Sell Procter & Gamble Co.: A 'Pretend' Growth Stock

Procter & Gamble Co. (NYSE:PG) has been on an amazing run, up nearly 50% over the past year and 21% year to date 2019. The performance has been a combination of steady earnings while also benefiting from a move in the market towards defensive type stocks particularly since global growth concerns and volatility emerged in Q3 of last year. Everyone knows P&G; the company has over 100 brands across 10 personal goods and household categories with at least 17 of its top 20 U.S. products either #1 or #2 in market share. Even as I can attest to the quality of P&G items, I unfortunately can't say as much regarding the quality of the stock as an investment at the current level. I am turning bearish on P&G given my view of a growing disconnect between the current valuation and the reality of its growth outlook. The recent run-up in the stock price has pushed P&G to levels that by some measures are more expensive than its ever been. The article highlights why I rate P&G as a sell.

The Bearish Case for P&G

Seeking Alpha Essential's own integrated Quant Rating and Factor Grades essentially sums up the problem I see with P&G stock today at $111.00. I'm going to attempt to spell it out for you and throw in some context. The stock gets a C- grade for the value factor and a D+ grade for growth. The essence here is that P&G which has traditionally been seen as a defensive type consumer staples value stock, is trading as if it were a growth stock; but currently is neither. The C- grade in value reflects trading multiples that are more expensive than the sector average. The current price to sales ratio P&G of 4.2x compares to a sector average of 1.4x as an example. The D+ grade for growth is based on measures like forward revenue growth and forward earnings estimates that are below the company's own historical range.

On the other hand, P&G has a high grade in the other factors like momentum which here is a reflection that the stock price has been rising in recent periods. The A+ rating for profitability shows that P&G simply has higher margins relative to others in its "consumer staples" sector. P&G's profitability and sector leadership is indeed a strong point for the company, however I don't believe high margins makes a stock a good investment on its own.

Stretched Multiples

A single data point or an individual trading multiple is likely not a sufficient reason to make an investment decision. In the case of P&G, it's really a number of signs across the board that suggest the stock is overvalued.

While the table above only goes back 10 years, the price-to-sales in a chart going back to 1985 shows that PG has never before traded at such a level, only once briefly crossing the 4.00 in early 2000. For context, Apple Inc (AAPL) current price to sales ratio is 3.60 suggesting P&G is about 20% more expensive on this metric.

I've looked at many stocks at I've come to realize that any high multiple can be justified if the growth momentum is strong enough that will allow sales and earnings to 'catch-up' and eventually bring the ratio back down to earth. That's just not the case here with P&G.

Compared to fiscal 2018 revenues of $66.83 billion, growth this year is expected to be 0.90% y/y. Next year estimates look for growth to be a more moderate to 3.4% by 2020, still well within single digits. EPS estimates expect earnings growth of around 6% for the next three years based on higher margins. The outlook is fine for what is, but again here does not justify the growth premium in my opinion.

The bull case for P&G at this point is based on that trend in margin expansion which should make the stock command a higher 'quality-premium'. The EBITDA margin over the trailing twelve months is right around 25% which has climbed over the past decade, but given the economics of the business, there isn't much to suggest this number has significantly more upside from here. It's also worth noting that P&G has relatively low debt with a leverage ratio based on a debt to equity ratio of 0.55 which has trended lower over the past year which is also a positive for the stock.

P&G already has a global presence with 56% of revenues coming from outside North America. My view is that P&G is the definition of a mature company with stable growth that should reward shareholders through a sufficiently high yield. The current dividend yield at 2.61% is coincidentally the lowest over the past decade which is simply another data point that reinforces the bearish case in my opinion.

A Discounted Cash Flow Assessment

I'm presenting a simplified discounted cash flow model of P&G that shows the stock is overvalued based on the below assumptions. Running through the inputs, the model takes the consensus revenue estimates for the next three years as a given and forecasts free cash flow based on the percentage to revenues. Going back 10 years, P&G free cash flow margin has averaged about 15%. Over the trailing twelve months the company reported free cash flow of $11.9 billion representing 17.5% of revenues over the period. I'm giving P&G the benefit of the doubt and holding a flat 18% FCF margin for the next five years and into perpetuity. Setting the WACC and discount rate at 8% and applying a 3% long-term-perpetual growth rate, the model finds a fair value of ~$89 per share, this is my price target for the year ahead.

Recognizing the many limitations of discounted free cash flow models, I like to use them to set a reference point to see what the market is implying based on the current share price. Playing around with the numbers, I find that its difficult to set a range of inputs that justify $110, a small upside from here. It appears the market is extremely bullish on the company's ability to expand margins going forward with possibly a higher plateau of potential growth.

Catalysts for downside

I believe the stock should trade lower from here as investors demand a higher yield given the implied risk.

If the U.S. economy is able to avert a recession in the next couple of years the quality and growth premium directed towards defensive stocks like P&G could subside. A favorable resolution to the U.S.-China trade dispute supported by better than expected economic growth going forward could result in a rotation towards higher growth factor stocks. In this scenario P&G could fall based on a "multiples contraction".

Conclusion

In my opinion, P&G is neither a growth stock, and too expensive to be considered a value pick. P&G has become a "pretend growth stock". Continued extreme bullishness and momentum could drive the price higher in the near term but I see the risks reward setup as tilted to the downside. For potential investors looking into P&G this is a simply an avoid type situation. For more aggressive traders, short opportunities may be interesting considering still low implied volatility in the options market. I intent to initiate a short position via puts in the near future.

