Why The Sell-Off In Abercrombie & Fitch Stock May Be Overdone

Shares of mall apparel retailer Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) plummeted in May after the company reported disappointing first quarter numbers alongside a down Q2 guide, all against the backdrop of a depressed retail sector weighed by across-the-board bad earnings reports and rising trade tensions.

In the near term, there's a lot to worry about with respect to ANF stock. Consumer confidence globally appears to be slipping. Tariffs threaten to further dampen that confidence, and pressure margins. Global shopping trends are likewise deteriorating, and ANF's bad international numbers in Q1 and ugly Q2 guide imply that ANF is at the heart of this deterioration. The company's streak of positive comparable sales growth quarters will end next quarter, as will the company's streak of margin expansion quarters.

Net net, the current trends supporting ANF stock are weakening, and that's why ANF stock presently trades almost 50% off its 2019 highs. But, zooming out, the long term fundamentals here remain solid, and the stock appears undervalued after this recent sharp correction lower. As such, while ANF stock is a tough buy in the current environment, it also looks like the right time to get bullish.

Data by YCharts

To the point, Abercrombie's first quarter numbers were decent, but the second quarter guide implied that things are getting worse, at least in the near term.

First quarter numbers were decent. Comparable sales were up 1%, which is fine against a 5% lap in the year ago quarter and marks the seventh consecutive quarter of positive comparable sales growth. But, that up 1% comp missed the consensus mark for a 1.4% gain. Meanwhile, gross margins were largely stable year-over-year, which again is fine but also was light of expectations (the Street was expecting slight expansion). Where things got ugly is in the second quarter guide. Second quarter comparable sales are expected to be flat year-over-year, which would end the company's seven quarter streak of positive comps despite the lap getting easier (comparable sales were up 5% in 1Q18, and just 3% in 2Q18). Gross margins are also expected to fall back 100 basis points year-over-year, the biggest compression in recent memory, and opex growth is expected to significantly outpace revenue growth.

Under the hood, management outlined on the call that consumer confidence globally appears to be slipping as the result of rising trade tensions, and that global retail trends have been soft to start the second quarter of 2019. Management also miscalculated some trends, and inventory levels ended the first quarter of 2019 up 7%, the biggest increase in recent memory. This combination of out-sized inventory build and a soft start to Q2 led to the weak guide.

Reasonably, ANF stock sold off in response to that down guide. But, this sell-off should be taken in context. ANF didn't change its full year guide, outside of a higher opex guide due to one time lease-related charges which won't repeat. Remove those one-time expenses, and the fiscal 2019 guide today remains the same as it was back in early March.

The difference? ANF stock trades at $16 today, versus a price tag north of $20 back then.

Data by YCharts

In other words, the market is ignoring what management is saying. Management is saying today's trade-related headwinds won't persist, and that things will normalize by the end of the year. The market is saying today's trade-related headwinds will persist, and management will have to cut its overly optimistic fiscal 2019 guide soon.

Who is right? It's tough to say. But, it certainly does feel like management has the upper hand here. Trade issues were front and center for about a month. Then, U.S. President Donald Trump struck a deal with Mexico to avoid tariffs, and that assuaged investor concerns that we were on the precipice of outright economic warfare. Further, there is and continues to be an overwhelming amount of corporate pressure on Trump to settle this trade dispute, and all that pressure ultimately acts a buffer which should prevent Trump and company from making the current trade dispute much worse.

Even if things do get worse (which doesn't look super likely), only about 25% of Abercrombie's merchandise is sourced in China and shipped to the U.S. That number has been on the decline for several years as ANF has aggressively reworked its supply chain to take production of out of China. This year, that number is expected to fall to 20%.

Thus, trade war risks seem overstated when it comes to ANF stock, meaning that management's full-year 2019 guide looks achievable. In all likelihood, near term retail woes will pass soon, as the global economy firms up and trade tensions de-escalate once again. That means that following weak Q2 numbers, ANF will report strong Q3 and Q4 numbers in-line with what the company has reported over the past two years. The back half of the year is where this company makes all of its money. As such, strong Q3 and Q4 numbers will more than offset weak Q2 numbers, and fiscal 2019 numbers will end up looking pretty good. Pretty good fiscal 2019 numbers aren't priced in here, with ANF stock trading at a 52-week low forward earnings multiple of 16, and 52-week high dividend yield of 5%.

Data by YCharts

Bottom line: Abercrombie & Fitch is a solid retailer going through a rough patch, but that rough patch should pass soon as trade tensions de-escalate over the next several months. That should provide a lift to back half 2019 numbers for ANF, and better numbers should propel ANF stock materially higher into the end of the year.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.