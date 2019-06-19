Ameresco Offers A Good Entry Point Here

Management guides for a strong second half of the year, and investors could take advantage of that now.

The most promising parts are its own energy plants and O&M business, which enjoy higher margins and produce recurring revenues.

It takes on ever more complex projects increasing its TAM.

With domestic solar installations picking up and the company having an impressive backlog and increasing recurring revenues from their own energy plants and O&M business which also enjoy higher margins, we think the lull in the present share price offers a good entry point.

Ameresco (AMRC) is the company that pioneered the energy performance contract business in which they would execute an energy audit for customers, identifying ways to save energy and they would earn a part of the savings.

This business model has ventured out (partly through acquisitions) into something broader, offering clients (alternative) energy plants and related infrastructure, including energy storage facilities. The company also owns and operates small-scale renewable energy plants. From the 10-K:

We also serve certain customers by developing and building small-scale renewable energy plants located at or close to a customer’s site. Depending upon the customer’s preference, we will either retain ownership of the completed plant or build it for the customer. Most of our small-scale renewable energy plants to date consist of solar PV installations and plants constructed adjacent to landfills, that use landfill gas (“LFG”) to generate energy. We have also designed and built, as well as own, operate and maintain, plants that utilize biogas from wastewater treatment processes.

The company generates several income sources:

Project revenues (building energy savings and generation projects for customers).

O&M (service fees for maintaining customer projects)

Energy assets (the sale of electricity from their own plants)

They are doing pretty well, producing steady growth that is a bit lumpy on a quarterly basis but the trend is clear:

Data by YCharts

Q1 Results

Here are the three income streams for Q1, from the earnings deck:

Q1 saw a big increase in the project pipeline:

The 267MWe is 50% higher than a year ago, and projects are distinctly shifting towards PV, which is growing very fast. With just 131MW of solar in development three months ago, it has risen to 225MW in Q1.

What's equally important is that the company is significantly expanding its footprint. They used to operate mostly in a handful of states but (Q1CC):

We now have sizable wins across our business units throughout North America. The new asset awards span a variety of industries and national accounts. And even as we penetrate new geographies, we continue to build momentum in more established regions.

Here it's split out by segment and region:

What is important to realize is that certain parts are considerably more profitable than others:

It's the recurring revenue from their own energy assets and O&M business that generates most of the profits, and this part is growing nicely as well with the company now operating 236MW in energy assets and more to come (Q1CC):

If we combine our assets in development and uncontracted revenue sources, we have a line of sight to over $3 billion of high-margin revenue.

Probably not all of that will materialize and it will take many years as well, but it provides the company with a long runway forward. It also has to be pointed out that the 75% of EBITDA from recurring revenue is a bit high in Q1 and will fall back to 65%-70%.

Their O&M business also generates considerable recurring (and profitable) revenues and that one is expanding with the number of client projects, but also through acquisitions.

For instance, the company acquired Maximum Solar in January, a solar O&M specialist that deepens their capability in operating solar power assets. The company now has a whopping $918M in O&M backlog.

The company increasingly takes on more complex projects. For instance (Q1CC):

A great example of a technically advanced and comprehensive project is a new award in Canada with an existing customer. This is a $9 million utility services agreement where we supply power, gas and water. We will develop, construct and operate a distributed generation, which includes solar and geothermal. All of the resources will be fed into a campus microgrid. A microgrid includes battery storage for load leveling and backup. This project is attractive on its own. However, it's also proof that these advanced technologies bring new growth opportunities to our existing customer portfolio.

And these are becoming more common (Q1CC):

Microgrids that use renewable power and battery storage for resiliency as well as leveling are becoming a critical element of energy infrastructure across a wide range of facility types, including higher education, military bases, commercial and industrial customers and the like.

In the first graph of the article it shows that revenues were down in Q1 (at least sequentially on a 12-month trailing basis) but things aren't as bad (Q1CC):

Energy sales grew 16%. Integrated-PV sales grew 11%. O&M was up modestly, and other revenue grew by 25%. Lower project revenues were impacted by revenue recognition timing from active projects.

Still, revenue recognition issues conspired to down revenues 10.3% versus last year but we're not worried about this as quarterly results tend to be lumpy.

Profits didn't enjoy the tailwinds of last year's Q1 so it's no wonder GAAP EPS was lower as well ($0.09 in Q1 versus $0.15 last year) but they still beat expectations by a good amount ($0.13).

Guidance

The guidance for the year is:

Revenue $845M to $885M.

EPS $0.77 to $0.85.

Adj. EBITDA $95M to $103M.

The lower range of their EPS range has been increased a bit. Management also argued that most of the gains for the year will come in H2, with Q2 somewhat similar to that of last year's quarter due to timing of projects. And how this compares with previous years:

Further down, there is strong visibility of future revenue from backlog and projects awarded:

Note the difference between awarded and contracted project backlog. Awarded backlog are projects won but for which the company still has to determine the exact figures. Here is the CEO explaining (Q1CC):

If you remember, we have conservative might have a $50 million project that's showing at the backlog as awarded. And after we do the detailed energy audit and negotiate the scope with the customer, it might become a $75 million project. And we think we have two or three projects in that category.

Margins

Data by YCharts

Margins have tended to rise although the quarter was a little soft due to timing issues with projects so margins gave back a bit.

Cash

Data by YCharts

Developing projects is a pretty cash intensive business and their cash flow suffered from a really significant ($32M) decrease in accounts payable. The negative cash flow might seem somewhat alarming, but there are offsets. From the 10-Q:

You see two line items:

Proceeds from Federal ESPC projects $39,598

Proceeds for energy assets from Federal ESPC $1,732

ESPC stands for Energy savings performance contracts and apparently these enter their accounts here under cash flows from financing activities, rather than revenues.

The predominance of projects changes the balance sheet characteristics quite a bit. Most of the debt is non-recourse to the company and simply tied up with projects:

Share-based compensation has gone down quite a bit and dilution isn't a problem:

Data by YCharts

The company even has a $15M share buyback program but it only bought a few (212!) shares in Q1. There is another 1.3M shares coming from incentive pay.

Valuation

Data by YCharts

The sales multiple has steadily risen. Analysts expect an EPS of $0.85 this year rising to $0.95 in 2020.

Conclusion

We see a steady growth company here that is increasing its footprint not only geographically, but also in terms of the increasing sophistication of projects it takes on. We see two other reasons to be optimistic:

Backlog is increasing pretty impressively.

The company is steadily expanding its own energy projects and O&M business, which generates recurring revenues and higher margins.

Given that the shares are not expensive, we think they should provide investors with an attractive entry point here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.