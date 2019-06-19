Broadcom Looks Undervalued After Resetting Expectations

There is still macro risk in play for the next 6-12 months, but Broadcom shares look undervalued below $300.

Broadcom missed second quarter revenue expectations and reduced full-year revenue expectations by about 8%, with both Huawei and diverse end-market weakness contributing to the revision.

I’ve been cautious on chip stocks in recent months, primarily because I thought the Street was carrying inflated expectations for a strong second half rebound. Although I can’t say Broadcom (AVGO) has totally de-risked its fiscal second half, nor can I say that there’s no further downside for the global economy and/or chip stock revenue expectations, I think expectations are at a much saner level than they were before, with chip stocks having modestly underperformed the overall market.

I believe Broadcom shares should trade above $300. Moreover, I think management has proven itself over the years as one of the most realistic teams in the space with respect to what drives value in semiconductors. With a strong presence in the data center, as well as a host of other opportunities, I continue to believe this is one of the best-run semiconductor companies, and now it’s trading below fair value.

Mixed, And Not Entirely Surprising, Results In Fiscal Q2

Revenue misses are never great news, but given my overall view that the Street has been expecting too much from chip companies, I can’t say I was surprised that Broadcom came in below Street revenue expectations for the quarter (results were much closer to my own expectations). On the other hand, I was also not surprised to see the company outperform expectations for margin improvement, with synergies from the CA deal coming in better/faster than expected.

Revenue rose 10% year over year, but fell 5% quarter over quarter, with weakness in semiconductors (down 10% yoy / down 6.5% qoq) leading the way. Overall revenue missed by about 3%, with semiconductors responsible for all of it (Infrastructure was a little better than expected). Within semiconductors, wireless was “down sharply” in what is usually a seasonally weak quarter (last year saw a 41% qoq decline in wireless revenue), while networking was up double-digits year over year and broadband was described as “recovering”. Storage underperformed, which wasn’t too surprising given Marvell’s (MRVL) earlier report.

Gross margin improved more than five points yoy and about a half-point sequentially, beating expectations by more than a point (the third-party data sources had different average sell-side estimates). Operating expenses were likewise lower than expected, driving a roughly two-point operating margin beat. As reported, operating income rose 20% year over year an fell less than 4% sequentially, with margin improvement almost one point sequentially.

Guidance Not Just (Or Even Mostly) Huawei

The new export ban in place against China’s Huawei has created revenue challenges across the semiconductor sector, and Broadcom is no exception. While many companies revised their 2019 expectations lower after the ban was announced, Broadcom’s revision to guidance was well above just what the subtraction of Huawei would normally represent.

Management cut $2 billion out of its fiscal 2019 revenue estimate, and including the second quarter miss, that suggests roughly $1,850 million in newly-reduced expectations. With Huawei probably accounting for $550 million to $650 million of that (depending on whether you assume that business would have grown this year, which I think it would have), clearly there are some issues in the underlying business. To that end, management noted slower trends in multiple end-markets, with that worsening trend accelerating in July.

Several companies, including Marvell, Intel (INTC), and Nvidia (NVDA), expressed varying degrees of caution on the data center market, which likely represents around one-quarter of Broadcom’s revenue base these days. Broadcom has gotten less detailed with its guidance since the CA deal closure, but management did indicate that lower handset units were also a part of the guidance revision (even factoring in increased content of 5% to 10% as the company takes some share back from Qorvo (QRVO) ).

The Outlook

The sense I get from Broadcom is that pretty much every market is growing less robustly at this point than previously expected, though I would note that the company’s guidance still assumes above-seasonal double-digit second half revenue growth.

Longer term, Broadcom is leveraged to growing 5G-based content in new handsets (including higher filter content; about 25% higher than the prior generation) and 5G-driven networking silicon. Broadcom has ASIC wins with Nokia (NOK), ZTE, and Ericsson (ERIC), and both Nokia and Ericsson should benefit from trade actions taken against Huawei. Broadcom isn’t alone here, with Marvell and Intel scoring wins with Nokia, ZTE, and Ericsson too, but Broadcom should nevertheless benefit from the 5G infrastructure ramp.

Beyond this, Google is just starting to launch its new gen 3 TPU, and Broadcom won the 4th gen slot with its co-designed 5nm chip. Google isn’t Broadcom’s only customer in AI, and the company has also maintained strong share with its Tomahawk and Jericho switching and routing portfolios, despite many would-be rivals taking aim at the business.

I can’t rule out a further deterioration in the macro backdrop, and I think that’s probably the biggest single risk for Broadcom in the near term (< 12 months). I do think the longer-term opportunities really haven’t changed that much, though, and I still believe Broadcom can deliver better than 5% annualized revenue growth (from FY18) and mid-to-high single-digit free cash flow growth.

Between discounted free cash flow and margin-driven EV/revenue and EV/EBITDA, I think fair value is in the $300 to $320 range now.

The Bottom Line

Broadcom’s strong execution on margins should create some floor for valuation, but its leverage to data center and handsets are still risk factors (and the company lacks the leverage to autos that many other chip companies have), and some investors are likely worried about the possibility of additional acquisitions outside its core semiconductor focus. I like buying good companies when the Street is worried, though, and I think today’s valuation offers good long-term prospective returns for shareholders even if the next six to 12 months look wobblier for the sector.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AVGO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.