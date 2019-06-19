Investing In Trash (Republic Services) Is The Best Long-Term Decision You Can Make

Republic Services has been focused on using its cash flow to reward shareholders. The company pays a respectable dividend and has been buying back shares.

Republic Services is in an incredibly strong position. It has been focused on building up a vertical portfolio to maximize income at every step of the business.

Humans are messy. As we have become accustomed to our high standard of standard of living, we have continued to generate increasing amounts of trash. Of course, we like to leave this issue to the back of our minds and live in a clean world. However, tasked with cleaning this trash up are waste management companies such as Republic Services (RSG). Investing in these companies is one of the best long-term decisions you can make.

Worldwide Trash Generation - Economist

The above graphic from the World Bank highlights regional waste generation in a throwaway world. As can clearly be seen, trash generation is expected to expand significantly around the world. In South Asia, trash generation is expected to double from 2016 to 2050. In Sub-Saharan Africa, that number is expected to go up by 300%. Even in developed markets like North America, it's expected to go up by 40%.

This continued increase in trash generation around the world means there's a significant market opportunity for companies that can effectively deal with it. Customers want to pay a single fee and have all their trash problems solved. Republic Services will gladly accept that fee.

Republic Services Overview

One of the most significant companies in this industry is Republic Services, a company with a market cap just under $28 billion.

Republic Services Overview - Republic Services Investor Presentation

The company operates in an industry that is increasing consolidation with multi-year contracts. That results in strong and predictable cash flow, which as we'll see results in strong shareholder rewards. Most importantly, the company operates in an industry that is increasing consolidation. That means that going forward, the company's market-dominating position will become more stable.

The company creates strengths by building an impressive and vertically integrated business. That enables the company to have strong margins from every single step of the business. At the same time, the company has an exciting high quality asset base that it has invested heavily in. Those respectable investments mean that it will continue to be able to operate its business for the long term.

Overall, Republic Services is focused on creating value at every stage of its business. The company wants to profitably grow its business, gain pricing differentiation, and continue to grow its business. Overall, all of this together will lead to respectable shareholder returns.

Republic Services Market Strategy

Republic Services is an impressive company, and its long-term is based on how the company handles its market strategy.

Republic Services Trash Generation - Republic Services Investor Presentation

The company has an organizational setup that centers around five pillars of strategy. The company has an incredibly strong market position, which is focused on using to develop stronger margins. The company is focused on its operating model, using standardized practices to develop the best results for the long term. These two of the company's five pillars should result in significant results.

On top of this, the company is focused on an impressive people agenda and customer zeal to build an exciting digital platform. Together, the company is focused on using its asset portfolio to become an irreplaceable market leader. Going forward, this will mean continued cash flow for shareholders.

Republic Services Investments - Republic Services Investor Presentation

As a part of developing the most effective vertical market possible, Republic Services has been using opportunistic acquisition. The company has been spending approximately $232 million per year on acquisitions or 0.8% of its market cap. The company anticipates another $300 million of investments this year. By consistently taking small, well-calculated investment decisions, the company can maximize returns.

At the same time, as we saw above, the waste generation is growing and it is growing on a per-person basis. As recycling is becoming more common and it is growing faster than trash, that means additional work will be needed. Recycling is more work intensive than trash and can generate additional income for the company. As we can see, the company's market strategy will generate increased income.

As we can see, Republic Services is an impressive company in an impressive position. The company has been focused on building up its vertical portfolio, which will maximize financial income at every step of the process. At the same time, the company is operating in a growing market, which will be a major benefit. Putting it all together and we get the company's impressive financials.

Republic Services Financials

Republic Services has an incredibly strong financial position that it can use to reward shareholders.

Republic Services Financials 2019 - Republic Services Investor Presentation

Republic Services' 2019 guidance involves adjusted diluted EPS of $3.25 per share. That gives the company a P/E ratio, based on its current stock price of just under 27. That is a fairly high P/E ratio, however, it reflects the company's stability - people don't really stop generating trash during a market downturn. And people are still willing to pay the required cost to keep that trash off the Streets.

Overall, from these earnings, the company expects adjusted free cash flow of roughly $1.15 billion, with a 28.4% EBITDA margin. For reference, the company has $8 billion in debt, in comparison to its market cap of approximately $28 billion. At the same time, the company is investing heavily in its business, particularly in supporting its vertical monopoly. The company is investing $1.2 billion in capital, with $300 million in acquisitions.

Republic Services Outstanding Shares - Shares Outstanding

At the end of the day, the company has focused on rewarding shareholders with excess free cash flow. It pays out a moderate, but a bit on the low end $500 million annual dividend; however, the yield isn't abnormal for its sector. At the same time, the company plans to spend $775 million on share repurchases, enough to repurchase roughly 8 million shares.

As can be seen clearly above, the company has been steadily decreasing the number of shares it has outstanding. Its outstanding shares have decreased by 10% over the past several years and that should continue to decrease going forward. The company, with a buyback rate of $775 million per year, has slightly increased its buyback rate and should continue to see outstanding shares decrease by several percentages annually.

Risks

Despite an impressive financial period that should provide strong returns to shareholders going forward, there are some risks worth paying attention too.

Republic Services Tax Rates - Republic Services Investor Presentation

Another major recent benefit for the company is the decrease in tax rates. These are both a potential benefit and a potential loss. It is a benefit because companies with steady long-term profits, in a strong industry, have seen their profits going up significantly. That has provided strong cash flow and earnings for the company going forward.

However, on the downside, the tax cuts were widely unpopular across a wide number of candidates. That means that in 2020, there is a non-negligible chance that a candidate will come into power who reverses these tax cuts. That reversal will provide a significant negative catalyst for the company's stock price, so it's something worth paying attention too.

Looking at other risks, despite increased consolidation in the industry, the industry is still fairly competitive. People want their trash to be taken care of as cheaply as possible, and this will continue to put negative pressure on the company. The last risk to pay attention too is the price of recycled paper and fuel. While the company has done a good amount avoiding exposure here, the company has some commodities exposure.

Looking at the long term, Republic Services is a quality investment decision for investors with a very long time frame.

Future Valuation

Putting all of this together and we arrive at my valuation for Republic Services.

Republic Services EPS Estimates - Nasdaq

First, the company's P/E ratio is just under 27. While not far enormously above the S&P 500's valuation, I don't expect the company's multiple to increase going forward. The company's already high multiple has baked in a significant amount of stability and earnings growth.

However, I do expect the company will be able to maintain this multiple. Given that its earnings are supposed to grow by double digits (the consensus forecast is a 10.5% appreciation from this year to next year), I expect that EPS growth + the company's 1.75% dividend serves as a fairly solid indicator of the returns that shareholders can expect.

On top of this, Republic Services is fairly isolated in the event of a recession. Minus actually leaving the place they live, trash services is one of the last things residents will cancel. In fact, many times, cancelling it isn't even an option. That means that the company's earnings, which translate into its dividend and share buybacks should continue.

Lastly, I feel that the market hasn't fully valued the growth of recycling. Recycling is more expensive than throwing something into a landfill. As a result, the more we move to a cleaner, more resource-conscious world, the more recycling will grow. That will result in increased demand for companies like Republic Services, and the services that they offer, along with increasing profits.

As a result of these things together, I expect Republic Services' share price to continue to steadily increase at the low double-digits going forward.

Conclusion

Republic Services is an impressive company. The company focuses on handling trash, and the world's trash generation is expected to grow rapidly going forward. On top of this, demand for recycling is expected to continue growing going forward, and recycling is more expensive to handle than plain trash in a landfill. This shows how the company is operating in a growing market.

On top of this, going forward, the company is increasing the vertical integration of its business. Increased vertical integration should provide the company with stronger cash flow going forward. The company is using this cash flow to reward shareholders. The company has been paying dividends and buying back shares. This should reward shareholders well for the long term.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RSG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.