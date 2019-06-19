The Asset Allocator: Resilient Portfolios For Fragile Investors (Podcast)

Listen on the go! Subscribe to the SA for FAs podcast by clicking on Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Spotify or Stitcher.
A New York Times essay published Tuesday about one man’s unexpected and untimely brush with near death illustrates and strengthens the dangers of overly aggressive asset allocations. But since, statistically, most people can expect to live long lives, we can’t invest too conservatively either.
This podcast (4:32) argues that life’s humbling ambiguity requires that we simultaneously hedge our risks while facilitating long-term portfolio growth.