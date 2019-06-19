Buy General Electric For What It Could Look Like In 2020

General Electric (GE) could be a very different company entering 2020, assuming all of the announced transactions are completed. The announcement of the sale of just a portion of the Healthcare Division to Danaher (DHR) for $21 billion, plus the assumption of some pension liabilities, dramatically accelerates General Electric's transformation to a more streamlined company with a much healthier balance sheet. The sale of the BioPharma unit demonstrates why General Electric needs to breakup as a conglomerate, because no one can manage such a diverse set of companies and no analyst can understand what all of the assets are actually worth.

The news could get even better for General Electric as CNBC is reporting they are seeking a buyer for GE Ventures. This is a collection of more than 100 startup companies in an array of diverse fields from energy, to healthcare, to software, etc., etc. General Electric has hired Lazard to find a buyer for all of the startup ventures as a group. If a buyer is found it could be a nice upside surprise for the firm and help it further strengthen its balance sheet. How many GE shareholders are even aware the company had this venture capital arm to sell?

General Electric made solid progress in the first quarter in its restructuring efforts. Here is a look at a portion of the first quarter income statement from the company's 10-Q:

GE Aviation and GE Healthcare continue to perform very well with strong combined profits before tax of $2.441 billion. While the Oil & Gas Division returned to profitability, investors need to remember this business is cyclical. General Electric still plans to reduce its stake in the Oil & Gas Division over time by selling its shares of Baker Hughes General Electric.

It is well known the Power and Renewable Energy Divisions have been struggling. Management believes they should see an improved outlook for the Power Division in 2020 and the Division may be stabilized by 2021. If the Power Division does show improvement in 2020, then there is a good chance some analysts may start to upgrade the stock. This could be a catalyst for General Electric to start receiving a higher valuation from Wall Street.

The thing that is further strengthening the case for General Electric is the turnaround in GE Capital during the first quarter of 2019. The company still has a plan to infuse billions of dollars into GE Capital between now and 2024 to cover a shortfall in reserves for insurance policies sold in the past. Here is a more detailed look at the first quarter performance of GE Capital during the first quarter of 2019:

At first glance it can be seen that GE Capital returned to profitability in the first quarter. But barring surprises, GE Capital could be even more profitable in 2020 and 2021. The losses seen above in the 'other continuing operations' dropped from $.5 billion in the first quarter of 2018 to $.3 billion in the first quarter of 2019. However, these losses will continue to be reduced in 2020. They will also be reduced further in 2021.

Most of the losses stem from excess interest costs from debt backing assets that have already been sold. According to the first quarter 10-Q "other continuing operations is primarily driven by excess costs from debt previously allocated to assets that have been sold as part of the GE Capital Exit Plan, preferred stock dividend costs and interest costs not allocated to GE Capital segments, which are driven by GE Capital's interest allocation process."

The 10-Q further illuminates that "the excess interest costs from debt previously allocated to assets that have been sold are expected to runoff by 2020." This will shrink the losses shown in the 'other continuing operations' line item on the income statement. GE Capital has a chance to be even more profitable in 2020 once these losses fall off the books.

Furthermore, the preferred stock dividend costs come from $5.3 billion in inter-company securities. GE Capital will not be responsible for paying this dividend starting in 2021. The securities are expected to be converted into common equity shares of General Electric some time after 2020. The losses from 'other continuing operations' will be further reduced after 2020 when GE Capital no longer has to pay the preferred dividend on $5.3 billion. This should enable GE Capital to potentially have an even higher net profitability in 2021.

If the BioPharma transaction for $21 billion closes in the fourth quarter of 2019 as expected, then General Electric will have a lot of flexibility to shore up GE Capital, reduce debt, and possibly make additional contributions to its pension liability. This will allow analysts to start focusing on the value of the GE Aviation and GE Healthcare. Both are doing very well and flourishing. Wall Street's narrative on General Electric could change from a company that is struggling to a company that is growing again. Investors interested in the General Electric story should buy shares now and wait for the positive events and changes that could come to General Electric later this year and in 2020. All investors should do their own due diligence before investing in any company.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.