Oil Won't Crash The Party

The potential for collapsing oil prices to spill over into equities and cause a bear market is a growing concern for many. Oil prices have fallen over 20% since late April and back into bear market territory, causing plenty of anxiety for investors. But as I’ll explain in this report, investors need not worry about an oil-related bear market and recession anytime soon. Indeed, there’s sufficient evidence to show that an oil crash is bad news for stocks and the economy only when the decline is persistent for several months and prices have fallen below $45/barrel. I’ll also make the case that equities have abundant technical and fundamental support to remain buoyant through the summer months.

While it may not seem like much compared to last year’s 42% collapse, the $15/barrel decline in the WTI crude oil price since April has caused quite a stir among traders. Last October, the crude oil price plunged $76 all the way to $44 over a three-month period and resurrected fears that deflation was once again rearing its ugly head. Those fears proved to be false, however, when the oil price bottomed and rallied along with equity prices in the first four months of 2019. The January-April oil rally only got as high as $66, however, and since then prices have fallen to a low of $51 on Jun. 12. The WTI price is hovering slightly above that level as of this writing.

Source: BarChart

A lot of the impetus behind oil’s recent decline has been the fear that the global economy is slowing and will continue shrinking if the U.S.-China trade war continues without a resolution. With the prospects of diminished oil demand from top consumer China, a continuation of the tariff dispute could well act as an obstacle to an oil price rebound.

It’s not helping matters that there’s currently a lot of confusion surrounding the supply and demand situation for crude oil. Many analysts have lately had difficulty in making supply/demand projections for crude, a fact which was profiled in comments by Jeffrey Currie, Goldman Sachs’ chief commodity analyst. Currie, whose oil market forecasts are widely respected on Wall Street, told Bloomberg last week that it’s now “increasingly difficult to know what production levels will balance the market.” Currie’s statement was an acknowledgement that OPEC is having a hard time making oil production decisions due to the opacity surrounding Iran’s oil exports, as well as higher U.S. production.

Yet for all the talk about rising U.S. light sweet crude oil supply, other segments of the market suggest tighter supplies. Supplies of heavy sour crude oil, which is produced by Iran, Libya, and Venezuela, are declining. Alan Neuhauser, writing in the U.S. News & World Reports, laid out a scenario which could create a pivot point for the oil price. He wrote:

If Iranian or Venezuelan production abruptly drops or another crisis causes a sudden crimp in supply or, alternatively, if trade tensions ease between the U.S. and China, Brent will likely climb.”

That scenario isn’t far-fetched given the recent attack on two oil tankers near the Strait of Hormuz. Last week’s attack was enough to put a short-term bottom on oil’s price slide, illustrating that the market remains susceptible to military threats and other exogenous events.

Regardless, though, of whether or not oil prices can rebound this summer, there are several good reasons for believing that the U.S. equity market will remain nonplussed by low oil prices. Although it’s tempting to conclude that the recent 22% drop in WTI oil prices could cause a bear market for stocks, it should be noted that in past years only when the prices fell below $45/barrel was the stock market seriously threatened by oil’s deflationary action.

The most recent instance of this occurred during late 2015, when the energy market bust sunk equity prices across the board and came close to causing a U.S. economic recession. The difference is that now, unlike in 2015, credit markets aren’t showing any concern over lower energy prices. Back then, junk bond prices were collapsing and credit spreads were significantly widening. Today, by contrast, the high-yield debt market is stable as junk bond prices have shown no signs of deteriorating in recent months. This is illustrated by the 1-year performance of the SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (JNK).

Source: BigCharts

If there was a danger that collapsing oil prices might hurt the economy, the energy bond market would surely have reflected it by now. As you can see here, though, that hasn’t been the case to date.

Credit spreads, moreover, aren’t reflecting any signs of imminent danger. Back in 2015 when the energy bear market was truly a threat to the economy, we saw yields rising for junk debt as well as for investment grade corporate debt. This can be seen in the following graph showing 5-year credit default swap (CDS) spreads. As Scott Grannis observed concerning this chart in his latest blog:

The market is only marginally concerned about the outlook for corporate profits. We’re talking about a slowdown in growth, not a recession.”

Source: Calafia Beach Pundit

On the stock market front, equities clearly aren’t worried about low oil prices as evidenced by the latest expansion in the number of NYSE-listed stocks making new 52-week highs. Although the number of stocks hitting 52-week lows is admittedly above normal right now, many of those stocks making lows are in the energy sector. This isn’t surprising given the extent of oil’s April-June decline, but neither should this be an undue concern for investors.

It would be more worrisome if stocks in several major industries were making new lows, but this isn’t presently the case. Instead, the cumulative new highs-lows on the Big Board have been expanding this month and have recently made a new yearly high, shown below. This is a good indication that the demand for equities remains strong and that stock prices are likely headed higher this summer.

Source: BarChart

And while there is a concern on Wall Street that corporate earnings are slowing, S&P 500 forward earnings per share are still rising. Moreover, this indicator (below) hasn’t stalled out like it did prior to the last time crashing oil prices caused problems for equities in 2015.

Source: Yardeni Research

In view of the evidence provided here, the stock market isn’t concerned about the potential negative impact over falling oil prices. Credit spreads remain subdued, junk bond prices are firm, and there are still plenty of industries which are seeing rising stock prices. If the economy were on the verge of rolling over, we should be seeing increasing signs of weakness in each of the aforementioned areas. This was certainly the case in the summer of 2015, which was the last time the energy market seriously threatened both Wall Street and the U.S. economy.

Entering the summer months, the weight of technical and fundamental evidence suggests a buoyant equity market and continued economic strength. As long as crude oil prices don’t continue falling below $45/barrel, investors are justified in remaining bullish on equities and should dismiss the doom-and-gloom scenario conjured up by the mainstream financial press.

On a strategic note, I’m currently long the iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (AOR). AOR seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of a portfolio of underlying equity and fixed income funds intended to represent a growth allocation target risk strategy. The fund’s holdings include U.S. Treasury, agency and corporate bonds, as well as U.S. stock funds and equity funds which track emerging and developed markets outside the U.S. I’m using a level slightly under the $44.18 level (intraday basis) as the initial stop-loss for this trading position.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AOR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.