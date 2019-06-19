Cisco: Perfecting The Razor Blade Model

We estimate that the transition to a software driven, user-experience focused model is likely to accord Cisco much higher multiples with a potential return of up to 40%.

Cisco’s focus on user experience can potentially challenge the leaders in the market due to Cisco ‘bottom-up’ approach versus the traditional approach of ‘top-down’.

The company has been steadily acquiring companies, hiring industry leaders and making itself ready to transition itself to more than just a software vendor.

Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) is known to be the leader in networking technologies market and becoming an important player in the security business. The company has garnered accolades for its transition to software and steady execution. In addition to aligning its portfolio towards data analytics-driven network intelligence products, Cisco seems to be on the verge of becoming a major player in the user experience market. We believe that the markets do not yet fully appreciate Cisco’s potential and the stock could potentially return 40% from its current levels.

We begin our analysis by looking at the company’s business segments and build out our argument across each of them, followed by a discussion of where Cisco’s valuation is and what the fair value of the stock could be.

Business segments

Cisco reports its revenues across three segments:

Infrastructure Platforms

This segment has Cisco’s portfolio of networking technologies that allow for transportation and storage of data. As of the Q3 of 2019, the company claims:

And if you go back two years ago, we didn't have a single networking product with a software subscription on it. And today, every product in the enterprise routing space, enterprise Wi-Fi space, and the enterprise campus switching space is sold with a mandatory subscription.

The bedrock of this transformation has been Cisco’s leading market share and technology leadership, that has allowed Cisco to integrate many of its discrete pieces of its software in a unified network operating system.

While Cisco is the leader in routing and switching, a distant second has been Huawei. With President Trump ratcheting up the trade dispute with China by blacklisting Huawei as a trade partner for US companies, Cisco is likely to benefit the most in the routing and switching space.

As a response to an analyst question regarding Huawei gaining market share, here is an excerpt of Chuck Robbins’ response (Chuck Robbin is the CEO of Cisco):

So first of all, the magnitude of the market opportunity in China skews the overall global market share numbers. So when -- if you're not participating in a material way in China, then it's very difficult to gain share, if you're just looking at it broadly across the world. So we’ve begun to look at it without China and with China, just to see how we're doing. And so the share comment from them could be related to the size of the Chinese market and they're confident that the math works, but in other parts of the world, I'll tell you we're doing really well right now.

There have been cloak and dagger stories of President Trump playing the trade war game to win over the Fed and time a market rally to win the next elections. However, Huawei may not be able to win back share even if President Trump were to change his stance. As an example, Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) (with an estimated revenue of 5-10% from Huawei) had cut its full year revenue forecast by $2 billion due to the ban on Huawei.

Whether Broadcom was excessively conservative or not, Broadcom’s announcement just goes on to show that the current Huawei situation may lead to significant supply chain re-alignments, making it a zero-sum game for markets involving Huawei. In any on the markets, the largest player is likely to benefit the most and in case of networking technologies, the clear winner is likely to be Cisco.

Applications

The Applications segment includes Cisco’s collaboration offerings (unified communications, Cisco TelePresence and conferencing), IoT (from Jasper) and analytics software (from AppDynamics). The USP of Applications is the on-prem and on-demand delivery while integrating voice, video, and messaging across a spectrum of endpoints that includes traditional communication devices to conference rooms. What makes applications even more lucrative is the potential that analytics in collaborative communication can generate. To illustrate this point, consider Cisco’s following offerings:

Unified Domain Center (UDC) is a software that runs at a network operator to provide enterprises control and view of users’ activity. Among the many features that UDCs allow, is that of managing the quality of experience for users.

Unified Communications Manager (UCM) integrates mobility, messaging, voice and video across endpoints.

DNA Analytics and Assurance is a tool for analyzing network health using traffic monitoring and analysis.

Cisco has been funneling all kinds of traffic data down its network nodes to engineer insights from them. In simple terms, the products highlighted above can give an enterprise unfettered access to user activity and thus, user behavior.

Entirely just you see again I think the fact that we have the ability to capture data at so many different points is a unique advantage for us …it's basically about how do we get data from these products back to our cloud and analytics team and how do we get safety results from those team and push them back into the product and so that architecture is really kind of part of the magic at Cisco security. So I think we can get access to data that it's really down getting that quickly and then pushing the results back in quickly.

While advanced threat management necessitates predictive response to user and network activity, Cisco’s product capabilities seem similar to what Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE) has been able to achieve with its focus on user experience.

Adobe’s unified profile (UP) is a user behavioral profile based on user activity across Adobe’s channels. Adobe then uses these profiles to enhance user experience by enabling analytics to better understand end user requirements.

But I will tell you this we are the number one vendor in EPC globally, so that’s the Mobile Packet Core. And you could think about it as where the subscriber experience is actually instantiated. So it’s the software stack that actually helps you go and bring up the virtual machine, which runs this Mobile Packet Core software. And so we can help our service provider customers to actually go and bring up this stack for our applications and other third-party applications. And so that’s a big area where CX [customer experience / user experience] comes because a lot of times, the service providers may not have the right new skills. And so we can operate in a mechanism where we’re giving them training, we can actually do the bring up we can operate it for them for a while; we can do a build, operate, transfer, there is a whole bunch of models.

Source: Goldman Sachs Service Provider Tech Talk Conference

The Cisco management's comment about the company's leadership in the mobile packet core business, where user experience originates, is an important differentiator for Cisco to sell to their service provider customers. Armed with a proposition to build on the strengths (traffic and network level data) of its customers, Cisco presents a long term solution for service providers who have traditionally struggled to capture the application layer.

From a core Cisco perspective also, the offerings in the Applications division along with the Unified Domain Center and Unified Domain Center are geared towards gaining a better sense of end-user behavior. Cisco had acquired Accompany and July Systems in 2018 to further its customer analytics capabilities.

Another aspect to note is that Cisco has been trying to roll up all its various software offerings into a network operating system. The benefit to the customer is that of a unified view and to Cisco is access to aggregate user-level data. In 2018, Adobe, to further the efficacy of its experience cloud, had formed the Open Data Initiative with Microsoft and SAP, with a view to creating a common data model. The common data model was expected to give all the participating companies access to additional user transactions and thus improving their customer experience offerings.

Similar to Cisco, Adobe also does not encounter privacy-related problems since both companies employ user data to enhance the experience. However, the difference in arriving at the user data is quite evident – while Cisco has been building bottom-up from network activity level data, Adobe has been using application level data (top-down) to arrive at the customer profiles.

Coupled with Cisco’s access to information at the edge, the value of Cisco’s user profile could be much higher than that of Adobe’s since Cisco has been potentially remedying a long-lost cause for service providers – that of helping them have a say in the applications that run on top of their networks. Cisco’s proximity to user activity also allows the company to have the ‘most reasonable’ guess about what actions a user could take next, essentially the holy grail of user experience. Of course, the question of how and when Cisco monetizes its information infrastructure remains.

Security

The Security division houses Cisco’s unified threat management, advanced threat security and web security products. The company claims to provide protection before, during, and after a cyber-attack. The growth in the security business vindicates our thesis of Cisco benefitting from legitimate use of traffic data.

Cisco’s security business revenue was $2 billion in 9M19, which was up 17% y/y. In 2018, the division registered revenues of $2.3 billion. For a company of Cisco’s size ($49 billion in annual revenue), the security business appears to the proof of concept for extending the utility of Cisco’s user profiles to other verticals. Given that the growth in the security business now appears to be accelerating, we will not be surprised if Cisco began extending its reach to other related areas.

Other products

After the divestment of Service Provider Video Software and Solutions, this business segment has some cloud and system management products.

Services

In addition to offering technical, training and support services, Cisco has also been aligning its services business to sell ‘customer outcomes’. In fiscal 2019, Cisco launched an initiative (Customer Experience) to combine its service and support offerings. In April 2018, Cisco had hired Maria Martinez, who used to head the customer experience team at Salesforce.com (NYSE: CRM). The new services team is pitching actively to deploy Cisco’s technologies and going to the extent of undertaking software development for customers to help achieve the targeted outcomes. In particular, this approach resonates well with the service provider customers, many of whom are still trying to work through the economics of 5G deployment.

For Cisco to be getting into a custom software development mode, the motivation has to be much more than trying to capture market share in a market where spending has been known to contract. To us, Cisco’s move signals a dedicated intent of working its way up from the network layer to the application layer.

In summary:

Cisco leads (and is likely to grow the margin of its lead) in the networking technologies business.

The company has been building a unified view of user behavior, using its access to traffic level data to enable predictive and pro-active detection and response.

The growth of Cisco’s security business appears to have revealed what could be possible for the company, with its arsenal of analytical firepower in the arms race for data-driven customer experience.

The company has refocused its services businesses to be able to better capture incremental opportunities of moving up the OSI stack to improve upon its unified view of the end user behavior.

In addition to aligning its business increasingly with towards user experience, Cisco’s acquisitions also point towards the company’s seriousness towards building a scalable data capture and analysis platform. Especially, the acquisitions of Accompany and July Systems in 2018 were geared towards building Cisco’s capabilities in behavioral insights, AI-driven lead generation and on upselling by using the data at Cisco’s disposal.

Our description of Cisco’s business model as a company transitioning towards user experience also warrants a look at the company’s valuation to capture Cisco’s changing focus.

Valuation

We note that Cisco has had been consistently generating strong free cash flow over the last many years.

Thus, in order to account for consistency in Cisco’s free cash flows, we value the company on a price to cash flow basis. Also, in order to capture the incremental value from Cisco’s business model transition, we also value the company as the sum of the values of its segments.

Price to free cash flow approach

As evident from the chart above, Cisco’s P/FCF multiple is closer to those of Juniper (NYSE: JNPR) and F5 networks (NASDAQ: FFIV), while having a business model tending towards that of Adobe. We also note that Juniper has struggled in the core networking business and F5 Networks has seen flattish growth in its core application delivery business (F5’s recent strength in the telco space was more due to the lumpiness in business rather than a structural improvement). Compared to Cisco’s broad-based strength (except for the declines in the service provider space) and coupled with the company’s business model transitioning towards a more data-driven play, we believe Cisco’s P/FCF multiple needs a re-rating.

Arista Networks (NYSE: ANET) had recorded a charge of $400 million in the second quarter of 2018 and paid it in the third quarter of 2018 as legal settlement towards Arista's dispute with Cisco.

On August 6, 2018, we entered into a binding Term Sheet with Cisco to settle various legal matters between us and Cisco as described in Note 7. Pursuant to the Term Sheet, we paid Cisco $400.0 million on August 20, 2018 Upon signing the Term Sheet, we recorded a legal settlement charge of $405.0 million to operating expenses, which included the $400.0 million payment to Cisco and $5.0 million of legal fees associated with the settlement in the three months ended June 30, 2018. We have also recorded a corresponding income tax benefit of $96.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2018.

Source: Note 14, Arista Networks 10K for 2018

In order to account for this one off payment, we adjust Arista's P/TTM FCF accordingly:

Thus, we revise the average P/FCF TTM number to 22x.

We assign Cisco this average P/FCF. As per Seeking Alpha, Cisco’s TTM FCF was $15 billion, which comes out to $14.6 billion after adjusting for the Arista payment, implying an equity value of $330 billion or an upside of nearly 40%.

We further derive confidence in our estimates from the resilience in Cisco’s FCF. However, to watertight our thesis, we also look at the value of the company as the sum of the value of its segments.

Sum of the value of segments

We forecast a 6% total annual growth rate for Cisco’s total revenues and also breakdown the segment level revenues for 2020.

In order to arrive at the segment level values, we ascertain the price to sales multiple for each of the segments.

We apply these P/S multiples to Cisco’s 2020E segment revenues to arrive at the estimated value.

The estimated value of $257 billion is a 10% upside from June 14, 2019 levels.

We broadly see a range of 10%-40% upside in Cisco’s stock from current levels. The risks to our thesis are:

Business model transition: We note that the market has not factored in the upside from the change in Cisco’s business model. In case Cisco is unable to execute on this transition, our revenue estimates are likely to look aggressive.

Geopolitical risks: As highlighted above, while Cisco is likely to benefit from the embargo on Huawei, we note that a reversal of fortunes can dampen our revenue growth forecasts.

Competition: The ban on Huawei is likely to leave a gap open in the market and our forecasts are based on the estimates that Cisco could gain share ahead of the competition. While we see a slim chance of competition invading Cisco’s core markets, we highlight the risk from competitive loss of revenue.

Spending slowdown driven by budget cuts: If the economic conditions turn adverse, our estimates of the segment and total revenue growth could turn out to be aggressive.

Despite the risks highlighted, we note that the stability in Cisco’s FCF history is still likely to hold out, leading to appreciation in Cisco’s price. Considering FCF is the potential dividend that a company can return, Cisco’s P/FCF of 16.9 translates into an FCF yield of 6% (inverse of P/FCF). Compared to the Fed rates of 2.25-2.5%, Cisco trades at an extremely attractive level.

Conclusion

Cisco appears to be pivoting towards a software-enabled business model, geared towards benefitting from user experience. The company’s execution, management and ESG focus lead us to believe that Cisco’s stock can provide sustainable returns over the medium term.

