U.S.-China Trade War's Next Target: Capital Markets

It is important that investors "Know What You Own" as the trade war escalates and uncertainty grows.

If China devalues the Yuan that would drive USD higher, which would be bearish for both emerging markets and U.S. equities.

Tencent drives the movement of the EEM ETF, so investors with exposure to China internet plays should watch this movement closely.

What Drives Emerging Markets?

I came across a seemingly innocuous piece of data that let me spy a pattern that I wanted to present to clients as a trading edge.

Emerging Markets Downgraded by CSFB – This was the headline that I saw while scanning a popular newsfeed for macro enthusiasts and traders: TheMarketEar

I was less interested in the details of the downgrade and more interested in the below chart. I have seen this relationship before between Chinese mega stock Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) overlayed with EEM, the third largest Emerging Market ETF managed by Blackrock at $32B, after Vanguard’s VWO at $63B and iShares IEMG managed by Blackrock at $57B. I am highlighting the fund size for context later.

TCEHY is the top weighted stock of EEM, at 4.52%. The weighting and market sentiment of Tencent seems to dictate the direction of the EEM ETF as the two move relatively in line with each other. The BAT stocks, composed of Baidu, Alibaba, and Tencent, tend to move together as well, along with the other internet companies like JD and NetEase.

So it benefits traders of China internet plays, even if not directly trading Tencent, to watch this issue in particular, very carefully, as a way to trade EEM and it’s components as well as related compatriots: FXI, KWEB.

Source: Interactive Brokers

The Increase in U.S. Holdings of Chinese Companies

Then I came upon a WSJ Opinion piece and political gesture that intonates danger in trading these China ETFs that nobody was really expecting, truly understands or knows what to do with:

China’s infiltration of U.S. capital markets is a national security concern

U.S. capital markets are drastically increasing their holdings of Chinese companies, giving Beijing massive leverage inside the United States and posing huge risks to U.S. investors and the U.S. economy. This practice transfers billions of dollars out of the United States and into China, while also placing U.S. investors in the position of gambling their economic futures on Chinese companies that are beyond the reach of U.S. government oversight and accountability. For example, the world’s largest index provider, MSCI, has been steadily increasing its holdings of Chinese assets this year, reportedly “after it came under heavy pressure by the Chinese government.” MSCI will quadruple its mainland Chinese holdings this year, which will send about $80 billion of U.S. cash into the struggling Chinese economy right away.

U.S. markets are increasing their exposure to Chinese companies. This gives China a route into the U.S., as well as capital financing through U.S. investor dollars. MSCI has dramatically increased their exposure to China, flooding the Chinese economy with billions in capital.

The Push for China A-Shares: Trade War Exposure

Then I went back to February when I remember that push for access to Chinese A-shares which I remember it being driven by US, or so it seemed. Then I found this WSJ article in February about How China Pressured MSCI to Add Its Market to Major Benchmark:

Last summer, the world’s largest index provider added stocks in China to one of its most prominent global benchmarks, leading billions of dollars to flow into Chinese shares and advancing China’s plans to draw more foreign investors to its markets.

So now I feel like investors are potentially being played and are invested in potentially very volatile stocks and ETFs should the trade war escalate. For example, the statement by Sen. Macro Rubio (R-Fla.) could raise tensions tremendously. On June 12th, the senator made a bold move on capital markets:

Rubio sent a letter Wednesday to MSCI demanding that the index provider give Congress information on its decision to invest in several Chinese firms and increase the weighting of Chinese company shares in its indexes. For example, Rubio wants information on Hikvision, a Chinese video surveillance company that could soon be sanctioned for its role in surveillance and detention of more than 1 million Uighur Muslims inside China. If millions of Americans have invested in Hikvision, their financial interest would be set against the U.S. government’s drive to hold Chinese companies accountable for human rights violations. More broadly, Wall Street is making Americans fund China’s internal repression and Beijing’s economic strategy against the United States.

Rubio has demanded that MSCI provide information on the Chinese firms that they are invested in, and why they chose to invest in said companies. The issue is that the owners of MSCI are potentially invested in and expose to political warfare. If the U.S. decides to block Hikvision, or any other Chinese company, the government's interest is now set against U.S. investors. That's problematic. Also, to clarify against any confusion: MSCI is not helping China. That's not the point.

My purpose in pointing this out is how granular my trading eyes can focus on finding an edge, such as a TCEHY fractal with EEM for intraday gains, to zooming out on the landscape of our capital market. Our markets are not just under attack from the tariffs’ impact on company performance and consumer price-sensitivity, but to the very real danger of money flows being used in this trade war without investors knowing.

The Cost of Financing China

By design, the Chinese benefit from badly-needed US dollars flowing into and financing their economy. By default, U.S. fund managers and investors put at risk those U.S. dollars returning in an escalated conflict. How much risk? Refer to those ETF fund sizes, beginning with Blackrock at $32B, Vanguard’s VWO at $63B and iShares IEMG managed by Blackrock at $57B. There is a total of $14 Trillion at risk by the author’s claim.

Given the rhetoric of alarm rising on all things “China”, it is harder to ignore the economic surprises that we face. It's just a matter of time before the doubts percolate elsewhere in our financial markets, sellers step up, fear spreads on main street and then it’s too late to “Know What You Own”.

The Shift: No One Wants U.S. Debt

I recommend the following Podcast and Weekend Reading just because it may give some perspective on how we got here and where we ‘may’ be going with China.

PODCAST: Russell Napier: Cold War Between China & US – Prepare For Paradigm Shift

POST: Russell Napier: Equity Markets and Structural Change

Key Points:

To peg emerging market currencies to the US dollar, China and other nations had to purchase US Treasuries and print money. The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) was a guaranteed buyer of US debt without regard to price. “The only price these guys were interested in was the exchange rate and that artificially depressed the global risk-free rate [of US Treasuries],” This huge guaranteed inflow of capital from the PBOC and other foreign central banks is coming to an end, according to Napier, who cited the significant decline in the percentage of official foreign central bank holdings of US Treasuries. As central banks step back, Napier said, savers in the United States and around the world will have to step in to support the Treasury market, with deflationary consequences.

Source: Yardeni

We relied on China and other countries for capital inflows. The number of treasury securities held by foreign central banks has flatlined, at best. The U.S. relied on those inflows, and without those inflows, there will be downward pressure on the market.

Will China Still Rely on the Dollar?

Urjit Patel, governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), warned that if the US Federal Reserve continues to increase the supply of Treasuries, adding about $1.4 trillion by 2019 from tax cuts and balance sheet reduction, it will “absorb such a large share of dollar liquidity that a crisis in the rest of the dollar bond markets is inevitable."

So China will abandon its link to the dollar. “It’s just not conceivable that the second-biggest economy in the world would take its monetary policy from Washington, DC,” Napier said. He expects an initial devaluation, then a free-floating RMB that allows China to inflate away its debt. And when the currency relationship ends, so will the nirvana of high US growth, low inflation, and high equity valuations.

China is at the point where they do not have to take orders from the U.S. They can set their own path. When they reduce their reliance on the dollar, that will greatly reduce U.S. growth. There has been a long cycle of China USD-denominated assets, and a trend reversal is currently underway.

This trend reversal supports the entire argument of capital flows, the danger to our treasury markets, and the increased volatility that this will cause in our currency market, which would consequently deflate our equity markets.

A devaluation of the Yuan would drive USD higher, which would be bearish for both emerging markets and U.S. equities. Timing matters with these currency moves, which attack everything we hold dear, like our 10-year long bull rally. But to be forewarned, is to be forearmed. Actually, I don’t want to use that quote. That implies all kinds of other dangers. For now it would be a really good time – regardless of what you own – to Know What You Own should the US-China Trade War’s next target be our capital markets.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.