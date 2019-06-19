Financial Advisors | Portfolio Strategy | Podcasts

The Asset Allocator: Resilient Portfolios For Fragile Investors (Podcast)

by: SA For FAs
Summary

A New York Times essay published Tuesday illustrates and strengthens the dangers of overly aggressive asset allocations.

Its author, a seemingly healthy 50-year-old, had a near brush with death and spent half a year in recovery, reinforcing the need for an allocation capable of defending against life’s uncertainties.

But, statistically, it would seem that most people can expect to live long lives, which means that we can’t invest too conservatively either.

This podcast (4:32) argues that life’s humbling ambiguity requires that we simultaneously hedge our risks while facilitating long-term portfolio growth.

