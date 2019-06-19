Aurora Cannabis: More Is Needed To Break Through

Aurora needs to access new growth areas in order to break through its range-bound share price such as entering the U.S. market or striking new partnerships with other industries.

Introduction

Aurora Cannabis (ACB) reported its third-quarter fiscal 2019 results on May 14 and the stock has since drifted lower. The company is making progress with its capacity construction and product development, however, the broader Canadian market is struggling to gain momentum. We think Aurora will face increasing uncertainty over its ability to utilize its upcoming capacities due to the slow progress in Canada and the EU. The weak growth prospect for the Canadian market is putting a big dampening effect on stocks like Aurora.

Quarterly Review

Aurora reported fiscal 2019 Q3 results and its stock drifted lower amid broader market weakness and uncertainty around the Canadian market. The company continued to expand its capacity and reached a run-rate capacity of 150,000 kg per year as Aurora Sky and Bradford reached full capacity. Aurora expects its Q4 production to reach 25,000 kg, up substantially from the 15,590 kg it produced last quarter. Production almost doubled from the prior quarter but sales volume only increased 31% potentially due to the company hoarding inventory for extraction and other processed products. Gross margin increased slightly as production costs continued to trend lower. As more large-scale production facilities come online, we expect production costs to continue trending lower in the coming quarters.

Aurora sold 9,160 kg of cannabis last quarter which increased 31% from the last quarter mainly due to higher production rate. Going into next quarter, we expect production to continue ramping up which will drive higher sales. However, it remains to be seen how much additional production will translate into actual sales due to inventory held for extraction and edibles products.

Another big factor in assessing Aurora's near-term future is the overall struggle facing the cannabis sector in Canada. Government data showed that sales have barely grown since legalization last October. March sales of $60.5 million indicate an annualized industry of just over $720 million which is substantially lower than almost every estimates out there. Most estimates pegged the Canadian recreational market at 600 to 650 tons per year which would imply a market that is worth $3.6 to $3.9 billion assuming $6.0 per gram. The slow progress in growing Canadian sales has created an overhang among Canadian producers as investors question the near-term growth potential. We think Aurora is being impacted by the disappointing Canadian market due to its dominant market position.

Recent Development

During the last quarter, Aurora took steps to raise a substantial amount of new capital in order to fund its ongoing expansions. In January, the company closed the offering of US$345 million convertible debentures with a conversion price of US$7.23. We think the capital raise was done at a good time given the recent volatility within the cannabis space. With ~$350 million of cash on hand, the company is well-positioned in the near-term to continue its organic growth and M&A strategy. However, it is worth noting that Aurora remains significantly behind its two large peers in terms of dry powder (i.e. cash). Both Canopy Growth (CGC) and Cronos (CRON) control billions of cash from equity investments received from Constellation and Altria, offering them superior war chest and staying power. Aurora is also making significant progress towards completing its other large cultivation facilities. The Aurora Sky facility was the first large-scale greenhouse that entered into full production which would result in a substantial increase in Aurora's production capacities in the coming quarters. We are cautiously optimistic that Aurora will have no issue selling incremental capacities given continuous undersupply in the Canadian market.

Aurora currently trades at 41x EV / Sales based on run-rate annual sales of $260 million based on results from the last quarter. This compares to a similar multiple of Canopy (at 49x) and Tilray (at 57x) and much lower than Cronos (CRON) which is trading at 200x EV / Sales. We think Aurora's valuation is reasonable given its lack of U.S. presence and focus on the Canadian market which is clearly struggling to meet people's expectations.

Looking Ahead

Aurora's stock has been range-bounded for a time despite several potentially important catalysts. For example, the company hired Nelson Peltz in March to help strike partnerships with other industries and international players. However, progress has been slow and the company has significantly slowed down its dealmaking as investors required constraints. The company had a bad reputation for diluting existing shareholders and the management has so far failed to generate shareholder value as evidenced by its stalling share price.

Going forward, we think the next potential catalyst for Aurora would be its inaugural launch into the U.S. market. We think an announcement on CBD-related strategy would be plausible and could be positively received by investors, similar to what we saw when Canopy announced its U.S. hemp strategy. The Canadian cannabis market has been somewhat discounted by most investors as a slow-growth and highly-regulated market that is unable to deliver outsized growth for industry incumbents. We believe that Aurora needs to leverage its global reach and access to capital to find new growth areas in order to break through its range-bound share price.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.