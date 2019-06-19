World Wrestling Entertainment: Weak TV Ratings And Rival Promotion 'AEW' Weigh On Sentiment

World Wrestling Entertainment Inc (NYSE:WWE) went on an incredible run back in 2018 that saw its stock price rise 146% on a number of positive developments including a new mega long-term TV distribution deal with Fox Sports (FOX) and USA Networks (CMSA). The company has been able to successfully grow and monetize its direct-to-consumer streaming video network and has also made progress in its efforts at global expansion. On the other hand, the company missed Q1 earnings estimates back in April resulting in a major pullback in the share price in the period since. WWE is now down 22% from its all time high and I believe there is more downside ahead. This article explores a couple of negative developments and recent trends that are concerning for the outlook of the company.

WWE stock price chart. source: FinViz.com

Q1 Earnings Recap

WWE reported Q1 earnings on April 25 with an EPS loss of -$0.11. Revenues of $182.4 million were down 3% from $187.7 million in the prior year quarter. Both EPS and the top line number missed estimates. Management noted in the conference call that less live events produced during the quarter offset higher core content media rights revenues. For the year the company is targeting revenues of $1 billion which includes an escalation of content fee increase from the TV distribution deals. Management remains optimistic on the outlook

Importantly, the Company’s new content distribution agreements in the U.S., which become effective in that period, provide significant visibility into that expectation, and moreover, into the strong year-over-year growth that is anticipated in 2020.

WWE stock trading with a forward price to earnings ratio of 73x is already incorporating the expected earnings financial of the larger contract. EPS is expected to nearly triple next year to $3.06 per share from $1.05 for fiscal year 2019. The new content deals are back loaded adding about $60 million in revenue in 2019 growing to an additional $200 million in new revenue per year by the year 2021. The core of the bullish thesis at this point is that there will be positive secondary impacts from new TV deal by recharging brand momentum that will hopefully convert new fans into potential higher margin WWE Network subscribers. The bearish case discussed below highlights emerging risks given the current deterioration of some operating and performance metrics.

The Bearish Case for WWE

I've previously published two articles here on Seeking Alpha covering WWE and while not a fan myself of pro-wrestling, I'm familiar with the product and think the stock has an interesting story. Last October I wrote 'WWE Is A Short with 35% Downside' when the stock was trading at approximately $90. The basic thesis then was that the growth story had been played out, and the financial impact of the TV distribution deals were already priced in. I also observed signs of slowing performance metrics such as flat TV ratings and weak live even attendance at the time.

With some incredible luck and timing, the stock fell to a low of $58.50 in just two months by late November which prompted be to turn neutral and issue a "hold" recommendation with the subsequent article 'I'm No Longer Bearish On World Wrestling Entertainment'. This article stated that valuation was more reasonable at the current level and the international market represents a strong growth opportunity. Fast forward 7 months and the stock is about 5% higher from the last time I weighted in. What I'm observing today is a more pronounced deterioration in operational trends combined with negative headlines that suggest weak brand momentum. I believe a bearish sentiment is again appropriate here.

WWE Viewership is down significantly

The TV viewership number for WWE across its TV broadcasts have been poor. The company has attempted to make changes to the presentation which is has received some backlash from fans. Q1 numbers for the cable programs "RAW" and "SmackDown" were each down 14% and 13% year over year, accelerating the rate of declines from recent years. The upcoming transition in October onto the Fox TV platform may breathe in new life into the programs but it remains a question if TV viewers that left will ever come back. The prospect that the TV numbers for Fox under-performs not only management expectations but targets from FOX could jeopardize future distribution deals as WWE loses negotiating power. I view TV numbers as representing the organic pop-culture appeal of the company and it bodes poorly for conversion into other revenue segments like video on demand 'VOD' and live events attendance.

WWE TV Ratings. source: Investor Relations

Falling WWE Network Paid Subscribers.

WWE Network streaming subscription based channel has been the key to the financial renaissance of the company in recent years but the numbers are now trending down. Q1 total subscribers of 1.597 million globally is down from 1.6% from 1.624 million in Q1 2018. More concerning is the international breakdown. 425,000 international paid subscribers in Q1 is down from 10% from a peak of 470,000 in Q2 last year. The international market has been a cornerstone to the bullish argument recognizing the U.S. market has been a saturated for many year. The slippage in international numbers is concerning. The company's flagship annual pay-per-view event "WrestleMania" also did weak subscriber totals down 6% y/y.

WWE Network Subscribers. source: Investor Relations

Emergence of rival promotion All Elite Wrestling 'AEW'

AEW has emerged and is gaining momentum with a fresh product that is appealing to fans. The company seemingly came out of nowhere in 2018 and has grown with a buzz among the target audience. The promotion's pay-per-view event in Las Vegas Nevada in May reportedly did 100k buys. Business Insider described the event as a major success and highlighted the threat it poses WWE which I agree with..

All Elite Wrestling, or AEW, presents the first true stateside alternative to WWE in two decades. The show was enthralling and proved not only that AEW can draw a crowd and put on some classic matches, but that the differences between the upstart company and Vince McMahon's Goliath may play to its advantage.

AEW was founded by Tony Khan who is the co-owner of the NFL football team Jacksonville Jaguars and English Premier League club Fulham F.C. The billionaire owner appears to have the financial resources to grow AEW and the company has already secured a TV distribution deal with TNT Network, a Time Warner Company (NYSE:TWX) which means AEW will have a platform on par with WWE's weekly "Raw" and "SmackDown" television events. AEW counts on the talent former WWE stars and has a different presentation format focused more on the sporting and combative aspects compared to WWE drama-entertainment.

AEW logo. source: All Elite Wrestling

Concerning for WWE are reports that AEW appears to be luring WWE talent with more flexible contract terms and lucrative deals highlighting the risk of WWE's dependency on key stars. WWE is clearly a much larger organization and can afford to match any offer to retain top talent but the broader risk here is that AEW cements itself as a viable and long-lasting alternative to WWE previously "monopoly". The implication represents significant downside to growth estimates and the profitability outlook if a material amount of viewers lose interest in WWE.

Analysis and Conclusion

The Q1 deterioration in ratings, attendance, and WWE Network subscriber are concerning and I believe the company will have a hard time reversing these trends. The initial broadcasts on FOX starting in October may provide a boost given the expected marketing blitz, but it remains to be seen if WWE will be able to maintain those viewers that may tune in simply for the novelty. I believe the stage is set for sentiment to remain weak on the company and the stock could fall further.

My new price target for the stock is $61 implying 20% downside or 20x FY2020 consensus earnings. Unless the company is able to definitively reverse the current trends of viewership, negotiated term of future distribution deals may be less lucrative and growth will slow. The stock should be discounted from here to reflect higher risks to the growth outlook. Investors should monitor developments from the new AEW promotion to see what kind of a disruption it may have to WWE product in the core market of the United States. News making headlines of WWE talent moving to the rival AEW promotion would be a negative for the stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.