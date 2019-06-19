Berry Global Group: High Cash Flow, Share Repurchases And Low Forward P/E

BERY trades at a respectable forward 2020 P/E of 12.9. We see upside of 40% in the next 18 months from current levels with an industry multiple of 18.27.

Investment Thesis

Berry Global Group Inc (BERY) is an attractive company trading at a low forward P/E of 12.9 and around a 10% FCF yield. We believe that the high free cash flow, large share repurchases and positive acquisitions will lead to 40% upside in the next 18 months.

Mispricing

High Free Cash Flow

BERY has worked hard to continue to growth their free cash flow. This is with a record amount expected amount of cash flow expected in 2019 and $715 million for the previous four quarters, representing a 10% free cash flow yield.

We believe all this free cash flow is a positive for investors as the company is fixated on deploying this capital on opportunities to return money to investors. This includes through organic growth, acquisitions and share repurchases.

Share Repurchases

BERY announced in August 2018 that it would be using its considerable free cash flow to buy back $500 million of its own shares. Berry Global Group, Inc. 10-K Nov. 16, 2018 5:21 PM. This is 7.5% of its current shares that it would be buying back and we believe this would be positive for EPS growth moving forward. We believe that the company as well as us believes that the company is fundamentally undervalued, especially on its recent pullback. This ensures that recent earnings will be returned to investors.

Acquisitions

BERY’s ability to generate record amounts of cash flow in 2019 is in large part thanks to their considerable cash flow that has been invested in clever acquisitions. We believe that the company has a clever strategy of buying companies and then using the extra free cash flow to pay off the debt. The company did this with their acquisition of AVINTIV in 2015 which it deleveraged from 5.1x to 4x within 2 years. This is also the case with its recent acquisition of RPC which is currently 4.6x and it plans to get below its target 4x range.

RPC is a positive catalyst for BERY moving forward. It was acquired at a good price we believe at a 7x post synergy multiple. It will create a global leader in plastics packaging, enhancing organic and inorganic growth moving forward. There are solid synergies from the deal with $150 million a year expected. In total combined sales and EBITDA are expected to increase 60%. We believe this is another positive catalyst for increased EPS and cash flow moving forward. This will result in a higher stock price.

There is a better long term position for the company from an industry and competitive perspective, with a balance across geographies, markets and substrates. There is a relentless focus on building and strengthening competitive advantages to maximize shareholder value. This will be through leveraging existing know how in material science, supply chain, product development and manufacturing technologies across resin based applications. The combined business depth and bandwidth will provide high quality innovative products for customers.

BERY also benefited from acquisitions of Clopay and Laddawn. Clopay allowed the leverage of people, process and innovative technology to create more value for customers. Laddawn acquisition provided new ways to look at the core business as a vehicle for growth and customer experience. It has also provided a strong digital presence for the company, which has allowed Berry to put its products on the Laddawn e-Commerce platform. As sales increasingly move digitally, we believe it’s a positive that Berry has increased access to a solid e-Commerce platform. This will lead to a stronger long term position and ensure the company is able to stay with current trends.

Sustainability Focus

BERY is on top of current trends, in particular customers increasing focus on sustainability and the environment. BERY has introduced its Impact 2025 program, which is their move to become greener. They want to make a positive impact through their products, performance and partners. This is through moving their packaging products to being 100% reusable, recyclable or compostable. This is in line with BERY’s focus on not just its shareholders but its customers. We believe this focus is the key to their success at the moment and will lead to solid earnings moving forward.

Valuation

BERY is expected to generate EPS of 3.57 in 2019 and 3.94 in 2020. This is a Forward P/E of 12.9. The industry medium is 15.24 in contrast. This represents 18% upside for BERY to get to the industry average. The industry multiple P/E is 18.27. Based on the 2020 Forward P/E of 12.9, this represents 41.6% upside from current levels. We believe that BERY will outperform the market and return 41.6% by the end of 2020, so in the next 18 months. This would result in the firm trading at a similar multiple to its industry and the overall market. Historically over the past 10 years, on average BERY has traded at a PE of 34. This gives us a price target of $71.9.

Risks

BERY’s recent earnings benefited from low resin prices. Large amounts of plastic resin are used in their products, therefore an increase in resin prices or a shortage of resin could be a negative catalyst for earnings. With all acquisitions, there is a level of risk as well, there is the potential that synergies such as from the recent RPC acquisition don’t go through and this would affect the business. We believe that BERY has a track record of successful acquisitions, in comparison to other companies and see this risk as low.

Conclusion

Overall, BERY is a company worth looking at for your portfolio. We have a market outperforming price target of $71.9 on the company, which represents upside of 41.6% from current levels. The firm’s high free cash flow provides catalysts in terms of organic growth, acquisitions and share repurchases. The firm is planning on buying back 7.5% of its total share, with a huge $500 million share repurchase. This will lead to higher EPS moving forward and support our buy thesis. The firm will also benefit from recent acquisitions that it has made.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.