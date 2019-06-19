Comcast: A Symphony Of Content And Platforms

Sky will be important to the overall thesis, and to that point, the company is increasing its investment in the asset.

Introduction

I'm still bullish on Comcast (CMCSA) shares. The company owns a valuable platform called Xfinity that generates a lot of cash from the linear media model. It is also making investments for the future to hedge against the weakness in that business model as expressed by consumers who flee multichannel-video bundles in favor of using broadband connections to create customized, a-la-carte offerings of their own.

Recent investments include Sky in Europe and a streaming service set to launch next year. In addition, the company continues to capitalize content in the form of NBCUniversal's movies and episodic. With a growing dividend, a focus on synergy and a seeming mandate to make itself more Disney (DIS)-like, this stock represents a media concern for the long term.

Brief Look At Recent Quarterly Earnings

I'd like to start by checking out the recent quarterly results released in April. The company did fairly well on the revenue/bottom-line front, as well as in terms of cash flow.

Comcast saw its top line increase almost 18% to $26.9 billion; revenue was a little light by over $400 million, but considering we're talking many billions here and a decent expansion compared to last year, I'm not concerned. Earnings per share jumped almost 17%, adjusted, to $0.76 per share, beating expectations by eight pennies. Cash from operations increased to $7.2 billion against $5.5 billion in the year-ago quarter. Free cash flow was $4.6 billion versus $3.1 billion last year. Long-term debt was down slightly to a little over $104 billion (debt reduction is obviously a prescribed focus for management).

Residential video customers, of course, saw a decline as the linear model continues to be challenged by streaming: Comcast had 20,852,000 customers for this metric in Q1 2019 while in last year's Q1 the customer level was reported as 21,210,000. Voice continues to be meaningless, but wireless seems to be stepping up, growing from 577,000 to 1,405,000 total wireless lines (revenue for wireless grew over 20% to $225 million).

The company pays a dividend of $0.84 per share annually. $869 million was paid out in Q1, which compares favorably to the cash flow (hopefully management will, as aforementioned, perhaps favor debt repayment over growth of the dividend in the short-term, but obviously there would be a variety of opinion on that topic).

Sky Asset

As can be seen from the numbers, the company is holding its own as it navigates an evolving media world. On that point, one might argue the media world is always evolving, but it's arguable with Disney's entry in the streaming wars coming later this year, and with Netflix (NFLX) sure to respond, the next couple years will be particularly active.

This is why the Sky asset will be of particular importance. The company acquired the British broadcaster last year and saw the effect of the purchase in the current quarterly stats. Going forward, I expect a lot from the business. In Q1, total customer relationships saw an annual increase of 3.5% to 23.7 million. Unfortunately, some sports rights led to a decrease in adjusted EBITDA (also minus effects of currency translation) of 11%. Revenue slipped 5%.

Those unimpressive quarterly stats should not distract from the company's strategy to increase content count on the platform. According to Deadline, Comcast wants to double the amount of original shows distributed by Sky Studios (and its partner labels, in some cases). The item also seems to indicate that the company will look to take some of that IP and allow divisions such as NBC and Universal Pictures to have access to them, perhaps in the form of remakes or simply in original form. Also, it looks like Sky Studios will simply produce content for first-run in many instances on those platforms.

We'll get more details later I assume, but the point to be focused on at this time is that Comcast recognizes the need to produce more programming IP to reap an increasing ROIC from its newly-acquired business. Getting aggressive with content production is a positive for shareholders.

The Symphony Synergy

Disney isn't the only company that can cross-promote its content across various distribution platforms. Comcast has that power, too, through its major cable system and NBCUniversal.

The company uses a process called Symphony to make sure its projects are front-and-center to the public and that they capture as much mindshare as is conceivable. Symphony is mentioned in this Hollywood Reporter article. It's a simple concept to understand, and it's one that has been around for quite some time (as implied by the aforementioned Disney): if a movie is coming to market, make use of all your channels and assets like studio parks to create a high quantity of impressions. A recent project that has benefited from Symphony is The Secret Life of Pets 2. While that cartoon may have come up with disappointing results, its rational-budget paradigm will likely create value over time. Earlier in the year, the company's How To Train Your Dragon sequel was also promoted by Symphony, as mentioned in this piece.

Synergy like this most likely isn't on the minds of shareholders and analysts, but to me, there is real substance to the Symphony story. Disney is held in high esteem for its system of cross-promotion and is believed to be a unique investment opportunity because of it...therefore, the more Comcast moves over to Disney's type of media approach, the better it will be for shareholder value, in my opinion.

More Catalysts

Comcast has a few more media tricks up its corporate sleeve it can use to power cash flow results over time.

I talked about one earlier in the year: the company's entry into the streaming wars. Comcast has access to subscriber data from its current business and can use that to scale its new revenue lines in this area fairly quickly. Granted, it may not have the brand equity of a Disney or a Netflix at this point, but as many pundits have pointed out, those two aren't going to be the only game in town. Consumers like choice and will look to add Comcast's streaming service to their personal over-the-top portfolios.

The company's movie slate via Universal Pictures should be looked at favorably. Again, Comcast doesn't have access to an Avengers or a Star Wars, but it has a robust low-budget horror machine via its partnership with Blumhouse Productions. Most recently, the thriller Ma scored over $50 million worldwide against a budget of $5 million (this is before marketing expenditures, which isn't usually well-reported as budget stats are, but I'm guessing the company spent efficiently on this one). Comcast was wise to keep up its relationship with Jason Blum, who is a Spielberg of this Hollywood sector. The company also has tentpole franchises such as Fast & Furious and Jurassic World, and it's trying to put together a big-budget horror universe based on classic characters such as The Invisible Man and The Mummy, although that initiative suffered a setback when a movie based on the latter IP from a few years ago failed to gain traction in the multiplex marketplace. It's unclear to me where the company is with that whole idea, but even with its problems, I wouldn't characterize it as dead, especially these days when reboots and remakes are the norm. There's always a new approach waiting to be executed.

Finally, I look forward to future developments with the company's theme parks and its investment in consumer products. Disney might be jumping to hyperspace with its Galaxy's Edge attraction, but Universal Studios Orlando is also creating magic by opening a new Harry Potter ride. New areas based on Jurassic World are in the offing, too. With all of this comes new opportunities to sell merchandise, not only in the parks but beyond them. Comcast should consider the sale of keepsakes a priority going forward, especially in terms of licensing.

Valuation

Comcast shares may have close to a 2% yield currently, with a solid history of dividend growth, but no investor will mistake this idea as a high-yield opportunity. Considering the large debt load from the recent acquisition and the investments in new strategies, it's clear management has growth on its mind (as most managements do, frankly). I would assume the company might not grow its dividend too wildly in the next few years (I actually would hope the company does not plan to do that, I'll say again). Perhaps we'll see a monetization strategy as a way of helping debt reduction (while assets that can be sold easily because of their current irrelevance may not come to mind immediately, big media concerns usually have some portfolio interests that are no longer viable to core strategies, thus offering disposal opportunities). The yield is attractive as far as Hollywood conglomerates go, though, it should be noted.

The P/E ratio on an adjusted, forward basis is reasonable at 14, but the company is at the top part of its narrow 52-week range, which might argue for patience for deep-value investors. The share price as of this writing is $42.56, and the low for the range is just over $32 while the high is just under $44.

Given the overall asset mix, growth opportunities and cash-flow potential, the idea of buying high in a tight yearly range should not be discouraging, but it should be looked at in the context of a longer-term holding. Traders, obviously, might need to take a pass at the moment.

Final statement: Comcast is a media concern that is pushing content and platform acquisition as a way of hedging against weakness in linear models. It is a stock for the long term.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CMCSA, DIS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.