HollySys Undervalued (Maybe Significantly), But Confounding

It's hard to see how HollySys could have handled its proposed (and rescinded) secondary offering any worse, and management's transparency and communication with investors is problematic.

HollySys (HOLI) is a case-in-point to what I’m talking about when I say that some otherwise undervalued opportunities just aren’t worth the hassle. Although HollySys has significant growth potential serving China’s automation and rail markets, consistent growth has always been elusive and management’s communication with investors is tragically bad. Considering all of that, and ongoing risks to China’s near-term economic health, I’m not all that surprised that the shares are down more than 10% from my last update on the company.

So is HollySys worth the hassle now? The shares are looking more than 30% undervalued to me, and I do believe the company has strong core capabilities in areas like control technology. I believe there are opportunities for HollySys to take share from the likes of Honeywell (HON), Emerson (EMR), and Yokogawa (OTCPK:YOKEY), while also expanding its portfolio and addressable markets. All of that said, the risks here are high, as management has earned the “doubt of benefit” and really needs to establish credibility with analysts and investors to prosper.

Industrial Automation Still Volatile, But HollySys Is Thinking Big

Over the last three quarters (starting with the most recent FQ3 results) HollySys has reported revenue growth in its industrial automation business of 32%, negative 14%, and nil, while orders have grown 2%, shrunk 4%, and grown 10%, with the last quarter’s orders representing a 16% improvement over the trailing twelve-month trend.

HollySys’s IA business remains centered around power generation (40% of revenue is from thermal power gen) and petrochemicals/chemicals (40% of revenue) and products like distributed control systems (or DCS) and safety systems, and the company has mid-teens share of the Chinese process automation market, lagging the likes of Supcon and Emerson and leading Honeywell and ABB (ABB), though shares can shift a lot depending upon the market in question (Emerson and Honeywell are strong in petrochemicals, ABB and Emerson are strong in power).

I’m not too concerned about the medium-term outlook for power or chemical infrastructure investment in China; the country needs a lot of both. In the near term, the elevated tariffs on DCS from U.S. companies should give the company a boost in taking share from Emerson and Honeywell.

Beyond this, management is actively looking to expand its business. In the more traditional process automation space, management wants to build its business in markets like food/beverage, medical/life sciences, and electronics. Those aren’t typically “pure” process automation markets, though, and that brings me to my next goal for the company – expanding its offerings into discrete and hybrid automation.

As many other companies, including Honeywell, Emerson, ABB, and Rockwell (ROK) have noted, the traditional boundaries between discrete and process automation are blurring and/or fading away, and companies need more comprehensive offerings to be competitive. For its part, management believes they can further improve their control solutions offerings, and I agree – this is an area where the company’s “DNA” has always been solid and competitive, and the company recently won some significant business from Huaneng (HNP) for its 660MW power units.

Beyond that, management is looking to expand its IA capabilities into systems integration, intelligent manufacturing, and industrial cloud, including industrial IoT and software. That’s fine, but it is not going to be an easy hill to climb and HollySys’s capabilities in control will only help just so much, particularly when considering the investments that others (including ABB, Emerson, Honeywell, Rockwell, Schneider (OTCPK:SBGSY), Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY), et al) have been making in the same areas.

Rail Still Offers Growth, But It’ll Be Choppy

HollySys’s rail business hasn’t been any more stable than its IA business, with revenue up 3%, down 9%, and up 43% over the past three quarters and orders down 6% (58% below the trailing 12-month average), up 20%, and up over 860% across the last three quarters. Given CRC’s tendering/ordering patterns, orders always have been, and likely always will be, volatile and that’s just something investors have to come to terms with.

On the positive side, the company’s share in its core ATP market has stayed fairly steady in the 30%’s and China continues to invest in more high-speed rail capacity. Growth opportunities like SCADA in the metro/subway market and track circuit haven’t developed as quickly as hoped, but they still remain in play as potential future growth opportunities and management is still guiding for double-digit rail order growth over the next few years (ahead of what I expect to be high single-digit overall spending growth on passenger rail). I think it’s worth noting, though, that Knorr Bremse (KBX.DE) is targeting growth in areas like train signaling/controls, and while it doesn’t have strong share there today, it does have a strong business with CRC in areas like braking systems.

Can You Trust Them?

Transparency has long been an issue with Chinese companies, and HollySys is certainly no exception. Management has a poor record of “after the fact” information on business spin-offs (like the spin of an intelligence business that impact IA results) and erratic guidance (erratic in terms of depth, breadth, and quality). Then there was the recent secondary share proposal. Management proposed a share offering in mid-April that would have diluted investors by more than 10%, even though the company has more than $400 million in cash on the balance sheet. The shares got pounded and management withdrew the offering a week later with their tails between their legs.

Management proposed the offering to expand spending on R&D (particularly in IA, but also for next-gen rail signaling), manufacturing capacity, and M&A, but did a truly awful job of really explaining why they needed the cash, including raising questions as to whether the company had been under-spending on R&D and capex to improve the appearance of near-term results. Moreover, at the time, management didn’t really do a good job of getting across a key detail – the large majority of the company’s cash is in China and there are significant restrictions on deploying that cash to fund overseas expansion (including establish R&D centers outside China) and M&A.

I can’t say that investors would have celebrated the move if it had been better-explained, but the poor communication was nevertheless a big problem. Now it is worth wondering if margins will come under pressure as the company presumably looks to increase R&D spending. On the M&A front, while it would make sense for HollySys to look to acquire assets (particularly in hardware and software in IA), the company’s M&A track record isn’t great – the generally misunderstood M&E segment really hasn’t generated clear-cut value yet.

The Outlook

I do believe HollySys can reasonably be expected to generate high single-digit revenue growth as the Chinese automation market grows and HollySys continues to gain share in control-driven process automation markets. Expanding its addressable markets would certainly help, but that remains more of a “show me” story. I likewise believe rail signaling will continue to contribute positively to growth, but in a choppy and volatile way. Free cash flow growth is harder to peg now, though, as it remains unclear to me how much the company will need to increase spending on R&D and capex to support its longer-term growth ambitions.

I use a two-pronged method to value HollySys; a fairly straightforward DCF approach and a margin-driven EV/EBITDA approach. Even with significant discounts in place to reflect the heightened execution/management quality risk, the shares look undervalued below the mid-to-high $20’s.

The Bottom Line

Is a 30%-plus discount to fair value enough to make HollySys attractive? For me the answer is a guarded yes; I do believe there are real opportunities for HollySys to grow alongside increased spending in China on industrial automation and rail, but the near-term outlook for China’s economy is uncertain, and management’s long-term plan leaves plenty in doubt regarding execution. Readers will have to decide for themselves (and I understand that some will consider the stock untouchable), but I do believe it is at least worth a closer look.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ABB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.