EVIO Might Be Testing Insolvency

The company last released its financials for the quarter ending June 30, 2018. The release of its audited results for the 2018 financial year is still pending.

EVIO Labs Bend and EVIO Labs Eugene both lost their license after employees were caught taking samples of marijuana home, rather than destroying them.

The bullish argument on EVIO Labs (OTCQB:EVIO) was relatively simple; the chain of testing laboratories would stand to capitalize on greater amounts of US states legalizing cannabis and mandating safety and quality testing.

The reality for the company, its stock, and its shareholders has been far different.

EVIO Labs, almost a year after it last released financials, faces irrelevancy, and possible insolvency. It is hard not to feel bad for EVIO Labs' shareholders, whatever the company's initial faults. Their modest dreams of wealth creation through the prudent act of investing morphed into a nightmare.

It's not hard to have seen what the initial bullish arguments for EVIO Labs looked like. The company would have provided an alternative 'pick-and-shovel' way to gain exposure to the rapidly growing North American legal cannabis market. This was especially true set against the background of the manic valuations of other companies within the cannabis space. EVIO Labs' longs would likely have invested into the company as part of a wider more holistic cannabis investing strategy that considered all spectrums of the cannabis market, not just the big Canadian cannabis licensed producers.

"Oregon Cannabis Lab Surrenders 2 Licenses to Regulators" reads the January 22, 2018 news article published on CannabisNow. A look at the stipulated settlement agreements for marijuana violation cases published by Oregon's Liquor Control Commission, the cannabis regulator for the western US state, gives further detail on the issue.

EVIO Labs' employees were caught taking samples of marijuana sent to their respective labs for testing. Oregon's cannabis testing regulation specifies that samples sent to a lab for testing must be divided in half, with one half tested and one retained in the event of the need to retest. Employees of both labs were taking home samples after the 40 day retention period for the second half of the divided samples lapsed.

Readers should note the company last issued a press release on the 17th of December, so there seems to be no official communication with shareholders on what would have been a material event. While the loss of Eugene and Bend would harm revenue, the reputation of the company has also likely suffered, so softer demand for its testing could likely have been experienced.

The primary pain point from EVIO Labs has been its failure to release its financial results. A daring feat that is only permissible by its over-the-counter listing. The company last released financials for the quarter ending June 30, 2018. A look at the company's investor relations states that the subsequent financials should be released, pending the completion of their audits, before the end of spring 2019.

Charting EVIO Labs' last released financials highlights a declining revenue profile that has been combined with material quarter-over-quarter increases in negative net operating cash flow. Negative OCF as a percentage of revenue has also been rising. These financials are not good, a fact that is likely to have been exacerbated following the closure of EVIO Labs Eugene and EVIO Labs Bend.

The company is also still dependent on infusions of equity capital to plug its cash burn. As its share price collapses further, such a method of financing increasingly becomes less viable.

There is little valid professional reason for a public company to delay the filing of its accounts for close to a full financial year. EVIO Labs has provided no clear narrative for this, and its shareholders have resorted to desperate measures to voice their discontent.

The company did issue a press release on the 21st November 2018; "EVIO Inc. Releases Preliminary Fourth Quarter 2018 Results".

A quick look at the contents of the press release would flag that its actually an announcement of "unaudited analytical testing revenue for its fiscal 2018 fourth quarter ended September 30, 2018". It is quite misleading to title the announcement of analytical testing revenue as that of Q4 results. Hence, it would be prudent for current EVIO Labs longs to consider whether this was done in good faith.

Some readers might have noticed the pervasive use of the past tense in this article, indeed, the initial title for the article was going to reference the possibility of EVIO Labs' future description being preceded by the verb 'was'.EVIO Labs' has landed on the precipice of possible insolvency. The company has built a dam around a river of net losses, cash burn, and declining revenues. It also now faces the looming specter of a class action lawsuit.

