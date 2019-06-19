Pattern Energy: Continuing To Look Solid In Latest Results

On Friday, May 10, 2019, renewable energy producer Pattern Energy Group, Inc. (PEGI) reported its first quarter 2019 earnings results. At first glance, these results were quite disappointing as the company failed to meet the expectations of its analysts on both the top- and bottom-lines. At closer inspection though, there were certainly a few positive things here, in particular the company posted very strong year-over-year revenue growth. The company also posted relatively strong distributable cash flow growth and reiterated its full-year guidance, so there are reasons to believe that this weakness will only be a short-term thing.

As my long-time readers are no doubt well aware, it is my usual practice to share the highlights from a company's earnings report before delving into an analysis of its results. This is because these highlights provide a background for the remainder of the article as well as serve as a framework for the resultant analysis. Therefore, here are the highlights from Pattern Energy's first quarter 2019 earnings report:

Pattern Energy Group brought in total revenue of $135 million in the first quarter of 2019. This represents a 20.54% increase over the $112 million that the company had in the same quarter of last year.

The company reported an operating loss of $9 million in the most recent quarter. It broke even in the year-ago quarter so this compares somewhat unfavorably.

Pattern Energy sold 2,116 GWh in the quarter. This represents a 1% year-over-year decline.

The company added 400 megawatts of wind projects to its right of first offer list, consisting of three projects in New Mexico selling their output to purchasers in California.

Pattern Energy Group reported a net loss of $46 million in the first quarter of 2019. This represents a 254% decline over the $13 million net loss that it had during the first quarter of 2018.

It seems likely that the first thing that anyone reviewing these results is likely to notice is that Pattern Energy Group saw its total revenues increase by a very impressive 21% year over year despite the fact that the company sold slightly less energy than it did during the equivalent quarter of last year. One of the most significant reasons for this is that the company saw its production increase in countries like Japan and the Western United States. These markets have higher electricity prices than markets like Chile, which saw lower production and sales. The money that the company received from selling electricity in high-cost markets was more than able to offset the loss of revenue from the low-cost markets. For the most part, we like to see rising revenues so this is overall a net positive.

The other thing that we naturally notice here is that the amount of electricity that Pattern Energy produced and sold during the first quarter was lower than during the year-ago one. The main reason for this is that Pattern Energy naturally could not sell electricity from the projects that it sold during 2018. Perhaps the most prominent among these, and which we have discussed in previous articles on Pattern Energy, was El Arrayan in Chile.

The company first acquired its stake in the massive wind farm back in 2014 but entered into an agreement to sell it in May 2018. The sale price was $67.0 million, which represents a 30% gain on the original purchase price. This illustrates a vital part of Pattern Energy's business in that the company frequently sells the renewable energy projects that it owns in order to free up capital to reinvest in other projects. It also relies on the investment returns that it receives from these sales to support the dividend. Unlike other things like pipeline companies, Pattern Energy cannot afford its dividend just by using the money that it obtains from the ordinary sale of electricity.

One of the most disappointing things here is that Pattern Energy's adjusted EBITDA, which is generally considered to be a proxy for pre-tax operating cash flow, declined compared to the year-ago quarter. This happened despite the improvement in revenues.

As we can clearly see here, Pattern Energy Group reported an adjusted EBITDA of $98 million in the most recent quarter compared to $104 million a year ago. The biggest reason for this is that Pattern Energy did not have access to the cash flows from the properties that it sold in 2018 such as El Arrayan. This resulted in a decrease of $13 million, although it was more than offset by the $16 million in incremental new EBITDA that was produced by newly acquired projects over the same period.

The other big decline here came from reduced earnings from Pattern Development that flowed through to Pattern Energy Group as an equity holder. Unfortunately, the company failed to disclose a reason for this reduction in earnings by the development company. This is then certainly something that we will want to watch over the coming quarter or two to see if the problem is corrected.

As I have discussed in various past articles on Pattern Energy Group, one of the most important aspects of Pattern Energy's business model is that the company has the right of first offer on any of the renewable energy projects that are constructed by the two Pattern Development companies. This right provides the company with a steady pipeline of new projects that can be used to expand its portfolio and thus reward its investors. It was therefore rather nice to see that the company managed to add another 400 megawatts of new projects to the list of projects that it has the right of first offer on. It was perhaps even better to see that all three of these projects are serving the California market, which has some of the highest electricity costs in the United States. We already saw the positive impact that high electricity costs can have on Pattern Energy's revenues and cash flows so these new projects could help it continue this trend.

These new additions bring the total size of the company's right of first offer list up to 1.3 gigawatts. Here are the projects currently on this list:

As we can clearly see, a fairly high number of these projects are in relatively high cost markets as the projects in New Mexico will actually be providing electricity to end users in California. Admittedly, we do not know how many of these projects Pattern Energy Group will ultimately buy since it only has a right of first offer on them. In addition, we can see that 612 megawatts worth of projects will not be starting commercial operations until 2022 and thus will not be able to contribute to the company's near-term performance. Nonetheless, we still see a very clear pipeline of growth here and ultimately it will no doubt benefit the company.

As is often the case, one of the reasons that we are interested in Pattern Energy Group is the company's high dividend yield, which currently stands at 7.56%. It is important for us to ensure that the company can actually afford its dividend, though. The usual way by which we do this is looking at the firm's distributable cash flow, which is a non-GAAP measure that tells us the amount of cash that was generated by the company's ordinary operations that is theoretically available to be paid out to its investors.

In the first quarter of 2019, Pattern Energy Group reported a distributable cash flow of $53 million, which represents a 23.26% increase over the $43 million that it reported in the first quarter of last year. During the most recent quarter, Pattern Energy Group had 97,568,427 weighted average basic and diluted shares outstanding. Thus, the declared dividend of $0.422 per share would cost the company $41.174 million. Pattern Energy therefore appears to be generating more than enough money to cover its dividend and had plenty of money left over. This is nice to see because it reinforces our conviction that the company should be able to maintain its dividend.

In conclusion, the market was certainly disappointed by Pattern Energy Group's latest quarter due to the company missing the estimates of analysts on both its top and bottom lines. However, it was nowhere near as bad as it first appears since the company did manage to achieve fairly strong revenue and distributable cash flow growth. It also saw a few high value projects get added to its acquisition pipeline. Overall, there was very little to complain about regarding the company's performance here and I am certainly reasonably satisfied.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article was originally discussed in more depth at Energy Profits in Dividends.