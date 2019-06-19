The S&P 500 Is Rebalancing, Another Reason For Caution

If BA retreats as the market sells off, please get long BA. Another long-suffering name is General Electric. It has been loping along at this $10 level, I see 40% upside this year and perhaps a 10% downside.

On June 24, S&P Dow Jones Indices will readjust the representation of the 500 companies that constitute the market benchmark, a quarterly process known as rebalancing. This process will affect Apple and Tech stocks in general.

S&P 500 Index Readjustment

I paraphrased this information from Barron's, and inserted my own take as well....

On June 24, S&P Dow Jones Indices will readjust the representation of the 500 companies that constitute the market benchmark, a quarterly process known as rebalancing. Exchange-traded funds and mutual funds that track the S&P 500 will have to readjust their holdings as a result - a process that results in billions of dollars of buying and selling. This process will affect Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Tech stocks in general.

As of June 14, the aggregate value of the information technology stocks in the index was 0.78% lower than it was on March 15; REITs' value rose by 0.59%. Many big-cap Tech stocks have stayed below their 52-week highs and have been buying back prodigious levels of their own stocks, lowering their float - the amount of capital that trades on the market. Simply said, when the rebalancing occurs - on June 28, the S&P will reflect these new values causing selling pressure on Tech names and buying in real estate names.

AAPL adjusted market value fell by $20.9 billion, a 2.42% dip. That would imply a lower representation in the index. But AAPL also is represented in many ETFs, so this 2.42% readjustment along with the other Tech companies buying in shares will be magnified. Another reason for caution this month.

Let's talk about stocks that you can still buy

ReWalk (NASDAQ:RWLK) last week announced FDA approvals for the ReWalk exoskeleton for rehab stroke victims. The price is $23K for the equipment and a lease program making it relatively affordable. Nearly 600K people suffer a stroke each year. Strokes are the leading cause of disability. So I don't think it's a stretch to model at least 100K that could avail themselves of the ReWalk per year, and probably a big chunk of existing stroke-disabled that could benefit. RWLK's 52-week high is $33, it reached $7.40 on the day of the announcement and is now back down to $4.71. I think this is an interesting stock for the long term. This kind of name can stay at this level for months or years, so this is SLOW money. Throw a few dollars at it and forget you own it. I advocate that long-term investments should be large-cap stocks that pay good dividends, only devote a very small allocation to these kinds of names. This stock is not a trading vehicle, but if you have a trust for your kids, or like to have a few risky long-shots with an exponential growth possibility, throw a few bucks at this name.

Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) is another health-tech name that announced FDA approval for a tattoo removal technique that uses acoustic-shockwaves. Tattoos can now be removed in a single day. It jumped over $20 and closed yesterday at $17.22, the 52-week high is $29. SOLY also has applications for cellulite and fat removal. I think this name has more room to run and could be a good trading vehicle. Also, I think you might want to hold on to this name for the longer term as well

Tandem Diabetes (NASDAQ:TNDM) is 10 points below their 52-week high. That is plenty of room for a decent speculation. TNDM is an automatic insulin pump technology to help diabetes sufferers to control their insulin in a much more rigorous fashion than injections. I think TNDM is an accepted momentum stock to trade, to hold long term, or speculate in.

Teladoc (NYSE:TDOC) is currently trading at $60 and has a 52-week high of $89. Being able to interact with a doctor over the internet is a huge cost reduction and productivity tool. Is there a low barrier to entry? Perhaps, but TDOC is the best-known brand and the demand is very large. There are huge swaths of this country that don't have doctors at all. I think this is a great name to speculate in.

Boeing announced new 737 Max sales

I have written numerous times that Boeing (NYSE:BA) was a buy. One bad news item after another and yet the lowest BA fell was around $340. I would not be surprised to learn that BA will have the Max recertified by the end of September. This deal that was announced was for 200 units by IAG and will be flown by the likes of British Airways. It is now trading in the pre-market at $378. I would not be surprised if it runs right to all-time highs in short order. I would much rather that you buy when I was asking you to, at the $350 level than doing it now. If BA retreats as the market sells off, please get long BA. Another long-suffering name is General Electric (NYSE:GE). It has been loping along at this $10 level, I see 40% upside this year and perhaps a 10% downside. Go long GE.

Nutanix

Recently, I wrote positively about Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) because of the potential of the multi-cloud. Large enterprises want to work with all the cloud providers. Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) is the name that is my go-to for multi-cloud management and productivity. Many market participants are pointing to VMware (NYSE:VMW) as eating NTNX's lunch. I think this is a gross misunderstanding of the situation. The virtual machine construct is as old as the IBM 360 VM Operating System, probably more than 50 years old. That's not to say that VMware is outdated, but they aren't bottoms up multi-cloud management. The first product of NTNX was the hypercloud, meaning, an on-premise enterprise cloud connected to the public cloud. This by definition is a MULTI-cloud architecture, as more functionality was built on NTNX, it only enhanced NTNX's capability. Moving from a hardware/software sale to cloud subscription business model is giving NTNX growing pains, but it is not a sign that their software isn't winning in the space. IT IS. I would go long on NTNX today.

Insider Corner

Once again an insider at a refiner, PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) is spending significantly - nearly a million dollars on their company's stock. Last week it was Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC), a much better-known brand than PBF. What do the refiners know about gasoline consumption and the crack spread (profit) that we don't? Uh, everything! PBF yields nearly 5%. PBF just bought a refinery from Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.B) in California. How many new refineries will California allow to be built or even add capacity to? ZERO. What state has the most expensive gas? No one should be surprised that it's California. I believe these two news items are connected. Refiners are a good place to speculate in.

Recently, Rupert Murdoch spent $21 million on Fox (NASDAQ:FOX) shares. Yesterday, it was announced that FOX was looking to sell their coupon business - News America Marketing - a high cash flow business. Perhaps there are other pieces of the empire that can be sold off as well. Are these two items connected? I don't know, but combining different pieces of data to create a picture is the way to come out on top in trading.

A MGM Resorts (NYSE:MGM) insider is once again spending $7 million on MGM shares; again, the frequency and the amount gets my attention. Is that enough for me to say buy? Not yet. I don't know the gambling business, but if there is some additional piece of news that I can put together, I might want to trade it.

Speaking of frequency and not knowing an industry, once again, there's insider buying at Hyster-Yale (NYSE:HY). This includes the Chairman buying a combined $600K. The last purchase was several months ago. But this type of equipment, machinery to move inventory in a warehouse, seems very germane to the current debate of the health of the economy. There are admittedly signs of a slowdown in manufacturing. Most people are pointing to the tariff and trade tiff that is causing the slowdown, but also generally global economies are slowing. This item is the counter-argument. If you have less stuff to move around, why this activity? Are they coming out with a robotic Hyster? Maybe, probably not. I would guess that the consumer is healthy, he/she wants to buy furniture to to fill up the house that their family is planning to move into. That is what I see here. I don't have an insight into whether HY is a buy right now, but how it informs my view of the economy is something that I want to share. There is no recession coming, not this year, and not next year.

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.