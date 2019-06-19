Industrial-Utility Ratio

Structurally, I love Low Volatility stocks. Over the past week or so, I have spent some time looking at ultra long time series of industry returns and have demonstrated for readers that low risk industries tend to generate higher absolute returns than higher risk industries. To some, this might be evidence of the violation of efficient markets or the Capital Asset Pricing Model. To me, it is further evidence that Low Volatility can produce structural alpha for investors.

Tactically, I am more neutral on Low Volatility stocks after their recent relative outperformance. As I wrote in Rolling Returns of Low Volatility stocks, the relative gains of low volatility stocks over the last year has been rather meaningful. From yesterday's close, the two most popular low volatility ETFs - the iShares MSCI USA Minimum Volatility ETF (NYSE:USMV) and PowerShares S&P 500 Low Volatility Portfolio (NYSEARCA:SPLV) - have delivered 18% and 20% total returns versus the 7%+ for the broad market.

While I have access to long time series data that shows the relative outperformance of low volatility stocks over multiple business cycles, I do not have a good gauge of relative valuation of low volatility stocks. Some readers have expressed concern over the expanding multiples of low volatility stocks given the strong recent returns.

I do have access to P/E ratios of various industries dating to the early 2000s from the indices underlying the popular Sector SPDR ETFs. In Market Leadership Looks Different In This Rally, I noted for readers that defensive stocks were disproportionately represented in a list of stocks near 52-week highs. Conversely, global trade-exposed Industrial stocks were disproportionately represented in a list of companies trading more than 20% from their 52-week high. As one might expect, Utilities (XLU) are currently trading at a higher trailing price-to-earnings ratio (20.2x) than Industrial (XLI) stocks (17.9x).

Utilities have not always traded at premium multiples. At the beginning of this dataset, in the wake of the Enron collapse and the (first) California utility quagmire, utilities traded at relatively lower multiples. As stocks corrected in 2008 and 2009, Utilities traded at premiums before giving way to expanding multiples for Industrials as the economy emerged from its downturn.

Utilities again briefly traded at premium multiples in 2012-2013 during the rolling European sovereign debt crises and amidst lower global interest rates. The highest relative multiples for Utilities came in the wake of Brexit in June 2016. From that relative high, Utilities would return just 4% annualized over the next 2 years while Industrials averaged 18% annual returns.

As broad markets have expressed increasing concerns about the global growth outlook, Utilities have moved back towards a record premium multiple over Industrials for this study horizon. The recent multiple advantage has approached levels from the Financial Crisis.

Utilities are currently strongly over-represented in the Powershares S&P 500 Low Volatility Index (SPLV) versus their representation in the broad S&P 500 (24.7% vs. 3.3%). Industrial stocks are under-represented (6.1% vs. 9.3%). This relative examination of P/E ratios suggests that tactically focused investors that believe in a continued economic expansion should consider rotating from defensive stocks to more cyclical stocks like Industrials. For those wishing to remain defensive, domestic-focused utilities and utility-concentrated low volatility funds might continue to be desirable.

Timing factor tilts is not a simple task. For many investors, the structural outperformance of low volatility stocks over the full business cycle merits a long-term strategic allocation. Through this industrial-utility proxy for low volatility valuations, I hope this article provides a decent lens for more short-term oriented positioning.

Disclaimer

My articles may contain statements and projections that are forward-looking in nature, and therefore inherently subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and assumptions. While my articles focus on generating long-term, risk-adjusted returns, investment decisions necessarily involve the risk of loss of principal. Individual investor circumstances vary significantly, and information gleaned from my articles should be applied to your own unique investment situation, objectives, risk tolerance and investment horizon.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPLV,USMV,SPY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.