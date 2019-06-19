The Art Of Finding Hidden Gems In Small Cap REITs

We discuss our 4-step process to sorting the worthwhile from the wobbly and present one potential opportunity to consider today.

It sets an unprecedented opportunity for active REIT investors to invest in quality small cap REITs at deep discounts to fair value.

There exists an exceptionally large valuation gap between large cap REITs and small cap REITs at this present moment.

In a recent article entitled “Big Opportunity in Small Cap Value REITs,” Dane Bowler shares some very interesting charts on the REIT market. I recommend that you read his article, but here are my two favorite charts from it:

Chart 1: Compares Valuations to Market cap

Chart 2: Compares FFO Multiples of Small caps vs. Large caps

The takeaway for value investors is that:

Small cap REITs trade at significant discounts relative to large caps REITs.

As REITs grow larger over time, their FFO multiple tends to expand – resulting in repricing profits to small cap investors.

Dane Bowler explains that the main reason for this unusually large valuation gap is the ETF boom, which led to indiscriminate buying of large caps and left small caps behind.

As an example, the largest REIT ETF (VNQ) has grown to over $60 billion worth of assets since its launch, and almost all of it goes straight into large caps. Over time, as passive investing gained more and more ground, the valuation discrepancy grew ever larger.

Today, this has reached a rather extreme point with small cap REITs valued at a ~40% discount to larger peers – solely based on their smaller size.

Because ETFs are dominated by large caps, the market is led to believe that REITs are now fully valued at close to 20x FFO – when in reality, the great majority of REITs continue to trade at very reasonable valuations at just around 12x FFO. We believe that this sets an unprecedented opportunity for active REIT investors to invest in quality small cap REITs that trade at deep discounts to fair value.

Higher Growth, Higher Yield, Higher Upside

On top of trading at much lower valuations, we prefer to invest in smaller-cap REITs because of three main reasons:

(1) Easier to move the growth needle: A small REIT can achieve significant FFO growth by undertaking one single acquisition. Therefore, they have the luxury to be more selective in their investment process and can focus on a few deals at a time and truly create value in the acquisition process.

(2) Higher dividend yield: Most small-cap REITs in which we invest today yield between 7 and 12% whereas the passive REIT indexes pay only 3.9%. With a higher dividend yield, we feel much more comfortable investing in REITs because we do not depend on appreciation to generate attractive returns in the long run.

(3) Greater upside and margin of safety: As REITs get larger, they tend to experience FFO multiple expansion – a catalyst for outperformance for smaller cap REITs. This additional return component can be very sizable when you consider that larger REITs trade at an 8-notch higher FFO multiple on average.

With higher dividend yields, an easier path to growth, and higher long-term upside potential, we much rather own a diversified portfolio of smaller REITs – rather than an overpriced ETF of large caps.

However, with that said, picking small cap REITs is not easy. It is important to recognize that “not all REITs are created equal” and while some small cap REITs are posed for market-beating results, others are real landmines that can result in significant value destruction.

This is a sector where you need to be very selective to maximize returns. Below we share 4 easy steps that we consistently apply at High Yield Landlord to sort out the worthwhile from the wobbly.

The Selection Process To Identify Hidden REIT Gems

Our proprietary selection process is not bullet-proof, but it has allowed us to pick many past winners including Essential Properties (EPRT), Medical Properties (MPW) and W.P Carey (WPC). Today, we reject 10 investments on average for every one investment that we make:

Step 1: Management Alignment Is More Important Than Anything Else

If a REIT lacks management alignment, the rest of the story is meaningless. Even if a REIT appears to present great value, the management will always find a way to destroy more of it to earn higher fees if that is its goal.

Therefore, the very first step should always be to have a good look at the management and its alignment of interest. The management structure and the insider ownership are the two most relevant criteria to research here.

Exceptions exist, but generally speaking, externally-managed REITs suffer from greater conflicts of interest, have greater G&A cost, and shareholder returns have been significantly lower over time. By simply skipping all the externally managed REITs, investors can improve their expected returns as compared to Index funds that hold exposure to many externally managed REITs.

This has allowed us to avoid numerous serial underperformers such as the RMR (RMR) managed entities Senior Housing Properties (SNH), Hospitality Properties (HPT), Industrial Logistics (ILPT) and Office Properties Income (OPI) that cannot be trusted.

In fact, HPT appeared to be a good opportunity earlier this month, and yet, now it got even cheaper after the management decided to acquire a low-quality retail portfolio off Spirit MTA (SMTA). How does this make sense for a Hotel REIT? Value destruction is a real thing if the management team is not aligned with shareholders.

Step 2: The Right Property Sector At the Right Time

You cannot just invest in any property type at any given time. As an example, most REIT investors are too heavily exposed to retail REITs, office REITs and hotel REITs.

All three have been serial underperformers in the past years, and we expect this to continue.

Retail REITs are cheap today, but the fundamentals are deteriorating in the wake of e-commerce growth with Amazon (AMZN) growing ever larger and stealing market share from brick and mortar retailing. There exists several attractive opportunities in the sector, but as a whole, we prefer to keep an underweight allocation to the greater risks - especially in a late cycle economy.

Office REITs are relatively pricey from a P/FFO standpoint, offer little yield, and we expect further underperformance in the long run due to the high capex needs to keep tenants happy. Some will do well, but on average, the unfavorable nature of office investments combined with high valuations will most likely lead to poor results.

Hotel REITs have the worst sectoral track record of the entire REIT market and everything points out to continued underperformance in the long run.

Rather than betting on these less favorable sectors, we prefer to favor fundamentally strong sectors such as manufactured housing, net lease properties, and specialty infrastructure sectors to earn sector-level alpha.

Small caps are abundant in hotel, office and retail; but most of them are not worthy of an investment in our opinion.

Step 3: The Right Balance Sheet For The Right Asset Base

Even the safest property can become extremely risky if you financed it with too much leverage.

Small caps often will often have a harder time to raise equity from the public market due to their undervalued share price. Therefore, many will then resort to debt financing, often to an excessive extent.

A lower FFO multiple then means very little if the company is more heavily leveraged. Our favorite debt metric to follow is the Loan-to-value which represents an estimate of the leverage relative to the gross market value of the properties.

We prefer this approach to other cash flow-based leverage metrics because it takes into account the quality of the underlying assets. A REIT that owns high quality properties trading at 5% cap rates can generally bear much more leverage than a company with properties in the riskier 8-10% cap range.

Step 4: Valuation Discount And Dividend Yield

If you have gotten this far and have identified a REIT with a strong management team, an attractive asset base and a suitable balance sheet, now is the time to look at valuations and dividends.

We avoid overpaying for REITs by paying close attention to NAV. Many large caps such as Realty Income (O) trade at up to a 50% premium to NAV, and we expect such lofty valuations to result in disappointing long-term results. We follow a value approach and seek to buy at share prices that are below estimated NAV.

Secondly, we recognize that real estate is an income-driven investment first. We are not happy with the 3-4% dividend yield of indexes and target a sustainable 7-8% dividend yield to generate high income while we wait for appreciation.

As such, our Core Portfolio trades today on average at an estimated 20% discount to NAV and pays a 7.2% dividend yield that is easily covered at a 68% payout ratio.

Putting it all together: An Example Of A Potential Gem

One Liberty Properties (OLP) is a net lease REIT, just like Realty Income, but rather than trade at 22x FFO, OLP is currently offered at around 13x FFO - a full 9-turn lower multiple than the popular large cap. The massive discount lets you assume that the company must have some serious issues, but the reality is that this is a quality company and it does not present any of the previously mentioned problems:

The management owns 22% of the shares - Assuring interest-alignment and a strong focus on shareholder-friendly management.

The portfolio is diverse with the largest exposure to high-demand industrial properties at 37.5% of the rental income.

The average remaining lease term is over eight years - providing consistent cash flow for years to come. Finally, the balance sheet is adequately structured.

The company has significantly outperformed the REIT market in the past 10 years with total returns reaching 13.5% compared to 7.9% for the average REIT:

Moreover, the company yields close to 6% and the dividend is on the rise:

The point here is not to argue that OLP deserves to trade at the same valuation as Realty Income because it does not. But given the high quality nature of the operations, the strong track record and the sector-leading management alignment, we believe that OLP is a good example of a small-cap REIT that is likely to outperform larger peers going forward.

By building a well-structured portfolio of small cap REITs like this one, we believe that investors can drastically improve their investment performance and earn higher income than with larger cap REITs.

Closing Notes: Small Cap REITs Are Wonderful (If You Pick The Right Ones…)

Priced at a 40% discount to larger REITs, there is no doubt that there exist some lucrative opportunities in the less crowded and more obscure small cap space.

You must however exercise very prudent caution to your selection of individual REITs as return disparities can be massive.

To illustrate this point, consider the following: The best REIT investors have achieved up to 22% annual returns over the past decades, whereas the average individual investor earned only 2.6% per year over the same time frame:

Clearly, the average investor does NOT know what they are doing. They are consistently investing in the wrong names and stepping on landmines.

