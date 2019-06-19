Why I Believe The Tieto-EVRY Fusion Will Bring Long-Term Value

It is this contributor's view that the merger will result in a stronger IT company, able to fulfill the needs of a large variety of customers inside and outside Scandinavia.

Recently, I wrote an article titled "Tieto: Finnish IT Services With A High Yield". In this article, I argued for the quality of the company and argued for a slight overvaluation in Tieto (OTC:TCYBF).

This morning, news broke that Tieto has placed a bid which has been accepted by Norwegian IT service company EVRY (OTC:EVYAF).

In this article, we'll look at the potential results of this deal and why I believe the resulting company is something one should own - though not necessarily one to buy today.

Let's get going!

Tieto + EVRY- Financials and specifics of a strong, Scandinavian merger

(Source: Tieto)

So, first things first. Tieto's bid for EVRY which has been accepted at this time was made at a 15% premium to yesterday's share price. Based on the financials of the acquisition, EVRY stockholders will own 37.5% of the merged company. ~44.3 Million new Tieto shares will be issued.

The published reasons for the deal are as follows.

The companies have identified potential synergies of €75 Million annually.

The two companies will complement one another from a geographical, solution, and customer-oriented perspective, with their main customer base/activity being in Finland, Norway, and Sweden.

Major shareholder Apax who currently owns a majority stake of EVRY is believed to be the largest shareholder of the new company, with a stake of roughly 20.40%. This leaves the Finnish government and Cevian Capital as distant second and third largest owners at 6.3% and 9.4% respectively.

The CEO of the new company is expected to be Kimmo Alkio, while Tomas Franzén from Tieto is expected to take the role of chairman of the board.

One-time charges in a total of €120-140 Million are expected until synergies have materialized fully in 2022. The TietoEVRY stock will be listed in Helsingfors, Stockholm, and Oslo and will represent a company with 24,000 employees and €3 Billion in annual revenues.

Regulator and state approval for the merger is required, but no issues are expected from this direction, and an extra shareholders' meeting in September of 2019 is expected to finalize the decision. The merger is expected to take place during 4Q19 or 1Q20.

The Tieto stock jumped 7% at market opening. EVRY jumped around 16%, representing the premium paid.

New company specifics

The companies, of course, focus on the major synergies and similarities between their current operations.

(Source: TietoEVRY presentation)

EVRY is a company mostly active in Norway, whereas Tieto is mostly active in Finland and Sweden - their Norwegian presence is limited, much like EVRY does not have a Finnish presence. EVRY is also significantly larger in consulting services and has application services, which Tieto currently does not generate meaningful revenue from.

Synergies are expected to come, among other things, from the following:

Delivery efficiency for customers

Portfolio rationalization

Procurement optimization

As someone who at times works on the other side in terms of procurement (purchase-side), I can attest to at least the intention here - procurement under such a company, larger in scale, will be easier both on the sell- and buy-side. While synergies, in general, as the result of a merger are always a "thing", in that they very rarely materialize as the companies expect, I do expect the core considerations to hold water.

While Sweden, Norway, and Finland are different in ways, the municipal and regional structure in terms of procurement and new customers are very similar. Norway, despite not being part of the EU, follows rules similar to procurement and public tender rules followed in the EU by Finland and Sweden. Smaller IT companies simply have difficulties competing when it comes to public tenders, which represent a significant portion of company income for both. Becoming a larger player, as such, is an advantage however one chooses to view it.

Income/Margins & ownership

Of the two companies, EVRY is the slightly more profitable in terms of adjusted margins, coming in at 12.2% EBIT margin for 2018 compared to 10.2% from Tieto. The latter is somewhat larger in terms of revenues, but the difference is negligible.

The combined adjusted margin is expected to be around 11%, though I consider this somewhat optimistic pre-synergy materialization.

Below, we can see the expected shareholder structure, post-merger/transaction.

(Source: TietoEVRY presentation)

Debt & Leverage

EVRY is by far the more leveraged company of the two, bringing with them a gift in the form of roughly €622.9 Million worth of debt compared to Tieto's €273.2 Million (with Tieto also being the larger business). In addition, there is expected to be a €199.4 Million cash component to the transaction, combining the two existing debt positions with a third.

The resulting debt will be almost €1.1 Billion - over 33% of the expected annual revenues of the new company.

As a result of this transaction, the new company leverage will rise to above each company's goal of 2.0X net debt/EBITDA.

If we calculate the current gearing ratios of both companies and merge them, we're looking at a 72% gearing ratio - which can be considered significantly risky in terms of generally viewing debt/equity, but which I consider acceptable (as in, not a cause for selling the position) in the light of the circumstances here - a large company merger.

Dividend considerations

Both companies are generous payers of dividends/returns to shareholders, and the available communications state that the new combined company intends to continue with this. As of today, EVRY has a dividend of 5.8%, and Tieto has a dividend of 5.6% - virtually identical.

I believe the merger company dividend to be on the lower side, to begin with, due to the new company indebtedness. Reducing TietoEVRY's leverage should be a priority for the new company, even above increasing the new company dividend to a 5%+ in terms of the merger share price/valuation. A company this size should also consider ratings from S&P and Moody's going forward, which could definitely clarify things more for international investors. A large component of a good rating is good debt management.

Valuation expectations of EVRY/Tieto going forward

The share price reaction for both companies has been an initial positive. As we speak, a few hours after market openings, Tieto's is up almost 7% and EVRY's is up 16%. I believe once the initial exuberance has faded, investors and analysts will take into consideration the high gearing ratio/leverage of the new company, and gains recorded during the first week will likely fade somewhat, though likely not below the recorded share price that will be paid.

The two companies trade at similar multiples, and while I've looked at EVRY before, the company hasn't been undervalued at a time when I considered investing in it appealing.

While each company does trade at historically above-average multiples, it does not change what I wrote in my initial Tieto article - which was that Tieto, and as such EVRY, trade at substantial discount in terms of P/E ratio to larger comparison companies such as SAP (SAP), Capgemini (OTCPK:CAPMF), and Oracle (ORCL). With most IT-stocks trading at P/E valuations of 10-20, however (Source: Gurufocus), it does mean that both companies can currently be considered neither undervalued nor overvalued at this time in relation to the space as a whole. I personally view the entire market as overvalued at this time, especially in the Nordics, meaning that an investment in either firm at this time is not something I'm interested in.

In my original article, I specified a valuation of 12-13 P/E ratio for Tieto as appealing for an investment at this time, which made the stock overvalued in my eyes - and I still consider this appealing, even with this new information (more on that in my thesis).

Key Risks

The risks with this merger, apart from individual company risk specified in my previous article on Tieto, is mostly focused on two things:

The resulting leverage of the new company

The potential merger synergies

The leverage is really only a concern if the market were to take a tumble and we'd see a more general sort of downturn, which would result in reduced order intake for both companies as well as the resulting new company. This, in turn, would influence the new company's ability to pay down its debt as quickly or as effectively as they'd like, which, in turn, would influence their ability to pay dividends, finance further capital at appealing rates, and so forth. As such, I consider this the primary risk to this merger.

The risk related to merger synergies is one more general to mergers as a whole. Synergies rarely turn out as good as the companies expect, and I don't consider TietoEVRY to become an exception here. But since the company doesn't expect these to fully materialize for another 3 years, it's not a risk we can qualify in terms of today's share price - not Tieto's, not EVRY's, and not TietoEVRY's.

Thesis

Tieto is merging with one of the largest IT companies in Norway. The resulting IT company will be one of the largest players in all of the Nordics, with customers from both the public and private sector in Finland, Norway, and Sweden. The new company will, I believe, have the long-term possibility of becoming one of the most important IT-services company in the region, as they already manage crucial national systems in each nation related to municipal, regional, and national in sectors such as banking, payment, public management, and governmental institutions/agencies.

As an investor in the geographic space, I believe that this is a company you should ultimately own, and I am bullish for the company's long-term future.

I do not believe you should invest in either of the companies involved today, however. The Nordic stock markets are generally in a state of high valuation at this time, and following the news, neither share price can be considered all that appealing at this time until we know more and see things develop.

There is also the risk of the leverage the company is taking on, with one of the highest gearing ratio in history for either company. While I believe the company will ultimately be successful in this, given the current potential macro risks during a downturn, it's difficult to forecast how long this will take. Because it's difficult to forecast, it makes it hard to expect what rates of return one will initially get as well as what sort of dividend yield we'll be looking at.

Because of these factors, I make two recommendations at this time and with this article.

Recommendation(s)

Owners of TietoEVRY shares, such as me, should keep their shares and enjoy the profits and appreciation. The ultimate fate of this company is, I believe, very positive and profitable. Tieto currently represents over 1% of my portfolio and my initial investment has appreciated almost 55% in 2 years including dividends.

Potential investors should wait for a better valuation prior to investing, either through one of the current companies, at a valuation of 12-14 in terms of P/E, or in the new company, once things become clearer here.

I will update the thesis with new information when and if such becomes available.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TCYBF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: While this article may sound like financial advice, please observe that the author is not a CFA or in any way licensed to give financial advice. It may be structured as such, but it is not financial advice. Investors are required and expected to do their own due diligence and research prior to any investment.