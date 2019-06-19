Omega Healthcare Investors - Invest In Real Estate And Healthcare Simultaneously

The company is supported by strong secular demand, which should result in strong long-term growth. I recommend investing in this company, with its 7% yield, for the long run.

Omega Healthcare Investors is focused on growing its portfolio, and I expect will continue that growth going forward. The company will soon reach a period of renewed growth.

Omega Healthcare Investors has stagnated recently, however the company has completed the MedEquities acquisition and repositioned its portfolio.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE: OHI) is an almost $8 billion healthcare REIT company. The company has an exciting portfolio of healthcare assets and is taking advantage of two trends: the growing demand for healthcare and the growing demand for quality real estate. As we’ll see throughout this article, the company’s impressive portfolio of assets and growth potential make it a strong investment decision.

Omega Healthcare Investors - Omega Healthcare Investors Investor Presentation

Omega Healthcare Investors Overview

Omega Healthcare Investors is a triple-net equity REIT that supports the goals of SNF and ALF.

Omega Healthcare Investors Investments - Omega Healthcare Investors Investor Presentation

The company is the single largest senior housing focused REIT. The company has 891 operating facilities, and continues to invest heavily in growing this number. The company invested $471 million in 2018, and continues to have an incredibly strong financial position, which we’ll discuss in more detail later. The company’s facilities are split across senior housing and skilled nursing, but primarily in skilled nursing.

The company, with its impressive portfolio of assets, has a skilled management team. The average experience of the senior management team is close to 20 years per person, which is exciting to see. Overall, this management team has a proven ability to execute on its plan, and a proven ability to take advantage of the growth potential of troubled assets.

Omega Healthcare Investors Demographic Strength

Now that we have a general overview of Omega Healthcare Investors, let’s look at the single greatest thing helping the company going forward, the fact that the market it operates in has strong demographic potential.

Population Aged 65+ - Senior Journal

At the same time, Omega Healthcare Investors is operating in markets with strong secular trends. Not only is the SNF market in the U.S. very fragmented, leaving significant opportunity for consolidation, but the population of the U.S. is ageing incredibly rapidly. As the right scale shows. The percentage of the population above 65 is currently roughly 15%, and its expected to grow to above 20%.

More rapidly than the percentage is the chart on the left. The percentage of people in the U.S. aged >65 is expected to grow from roughly 45 million people right now, to more than 80 million. This is a more than doubling.

Population Aged 85+ - National Academies Press

Growing even faster than the 65+ population is the 85+ population. The 85+ population is expected to grow from roughly 7 million currently to more than 20 million by 2050. That represents 300% growth by 2050, in contrast to the almost 200% growth for the 65+ population. That massive growth is significantly more significant for one incredibly important reason.

That reason is that the percentage of those who are 85+ are significantly more likely to require a SNF or senior housing. That requirement means that the market that Omega Healthcare Investors operates in is growing incredibly rapidly.

Overall SNF Per Person - Omega Healthcare Investors Investor Presentation

Putting this all together shows the annual SNF usage per 1000 people. As can be seen at the age of 65, the average person spends 0.6 days per year in an SNF. By the age of 95 that has reached 6 days per year, or a 1000% increase. That increase, especially with the ageing population growing faster than the non-ageing population, shows the overall demographic strength supporting Omega Healthcare Investors.

Omega Healthcare Investors Portfolio and Growth

Supporting this demographic strength behind Omega Healthcare Investors is the company’s portfolio and its investments in the portfolio.

Omega Healthcare Investors Portfolio Overview - Omega Healthcare Investors Investor Presentation

As we briefly mentioned above, the company has a total of 891 operating facilities spread across the United States and the United Kingdom. The company has invested $9 billion in its portfolio in relation to its approximate $12 billion enterprise value, showing that its portfolio has increased by approximately 33% over the past 20+ years, which is actually a fairly small improvement.

It’s also worth noting that $6.2 billion of these investments were made since 2010. That helps to explain why the company’s portfolio has seen minimum appreciation.

Omega Healthcare Investors Portfolio Investments - Omega Healthcare Investors Investor Presentation

The above image shows the company’s heavy investment into its business. One thing worth paying attention too is that the majority of the company’s investments have been acquisitions. While acquisitions, especially during market crashes, are a valid strategy, and the real estate business did have a tough 2016, generally acquisitions involve a premium.

As a result, acquisitions tend to take a longer time, or see a lower payoff than the opportunistic construction of assets. I expect the company will continue to invest heavily in its portfolio, to the tune of half a billion or more per year. These continued investments will allow the company to continue to generate its strong returns. All of this together have supported a strong financial position for the company.

Omega Healthcare Investors Financials

Omega Healthcare Investors, and the growing market that it’s operating in, have supported a significant increase in the company’s portfolio. All of this together support an incredibly strong financial position for the company, along with its dividend of more than 7%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Financial Growth - Omega Healthcare Investors Investor Presentation

The company’s EBITDA and FFO have both been increasing significantly, despite some near term difficulties. This is due to some asset sales, which has resulted in gross investments of the company dropping slightly. At the same time, the company’s revenue, as a result of investments dropping, has also faced some downward pressure recently.

However, the company’s adjusted funds from operations of approximately $638 million, comfortably covers the company’s annual dividends of roughly $546 million per year, while leaving the company with some growth room. The company is on the path to finishing its MedEquities acquisition, now that it has finished improving its portfolio and I expect growth to resume going forward.

As a result, investors, at this time, have the unique chance to invest in a quality company that will soon resume significant growth.

Conclusion

As we can see above, Omega Healthcare Investors is in a great position. The company operates in a market with incredibly strong trends. The 65+ population is increasing rapidly, and the 85+ population is increasing even quicker. These rapid increases in these segments of the population, will result in significant long-term and growing demand for Omega Healthcare Investors’.

The company’s financial results have slowed down recently. The company has been focused on refocusing its portfolio, and as a result has seen its revenue and its EBITDA drop some, along with its net investments decreasing. However, going forward, the company offers investors a dividend yield of more than 7%, and should see cash flow and earnings continue to grow going forward.

