Lennar: Margins Are Improving And It's Reasonably Priced

Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has a history of solid growth and the company’s margins continue to improve. The stock is fairly cheap and I think it would make a sound investment for value conscious investors who are looking for long-term growth at a reasonable price.

Financials

Lennar has a history of strong revenue growth with its revenue increasing at an average rate of 27% per year since 2010. The company operates profitably with its profit margins increasing from 3% to 8% and its return on equity increasing from 4% to 13%.

The company operates with modest debt levels. The long-term debt is currently $8.16 billion representing 28% of its total asset value. The company’s total liabilities represents 48% of its total asset value. I personally consider companies with total liabilities of around 50% (or halve of its asset value) to have modest debt. With its modest debt Lennar is well positioned to finance any future acquisition plans the company may have.

The company’s long-term debt to equity ratio is 0.55 which is better than its industry average of 0.83 (determined from macrotrends.net for the Building – Residential and Commercial industry).

Lennar’s current ratio is 5.9 meaning that its short-term assets (such as cash and deposits) easily cover its short-term liabilities (bills the company has to pay). I personally prefer generous current ratios so that the company’s bills can be paid with cash rather than having to constantly dip into its long-term finances.

Lennar has a 2020 PE multiple of 8.8x with a stock price of $53. The company’s full year trailing PE multiple is 9.7x and its book value multiple is 1.2x. These multiples imply that Lennar is reasonably cheap. The company pays a dividend with a forward yield of 0.32% and a trailing yield of 0.30%. The dividend payout ratio is 2.8% which is low. Sometimes I wonder why companies bother paying out such small dividends. The last six quarterly payments were just $0.04 (four cents). While this seems like nothing, it’s still higher than the previous payments.

The chart below visually shows the company’s revenue and earnings trend over the last decade along with the next two years of consensus forecasts.

Lennar data by ADVFN

As the above chart shows, the company’s revenue has increased over the last decade with a strong upwards trend. The company’s revenue did surge higher in 2018, but is expected to continue increasing at a more modest rate into 2020. Lennar’s earnings have generally trended upwards with the analysts expecting the company’s earnings to fall slightly in 2019 before picking up again in 2020.

Business Model

Lennar is a leading U.S. home builder focused on improving its operational efficiency. The company is making good use of digital marketing to generate growth, reduce costs and improve efficiency.

Lennar’s President, Jonathan Jaffe stated in the company’s latest earnings call,

We had over 190,000 total internet leads in Q1, a year-over-year increase of 32%. This produces a high quantity of high quality leads for our community-based new home consultants.

With a quick look at Lennar’s website I can see that this is a great marketing tool. While digital marketing works well for most (if not all) products, I think it works exceptionally well for selling new homes. Buying a new home is a highly visual task and the colorful photos on their website do a great job of stimulating the senses of potential buyers. This in turn motivates potential buyers to actively pursue the idea of buying a new home and the website is designed to make inquires an easy task. These inquires are then directed to sales consultants whose task is to secure signed contracts to build new homes.

The effectiveness of Lennar’s digital marketing is reflected in the company’s growth, with revenue increasing at an average rate of 27% per year and earnings increasing at an average rate of 34% per year since 2010.

Lennar’s CEO, Richard Beckwitt commentated in their earnings call,

We're particularly proud of the fact that our core homebuilding earnings are growing at a much faster rate than revenues once again demonstrating our increased operating efficiency.

Lennar’s earnings have increased faster than revenue. While the company’s revenue increased 27% per year, its earnings increased 34% per year since 2010. The company’s profit margins do vary somewhat from year to year, but since 2010 they have generally improved from 3% up to the current 8%. Also the company’s return on equity has improved from 4% to 13%.

I think Lennar’s digital marketing is a key driver for the improved operational efficiency, as digital marketing is a low cost marketing strategy. Since 2010, Lennar’s SG&A (Selling General & Admin) expenses increased by 18% per year, but the company’s revenue increased by 27% per year and its earnings increased 34% per year. As home selling costs are part of SG&A and revenue is increasing at a faster rate than SG&A costs, this tells me that Lennar’s digital marketing is an effective strategy for improving the company’s margins.

With improving margins, Lennar intends to pay down debt and repurchase stock. The company’s Executive Chairman, Stuart Miller stated,

We expect to generate strong cash flow for the remainder of 2019 and expect to continue to use excess cash growth to both pay down debt while opportunistically repurchasing stock.

Lennar has effectively improved its debt to equity position. Over last five years, the company’s total assets have increased 120%, but its long-term debt only increased 40%. This means that Lennar’s assets have grown three times faster than its borrowed debt. The improved efficiency is also reflected in the company’s improved return on equity which has reached 13%.

Also, Lennar has authorized a $1 billion share repurchase program and will repurchase up to 25 million shares. Lennar has 285 million shares outstanding and the buyback will reduce this by 9%. This is quite a significant buyback which I think will make investors happy, especially considering that Lennar pays just $0.04 in quarterly dividends.

The strength or weakness in demand for new housing varies seasonally and year to year, but over the long term people need houses to live in. Stuart Miller, Lennar’s Executive Chairman commented,

Supply of dwellings both for sale and for rent, continue to be short and underlying demand driven by the need for a place to live remain strong.

While there are some reports that housing demand may weaken in 2020, over the long term the population continues to expand and more housing is needed to accommodate an increasing population. Factor in that some old houses are demolished, this further increases the number new houses that need to be built.

Over the last decade the American population increased 0.8% per year, which means that additional housing needs to be provided accommodate for this population growth. In the future, the demand for new houses will always be there, even if the demand is somewhat cyclical and seasonal.

Stock Valuation

Lennar has a history of earnings growth with its earnings increasing at an average rate of 34% per year since 2010 and the forecast growth rate is 10% heading into 2020. The PEG (PE divided by the earnings growth rate) can be used to arrive at a valuation based on its earnings growth.

Using the forecast earnings growth rate of 10% gives a forward PEG of around 0.9 with a 2020 PE multiple of 8.8x.

It’s commonly accepted that a stock is fairly valued when its forward PEG is 1.0 which means that Lennar is slightly undervalued with a stock price of $53. Its fair value would be around $60.

Stock Price

As an active investor I personally like to determine some likely price targets. This gives me a feel for how high the stock price could go in the short term and how soon it could get there.

Lennar chart by StockCharts.com

Over the last decade, Lennar has broadly traded its way higher and peaked early in 2018. The stock then pulled back while the stock market continued to rally. The stock market then pulled back later in 2018 and Lennar continued to pull back. Lennar bottomed at end of last year and rallied this year as the stock market resumed its rally.

The stock could rally back up to its 2018 high, essentially replicating the strength the stock showed in 2017. However, The stock does have a history trading sideways in trading ranges and could continue trading in a trading range over the short term. Over the longer term, I think that Lennar will continue to work its way higher in line with its growth potential.

Conclusion

Lennar has improved its operational efficiency with higher profit margins and returns on equity. The company is also improving it debt to equity position. A key component to these improvements is the company’s digital marketing which is seeing strong increases in sales, while at the same time improving its SG&A costs.

While Lennar only pays a small dividend, the company has authorized a generous $1 billion share repurchase program which will reduce the shares outstanding by up to 9%.

The company operates profitably with solid growth and improving margins. The stock is quite cheap with a 2020 PE multiple of 8.8x and I think that Lennar would make a solid long-term growth stock for value conscious investors.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.