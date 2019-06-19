GUSH: The Bull Case

Crude may be stretched too far to the downside, and inventories could tighten against the 5-year average.

Over the last month, Direxion’s Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 3X Shares ETF (GUSH) has been absolutely crushed, with shares falling by nearly 40%. Tuesday witnessed a bit of relief in that the overall rally in crude oil pulled shares up by about 8%, but prices of GUSH are still sitting near multi-month lows.

For those who have followed my recent articles on the E&P sector, you probably know that I’m very bearish energy right now. However, recent fundamentals are suggesting that the bearish trend may be reaching its apex and prices may reverse in the near future. When that happens, we should see a strong bounce back in energy ETFs, and GUSH may rally substantially. In this piece, I will lay out the current overwhelmingly bearish fundamental case for energy and show how investors may potentially be able to capture the turn in E&Ps as the fundamentals reverse.

The Instrument

Before jumping into the analysis, we need to a quick overview of the fund. GUSH is a triple-leveraged ETF which gives a 300% daily return of the S&P Oil & Gas Index. If you dig into the methodology of this index, you’ll find that it basically holds a basket of E&Ps spread around the world, the bulk of the revenues of which are derived from the price of crude oil and natural gas. In other words, if you can get a firm grasp on the fundamentals of these two commodities, you are likely to have a pretty good idea of what’s been driving the price of GUSH and where it is likely to be headed in the future. So let’s jump into the fundamentals.

Natural Gas: Where is the bottom?

The million-dollar question for natural gas is this: When in the world are we going to stop falling?

Unfortunately for companies exposed to natural gas, it just continues to keep on falling. The reason for this fall is pretty simple - supply is overwhelming demand. When you examine the net balance between supply and demand, the strong gains of gas into storage can be seen continuing to rise.

Gas in the demand center of the east is currently back above the 5-year average, as the distance has continued to narrow over the last 2 months.

The South-Central has also seen strong gas in storage over the last few months, as gas has resupplied at above-seasonal levels.

Gas demand is seasonal. During the winter, it is used primarily for heating, and during the summer, primarily for power burn. Summer power burn is highly dependent on temperature - if you have below-average temperatures, you’re going to have below-average power burn, coupled with inventories rising at above-average levels. Unfortunately for the E&P sector, the current trend (due to surging production and weak weather) is likely to continue.

First, according to the STEO, we are likely to continue to see gas production rise throughout the year to average 90.6 BCF/d (an increase of above 8% on a year-over-year basis) and continue growing through at least 2020. The immediate demand equation is, unfortunately, not going to help this picture in that the CPC is expecting to see below-average temperatures for the foreseeable future, with the 30-day forecast showing this month with weak temperatures. The short-term 8-14 day forecast is showing some relief, with strong temperatures expected in most areas of the country east of the Rockies, likely providing relief to the gas bulls.

Crude Oil: Is the rubber band stretched too far?

When it comes to crude oil, the million-dollar question is this: Have we bottomed? If we were 100% driving with the help of a rear-view mirror, we would say that crude oil is incredibly bearish. However, as traders and investors, it pays to think through what could potentially happen in light of future fundamentals. This type of thinking gives us probabilities and actionable points at which we can revise and update our investment thesis.

Crude oil is strongly bearish. Inventories continue to climb against the 5-year average at a time of the year in which they should be falling due to summer driving demand.

The recent run-up in inventories is so strong that it has brought the year-to-date build in crude oil to be perhaps the 4th largest year ever seen.

I’ve covered this extensively in recent articles, so I’ll just briefly mention this here - the reason for the builds is strong production, coupled with weak runs and a resumption of imports. These three variables have been a perfect storm for crude oil markets, leading to a collapse in price.

All this is past history. It is my belief that markets will take some time to fully adjust to these fundamentals, and any sort of bottom in crude oil will come at the expense of several false breakouts to the upside. In other words, I don’t see a “V-shaped” recovery in price, simply due to the fact that inventories are significantly depressed versus the 5-year average, and it will take some time to work that off.

However, there is one variable which gives me pause when it comes to full-on, unmitigated bearishness, and that is the current extent to which inventories have gained versus the 5-year average. My main concern here is that crude may have made a “too far, too fast” move in which the strong collapse in price is going to trigger an immediate response in fundamentals in the opposite direction. Specifically, I measure this rate of change in fundamentals on a seasonal basis in the form of the 2-month change in inventories vs. the 2-month change in the 5-year average of inventories.

In the chart above, I’ve graphed this metric as a visual to the relationship I’m monitoring. I’ve found this relationship to be predictive of corresponding price movements as seen in the following chart.

This chart basically says that if you can predict where inventories are going to travel versus where they have historically travelled for that time of the year, you can call what will likely happen to crude pricing over that time frame. The implication for the price of crude oil is that the inventory situation is extremely unbalanced to the upside.

In recent weeks, we have seen inventories climb to the highest level against its 5-year average since around the time of the bottom of the 2013-2015 crash in crude oil. In that situation, we saw production respond to price and prices of crude rebound. I believe it is possible that this will play out over the next month due to the fact that price has moved incredibly far in an incredibly short amount of time. Specifically, there are two triggers which will tell me that crude has bottomed, and those are: 1) the OPEC meeting (if they increase the cuts, much more conviction) and 2) inventories falling back towards the 5-year average at an accelerating rate (in other words, strong demand over the next month).

For holders of GUSH, I would suggest investors consider buying the ETF if either of these two triggers happens in that it could signal the change in the movement of the price of crude oil for several months and serve as a bottom in the fall.

A word on leverage

This is an article about a specific ETF which takes an underlying index and gives a three-time daily return. If you’re holding this ETF over long periods of time, it can be a really, really bad idea, depending on how volatility unfolds. The worst-case scenario for holders of a leveraged ETF is if the price doesn’t really go anywhere for lengthy periods of time. Read more about that here if you’d like to understand the math behind it.

This said, energy commodities are currently on the move, with crude and natural gas strongly trending on the daily time frame. As long as this remains the case, GUSH is likely to be a solid investment to capture short-term swings in price.

Conclusion

GUSH gives exposure to the E&P sector. The E&P sector is heavily exposed to the price of natural gas and crude oil. Gas may see relief in the near future as strong heat has entered the short-term forecast and we are headed into the depths of summer. Crude is certainly bearish, but the fundamentals may have stretched too far to the downside. If we start to see builds slow and roll over into draws, GUSH will make for a good trade to the upside.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.