Tailored Brands: A Cigar Butt That Won't Ruin Your Suit

If you believe in the dividend, I would recommend buying TLRD stock with a target price of $11.

The current dividend yield stands at 13%, and in this article, I argue how they can maintain it.

While the entire sector has dropped at least 25% in the last year, Tailored Brands has suffered one of the biggest declines of 80%.

Source: The Simpsons

Tailored Brands (TLRD) operates 1,400 department stores in the US and Canada specialized in men tailored clothing. It has several brands under its umbrella. Those brands are Men's Warehouse, Jos. A. Bank, Joseph Abboud, Moores Clothing, and K&G.

Two mega-trends are impacting the sector and the company. While the entire sector has declined in the last twelve months, TLRD's stock has suffered the biggest drop of 80%. The first trend is e-commerce. People are buying or researching online before any purchases. This has created the new well-informed consumer who knows what he or she wants. Most people blame Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) for this trend, but it goes beyond just Amazon. Let's take Stitch Fix Inc. (SFIX) as an example, an e-commerce clothing seller that uses data and algorithms to choose a unique outfit for its subscribers. Since its IPO in 2017, the stock has almost doubled.

Source: Seeking Alpha - SFIX

While the previous trend impacts most retailers, the second mega-trend impacts TLRD's sector specifically. Americans are spending less on clothing and especially on suits.

Source: Bloomberg

More than a decade ago, companies have been going casual, not just on Fridays but the entire week. Even JPMorgan relaxed its dress code in 2016.

Source: Bloomberg

Being a department store in this environment is becoming more difficult and the market is noticing. In 2017, the market demanded from Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) an interest rate of 13% on new debt, double the normal rate for retailers, which caused the company to shelve the going-private plan.

Taking all this into consideration, I still believe the market has over-punished TLRD. While I am skeptical about the success of management steering the ship in the right direction, I believe the cash flow combined with the ABL Facility and cash on hand will allow the company to support its dividend.

Source: Seeking Alpha - TLRD

In this article, I will explain what is wrong with TLRD, how management can fix it, why I believe the dividend will be kept, and, finally, the fair value for the stock.

What is wrong with TLRD and how management can fix it

E-commerce

Besides Amazon entering the sector, start-ups in the space are appearing constantly. Stitch Fix is just one example. As a result, companies in the industry have restructured to stay alive. Thus companies range from Burberry (OTCPK:BURBY), Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL), and Marks And Spencer (OTCQX:MAKSF). Even a rebound in holiday sales hasn't stopped the trend.

Source: Bloomberg

Spoiled consumers

Based on the Business of Fashion 2016, shoppers are "always on", harder to predict, tech-savvy, and sophisticated. They are not just more demanding, they want more for less. Off-price shoppers account for 75% of apparel purchases in North America.

One interesting observation is that these new consumers are selective splurgers. So, while they might trade down in some items (e.g. belts), they trade up in what they value (e.g. shoes).

TLRD could satisfy those demanding consumers by offering clear value for their money, be it a $300-suit or a $2,000-suit. Also, they need to have off-price and luxury choices for each item they sell. As we have seen above, consumers will selectively trade up and down.

Death of business dress codes

While there will always be a demand for suits for special occasions, I find it very difficult for a comeback of the formal work attire. But this is an opportunity for TLRD to reinvent and position itself in this evolving market. My unscientific survey shows that millennials find TLRD stores boring and for old people. Most of them (72%) prefer to pay a bit more for a tailored suit and 95% do not wear suits to work while few wear suits just to meet clients.

Does this mean TLRD will follow the fates of Blockbuster, Nokia, and Radioshack? It depends, if they are stubborn of suiting up everyone as Barney Stinson from How I Met Your Mother, then TLRD is destined to fail.

Source: Screenrant.com

However, if TLRD listens to consumers and starts offering what they want, they could become a well-positioned player. While men are not wearing suits to work, they want to look sharp when they are out. Blazers are having a comeback and new trends in suits are satisfying the new fashion needs such as a suit with a sportswear twist. Here is another article talking about the comeback for menswear.

Too much debt

The final issue with TLRD is regarding the amount of debt on its balance sheet. TLRD has $1.16bn in debt compared to a market equity value of $266MM and an EBITDA of $350MM. The entire retail system has too much debt on their balance sheets driven by the LBOs led by private equity firms as explained in great detail in this Bloomberg article. Here is an extract of the same article that summaries the situation perfectly:

Until this year [2017], struggling retailers have largely been able to avoid bankruptcy by refinancing to buy more time. But the market has shifted, with the negative view on retail pushing investors to reconsider lending to them. Toys "R" Us Inc. served as an early sign of what might lie ahead. It surprised investors in September by filing for bankruptcy-the third-largest retail bankruptcy in U.S. history-after struggling to refinance just $400 million of its $5 billion in debt. And its results were mostly stable, with profitability increasing amid a small drop in sales.

Source: Bloomberg

TLRD has three debt instruments. The largest is a term loan that amortizes 1% (9MM) per quarter and bears an interest rate of LIBOR +3.25% or equivalent to 5.77% taking into account the swaps. The second is the note issued to acquire JoS. A. Bank. It has a coupon of 7% and is payable in 2022. TLRD has been repaying this debt as it is the most expensive. Finally, TLRD has a revolving facility (with an effective interest rate of 5.3%) of which they have drawn 48MM.

Source: 10-Q, page 10

Thus, TLRD has to pay 22-30MM per quarter to serve its debt.

Source: 10-Q, page 10, author estimates

Lease Obligations

TLRD leases most of its stores on 5- to 10-year terms. It has lease obligations valued at $988MM and an average remaining lease term of 4.2 years. The annual total lease cost is around 325MM of which 250MM is fixed and the rest is variable based on store revenues.

I expect TLRD to close a couple of stores. As the lease value per store is around $700k ($988MM/1,400 stores), TLRD would settle at a penalty around $500k. Thus, TLRD will have related restructuring costs in the following years as detailed in the next section.

The almighty dividend

All the previous observations made me skeptical at first whether TLRD could continue with the same dividend payout. But digging deeper into the financials led me to believe that they can afford to continue paying the same dividend, at least for the medium term.

The company has generated cash flow from operation for the past 10 years increasing from 163MM to 351MM in 2017 and declined to 323MM in 2018.

Source: Company 10-Ks 2010-2018

From that cash, they need to pay 105MM in interest and capital on its debt, also they need to spend another 100MM on capex. In order to sustain the $0.72 dividend (37MM), TLRD would require to generate $245MM in cash flow from operations or an EBIT of $165MM. Depending on your view of how much of the costs are fixed, revenues can only decline 0.7-2.1% and still meet the EBIT requirements. Most of the costs of TLRD should be fixed (leases and labor), so a fixed cost of 50% to 70% is reasonable.

Source: Company 10-K and author estimates

Management's guidance for SSS for the 2Q of 2019 imply a revenue decrease for the year more than 2%, so despite a healthy cash flow from the operation, TLRD may have difficulties paying the same dividend if it counts only on its cash flow. Extract from the 1Q19 earnings call:

Turning now to guidance, ... Our second quarter guidance assumes the following. For comp sales, we expect Men's Wearhouse to be down 3% to 5%, Joseph A. Bank to be down 2% to 4%, Moores down 2% to 4% and K&G down 2% to flat.

But TLRD had 29MM of cash on the balance sheet as of the end of 1Q19 and $425MM undrawn on the credit facility. It will need to cough up 9.25MM to pay the already declared quarterly dividend.

Source: Seeking Alpha - Dividend Scorecard

Revenues could decrease 4% and based on 65% of fixed cost, cash flow from the operation would be 180MM. That would result in a quarterly cash burn of 12MM to 20MM, including the dividend.

Source: Author estimates

This means TLRD has 25 quarters (6 years) in the ABL Facility to turn the ship. This is a very relaxed assumption as the ABL Facility may be stopped or amended. But if it doesn't and TLRD doesn't resolve its issues, shareholders would receive $4.50 in dividends in the next six years (ignoring the time value of money).

Also, if the market starts believing again in TLRD and in its dividend, the stock should at least rebound to $7.55 based on the Gordon Dividend Model.

The valuation

DCF

Below are the main assumptions for my DCF model. I attempted to err on the conservative side.

Source: Author estimates

As per revenues, I believe TLRD will lag behind the industry losing market share. Note that I did not include the Canadian industry as the prospects are similar to the US. As per same-store sales (SSS), I see SSS decreasing constantly unless TLRD fixes the issues mentioned at the beginning of this article.

Source: Author estimates

The unlevered beta for US apparel is 0.76, levering it up gives us a WACC of 9.8% for TLRD.

Source: Author estimates

If my assumptions are correct, the cash flows would be as follows and the expected internal rate of return would be 27%...

Source: Author estimates

...and fair value per share would be $10.80.

Source: Author estimates

EV/EBITDA

If we look at EV/EBITDA, a multiple of 5.8x makes sense based on the comments found in the graph below. At a multiple of 5.8x and EBITDA of 300MM, the fair share value would be $11.80.

Source: Author estimates

Catalysts and Risks

The main risks I see are:

An industry worse than expected TLRD costs exploding Limitations of the ABL Facility

The main catalysts would be an improvement in SSS and keeping the dividend as is.

Conclusion

TLRD is facing difficult times ahead. While I believe management has the right intentions, I am still unsure if they know how to fix it. If management keeps the dividend, the stock should recover at least to $7.55 in the medium term and eventually it could jump to $10-12. Besides the 40-100% capital gain, you enjoy a 13% dividend yield.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TLRD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.