spent the last five years enhancing value while losing market cap; this creates a buying opportunity for investors willing to shoulder risk as T2 navigates the danger zone.

T2's loan with CRG is sobering. However, any risk it might pose appears priced into the shares.

My May 24, 2019, article on T2 Biosystems (TTOO), "T2: Navigating The Danger Zone" [NDZ], outlined the risks associated with T2 from a cautiously optimistic viewpoint. During the ensuing weeks, I have watched with concern as it pitched forward, on no news, towards a possibly imminent NASDAQ delisting notice.

After closing below $1.50 on 6/10/19, it pulled up nicely. A delisting notice is still a potential; however, I believe that its CRG loan is a principal and overdrawn reason its share price action is so dismal.

This article will handicap T2's prospects from the admittedly optimistic, but cautious, perspective of a newly minted T2 shareholder. I continue to endure the pain of owning T2 because of its prospects of becoming a disruptive power in the medical device field.

T2 has spine-tingling potential. However, it is struggling to prove itself

As described in NDZ, T2 is the brainchild of Boston's best and brightest. It has perfected and secured FDA approval for a Point of Care [POC] blood test system that promises to revolutionize healthcare. It is on the cusp of breaking through the suffocating veil of institutional inertia that simultaneously bedevils and protects American healthcare.

Such inertia bedevils because it runs truly revolutionary improvements, such as I assess to be the case with the T2 system, through an indiscriminate gauntlet. This process can sap the economic vitality of even the most worthy project; it protects because it allows institutions to maintain their operational integrity without undue interruption from attractive but ultimately casuistic diversions.

In T2's case, the jury is still out on the ultimate fate of T2's disruptive POC blood testing technology. Howsoever it turns out, one thing is for sure: T2 is under extreme duress at the current moment. Such duress is another two-edged sword. It is the weight which keeps T2 remarkably inexpensive with a market cap ~$78 million; it also reflects the nagging risk attendant upon owning shares in T2.

T2's NASDAQ delisting risk gives rise to a potential reverse split in the near future

T2's May/June price trajectory flirts with a potential NASDAQ delisting notice in the next few months. Since its 2014 public debut, T2 has traded with a de facto share price floor of $2.50 with only exceptions of a few pennies lower on a very few occasions, until May of 2019.

This comforting floor of $2.50 started to crack on May 1, 2019, when T2 traded at a low of $2.42. It regularly corrected back above $2.50 until May 23, 2019, when it dropped all the way to $1.75. T2's Seeking Alpha 5/23/19 news feed quickly supplied a reason for this drop. Its headline read, "T2 Bio down 27% on bearish Mako article". T2 is still reeling as shown by its stock chart below:

From its close of $2.57 on May 22, 2019, to its close of $1.47 on June 10, 2019, T2 dropped more than 42%. From May 28 forward to June 10, its closing price has been less on each subsequent close, save for one occasion when it held steady. Its volume on the day of the Mako article shot up to >5 million shares from barely over 300,000 the previous day. Following a sanguine 6/11/19 Seeking Alpha article on T2, "T2 Biosystems: Why The Bears Are Wrong", T2's price interrupted its fall. This article provides an excellent rundown on T2's outsized potential.

I watch share price closely when they start to drift <$2.00, as has been the case for T2 in recent days, because of the risk that they dip below $1.00 for 30 consecutive business days. Such consecutive <$1.00 prints give rise to a NASDAQ Global Market deficiency notice.

A deficiency notice triggers a 180-day compliance period by which the company must close >$1.00 share price for 10 consecutive business days. Additionally, the company may be required to show likely long-term compliance.

The NASDAQ rule recognizes a company's right to cure a share price deficiency with a reverse stock split. Under a reverse split, the company would amend its articles of incorporation to provide that the company's share count be reduced by some factor, say 5, 10, or 20.

Typically, a reverse stock split affects all stockholders uniformly; it will not alter any stockholder’s percentage interest in the company's equity, provided that some shareholders may receive cash in lieu of any fractional shares. Reverse splits involve a numbers game and do not really affect value in any direct sense.

I recently held Novavax (NVAX) shares up to and through its reverse split notice shareholders meeting of 4/1/19, its NASDAQ delisting notice of 4/11/19 and its 5/8/19 notice of a 20 for 1 reverse split. Its stock price trajectory during this period appears below:

Novavax's big downdraft was a clinical trial related event. The actual split seems to have had a relatively minor impact on its trajectory. In sum, while a reverse stock split would be disconcerting as indicative of a company under stress, it is not itself of great concern from a value point of view beyond any disruption for those who make small option trades in the name.

T2's loan with CRG is sobering. However, any risk it might pose appears priced into the shares

Ever since Synergy's (OTCPK:SGYPQ) agonizing destruction following its CRG loan default, investors have been keenly aware of the risks attendant upon loan enforcement, particularly when CRG is the lender. Of course, those who followed Synergy closely are aware that its problems went far beyond its loan covenants; nonetheless, the meme associating CRG loans with potential corporate dissolution will likely persist.

Dynavax (DVAX), another stock I have followed, seems to be caught in the same CRG maelstrom. Dynavax's issues, like those of Synergy, are extensive and go well beyond its CRG loan.

I will not judge whether loans with CRG deserve a stigma. Such stigma is a factor of uncertain but possibly significant dimension. Under its CRG loan, T2 has granted a lien on substantially all of its assets, including its intellectual property, to secure an initial loan of $40 million.

The base CRG loan agreement dated 12/30/16, attached as exhibit 10.29 to T2's 2016 10-K, is a daunting 90 pages, replete with critical redactions and dozens of schedules and exhibits. It is part of a package of documents describing and securing the loan, notably including a 19-page security agreement as exhibit 10.30 to the 2016 10-K.

In its Q1, 2019 10-Q (p. 15), T2 summarizes the acceleration provisions in the loan agreement as follows:

The Term Loan Agreement includes a subjective acceleration clause whereby an event of default, including a material adverse change in the business, operations, or conditions (financial or otherwise), could result in the acceleration of the obligations under the Term Loan Agreement. ...

The fact that the 10-Q characterizes the acceleration clause as "subjective" gives some pause. However, longstanding accounting standards divine a significant distinction between a subjective acceleration clause and a demand clause, implying that the subjective clause is not a free option to accelerate.

There have been four amendments to ...[such] loan agreement, Amendment No. 1 dated as of March 1, 2017 (Exhibit 10.3), Amendment No. 2, dated as of December 18, 2017 (Exhibit 10.42), Amendment No. 3, dated as of March 16, 2018 (Exhibit 10.43), and Amendment No. 4 dated as of March 13, 2019 (Exhibit 10.50).

The loan carries a dilution component, ....warrants for 528,958 shares of its stock. Initially, the strike price for these warrants was $8.06. In March 2019, T2 negotiated relief from its 2018 revenue covenant and reduced its 2019 revenue covenant to $9 million. In return, it agreed to lower the strike price on its warrants to $4.35 (Q1, 2019 10-Q, p. 15).

The lesson here is that, yes, CRG may agree to loosen the terms of its loan agreement, but with compensating arrangements.

T2 has spent the last five years enhancing value while losing market cap; this creates a buying opportunity for investors willing to shoulder risk as T2 navigates the danger zone

T2 went public in August 2014. As shown by the chart below, its market cap has varied dramatically over this period from a high of >$400 million to its current nadir of ~$78 million. During the interim, it has built its business...

...at a cost of ~$330 million as reflected by its accumulated deficit shown on its latest 10-Q (p. 32).

During this period, it has advanced its device through the FDA, obtained FDA approvals for two distinct panels for use in the device, launched its device with the two panels through the most difficult and fraught periods of market evaluation and secured extensive favorable journal reviews and conference buzz for its program.

T2 utilizes a razor and blade business model. It sells (or leases) its T2Dx® Instrument for a unit price of $100,000. This instrument has no value unless and until T2 secures FDA approval for panels that allow it to use this device for particular tests.

Initially, T2 brought this device to the market with a single approved panel for detection of Candida species in human whole blood specimens from patients with symptoms of, or medical conditions predisposing the patient to, invasive fungal infections. Unsurprisingly, T2 has struggled to sell its razor with but a single type of blade.

Recently, it obtained FDA approval for a T2Bacteria® Panel for the direct detection of bacterial species in human whole blood specimens from patients with suspected bloodstream infections. This put T2 in position to market its device for rapid detection of the most serious sepsis infections as shown below:

Quarterly earnings for Q1, 2019, were reported on 5/2/19. T2 reported strong (30% y/y) revenue growth in excess of guidance for the quarter. This amounted to revenues of $1.8 million. The following slide 23 from T2's April Needham presentation sets out T2's guidance for 2019 and its targets for 2020.

T2 guides for 2019 revenues to double to ~$20 million; it then targets a redoubling of revenues in 2020. During its 5/30/19 presentation for Singular Research Spring Select Web Call, CEO McDonough responds to a question (7.04:50-7.05:50); he explained how guided revenue expectations build over the year as new accounts grow its testing base.

A breaking press release, “T2 Biosystems Highlights Current and Future Opportunities for its Breakthrough Rapid Diagnostic Technology for Biothreat Pathogen Detection“ shows the versatility of the T2 platform and its potential to play ever broadening roles in pathogen detection with exciting revenue potential.

Conclusion

It is impossible to pick an absolute bottom for a stock. T2 has certainly proven the difficulty of doing so in its stock over its entire life as a public company and particularly over the last month. As a believer in the prospects of T2's technology, I am watching it, taking small positions as its price settles lower.

Again, at Singular Research, in response to a question, CEO McDonough advised of expectation that gross margins build from current 70-80% to above 80-90% for panel sales over the long term (7.04:10-7.04:44). With its market cap of ~$75 million and its credible targeted near-term annual revenues at $40 million, I am expecting big things from T2 as it weathers its current rough patch.

Let's assume revenues progress as the company expects. Hard proof that it is generating guided revenues will await its Q4, 2019 earnings call sometime in early 2020. Until then, it may struggle to gain traction for the big run-up that longs anticipate; ergo, trading at its current paltry share price, T2 is currently a catch with a catch.

