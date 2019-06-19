Buy Teladoc And Invest In The Pioneering Trailblazer Of Healthcare Of Tomorrow With Conservatively +60% Upside

Investment Thesis

Teladoc Health (TDOC) stands to benefit from the ongoing shift in healthcare to telemedicine and has a massive untapped addressable market. The Company provides widely accessible care at affordable prices, targeting to solve the main challenges facing US healthcare. Its scalable platform based model is favorable to investors due to high gross margins and subscription-based revenues. We believe that now is a great time to buy as the valuation is attractive due to transitory issues. We see earnings and announcement of new clients as potential short-term catalysts. We recommend investors buy and hold for the long-term adding on dips.

Teladoc's Business is a Combination of Investor-Friendly Attributes

Teladoc is the market-defining telemedicine service. It offers a full spectrum of clinical conditions from non-critical, episodic care to chronic, complicated cases as well as a wide range of services such as telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform & program services (source: 2018 Annual Report). Teladoc is the first and only comprehensive and integrated virtual healthcare solution provider.

Teladoc's wide scope and user-friendly platform drive best-in-class utilization rates. Telehealth utilization amongst large employers in the US in 2018 was at a mere 2.5%, while the comparable number for Teladoc clients was at 9.4% (source: National Business Group on Health 2018 survey on page 5 of 2018 Annual Report). The high utilization rate grows over time thanks to cross-selling opportunities. Teladoc showcases this well with the chart below. This is a fundamental positive of the business model as it both increases stickiness and enables easier top line growth. We say easier because we presume cross-selling into an existing base to be cheaper than onboarding new clients.

Source: William Blair 39th Annual Growth Stock Conference Presentation

Teladoc generates most of its revenues on a recurring basis. ~84% of its revenues come from subscriptions, typically on a per-member-per-month basis. The rest of revenue comes from clients with visit fee only arrangements on a per-visit basis (source: Teladoc 1Q2019 Earnings Release). This favorable shift of recurring revenue allows high revenue visibility and thus capital efficiency and is generally awarded a higher multiple by the market.

The platform-based model allows high gross margins and is highly scalable. As Teladoc grows its top line, its bottom line will be disproportionally affected as R&D and overhead will increase less than the top line.

Due to the attractive business model, Teladoc has been decreasing its cash burn over time and has a net cash balance sheet. It turned operating cash flow positive for TTM 2019 Q1 and narrowed its free cash flow burn to ~$8 mn (source: Gurufocus). This is very unique for an early-stage disruptor and is essentially the reflection of the attractiveness of the business fundamentals.

Teladoc's revenue is fairly GDP-independent. Healthcare plans are unlikely to churn due to economic downturns and even if they do, they are likely to incorporate more telehealth due to cheaper access. A downturn in the employment market may impact results somewhat but will be offset by under-penetration of telemedicine. Subscription-based healthcare revenue is as safe as revenue gets, in our opinion. Per-visit revenue, however, may be at risk but it only contributed 16% to Teladoc's top line in 2018. Teladoc's growth is as defensive as it is fast.

Large Market Opportunity Driven by Need for Disruption

Virtual healthcare addresses critical inefficiencies faced by the healthcare system. Overhaul of the healthcare system is widely accepted by both parties in the US, how to address the problem is the topic of discussion. Teladoc shapes the problem very well in its 2018 Annual Report:

Barriers and inefficiencies in healthcare systems around the world present market participants with major global challenges such as: (I) consumers lack sufficient access to high-quality, cost-effective healthcare at appropriate sites of care, while bearing an increasing share of costs; (II) employers and health plans lack effective solutions that reduce costs while enhancing healthcare access for beneficiaries; (III) health systems lack effective solutions to manage supply/demand gaps driven by physician demographics, burn out and aging baby boomers; and (IV) providers lack flexibility to increase productivity by delivering healthcare on their own terms.

In short, the industry is not just open to disruption but in dire need of it. Telehealth solves pretty much all of these problems in most cases as it offers affordable care to a wide audience. As the leading provider, Teladoc will be the pioneering trailblazer of the future of healthcare.

Experts paint a very pretty picture for the future of the telemedicine market as well. Global Market Insights estimates the current market size as ~$38 bn and expects it to reach ~$130 bn by 2025. According to GMI, roughly half of the current market is in the US and will stay that way to 2025 (source: Global Market Insights). Teladoc is more conservative in their total addressable market estimation of ~$57 bn. They calculate $28 bn for expert opinion, $17 bn for ambulatory care, and $12 bn for behavioral health markets (source: William Blair 38th Annual Growth Stock Conference Presentation). It's hard to quantify the exact amount but suffice to say that the market will see massive growth in the coming years.

A Simple Top-Down Model Provides +60% Upside

We present a picture of a Teladoc when telehealth reaches near-full penetration and discount it to today to arrive at an approximate fair value. We use the market size of Teladoc as it is the more conservative option and that's what we want to be in our bull thesis. It is difficult to discern current market share but we've found an estimate of 75% from 2017 (source: Zacks). Again, to be conservative, we use a much lower number and deem 20% as appropriate.

In estimating Teladoc's future financials, we look at its platform as a service big brothers. Our peer group is Facebook (FB) and Alphabet (GOOG). We find that they are very similar mainly due to two reasons: 1) their product is also a scalable platform benefiting from network effects and 2) they need to keep investing in technology and security much like Teladoc will. One caveat is that we're projecting a near-full telehealth penetration but these names are still growing very rapidly. We're OK with this issue as it makes our estimation more conservative. We look at TTM 2019 Q1 SG&A and R&D expenditures as a percentage of sales and take the average of the sum of OPEX which gives us ~39%. We then do the same with difference from EBITDA to Net Income and calculate ~12%. We calculate Teladoc's financials by subtracting the estimated 39% OPEX from long-term management guided 65% gross margin and calculate long-term ~26% EBITDA margin. To calculate Net Income margin, we subtract the calculated 12% of costs from the EBITDA margin to arrive at 14%.

Source: Gurufocus

To calculate appropriate multiples for our analysis, we look at historicals of the S&P 500 healthcare group. We take median PE and EV/EBITDA as a sample at the end of every 6-month interval for a three-year period from 2016 to 2018. For PE, we use PE of XLV ETF from Gurufocus yielding ~24x and for EV/EBITDA we use data from Siblis Research yielding 14.2x.

Source: Gurufocus and Siblis Research (detailed in article), Freyr visualization

Despite the Global Market Insights forecast of a much larger market size than the one we use by 2025, we allow 15 years for Teladoc to reach this size in our effort to be conservative. 15 years is also appropriate as it amounts to 24% CAGR growth which is at the middle of management's long-term guidance range of 20-30% (source: Yahoo Finance). We use a 7% discount rate over the time period. Teladoc has issued ~10 mn shares a year over the recent years. Realistically, we expect this to decrease drastically over the coming years. Teladoc should become a net buyer of shares in the second half of the time range. But again, we assume a conservatively high 5 mn share issue yearly for 15 years to grow the end of 2018 share count of ~66 mn to ~141 mn.

Source: Freyr

Crunching the numbers gives us an EV/EBITDA based target stock price of ~$110 or ~80% upside and PE-based target stock price of ~99 or ~63% upside with conservative estimates. We would argue for upside in this analysis - 1) Teladoc long-term market share should be greater than 20%, 2) given the need for a healthcare solution, this growth should take much less than 15 years, and 3) as noted above, it is very unlikely that Teladoc will dilute as much for as long. Even in our pessimistic scenario, we calculate large upside pointing to excellent risk/reward in the name.

Teladoc is Trading at its Lowest Multiple in a Long Time

Teladoc is currently trading at the low end of its recent multiple range presenting a good entry point, historically speaking. The multiple of the stock is pretty volatile as can be seen on the chart below. Despite our belief in long term investing in quality businesses, the low entry multiple combined with the high volatility makes the equity suitable for short-term traders as well.

Source: Gurufocus

The Reasons That Caused The Drop, Although there are Many, are Temporary

Teladoc stock halved from ~$86 to ~$43 before settling around the current ~$60ish range. The cause for this was, in our opinion, many temporary issues all, unfortunately, conspiring simultaneously.

Teladoc has been placed on "Corrective Action Status" by the NCQA (source: Seeking Alpha). This seems to be top of mind for some shorts (E.g. The Friendly Bear's article Teladoc: Significant Near-Term Contract Risk After NCQA Corrective Action Debacle). We believe that this is a non-event, however. Teladoc has been through this process multiple times before and is in the process of being re-accredited. The management expects as such per their commentary in their 1Q2019 Earnings Call Transcript:

…we've got a good relationship with NCQA. We've been first certified and accredited for years, dating back to 2013. We are in the middle of this process… We're highly respectful of that process and we expect to be reaccredited."

There's been some concern (e.g. David Trainer's article Why Incentivizing Executives With Adjusted EBITDA Is Problematic) about the Company's use of adjusted EBITDA brought forward by an article on Forbes. We point out that almost all companies use an adjusted earnings metric and Teladoc is in no way dissimilar. We believe that high growth companies that need to keep investing in their business should use an adjusted operating metric as well as those that conduct significant M&A. Teladoc is both. Its operating metrics would be absolutely incomparable without the adjustment. The Forbes author also mentions the use of adjusted EBITDA in compensation. We argue that this is appropriate as it incentivizes profitability of a "steady-state" Teladoc and points out that the rest of the compensation (i.e. 70%) is tied to revenue growth (source: SEC). The author also implies that the growth is mainly due to M&A. Acquisitions did assist in growing the top line but organic revenue CAGR from 2014 to 2018 was nevertheless a dizzying 29% at the high end of Teladoc's long-term 20% to 30% target (source: Yahoo Finance).

There's been concern on Teladoc's compensation of YouTube influencers in promoting its behavioral health service BetterHelp (e.g. The Friendly Bear's article Vulnerable Patients Exposed To 'Growth At Any Cost' Culture). We note that YouTube channel generates less than 5% of BetterHelp's new subscribers and BetterHelp makes less than 15% of Teladoc revenue (source: Motley Fool). 1Q2019 Earnings Call Transcript illuminates this issue as well with the following: "Demko: …And safe to say that there has been a little impact on the YouTube controversy? Gorevic: Yes, I would say virtually none." We believe this to be another non-event.

All these events lead the short sellers to pile on the stock resulting in ~28% short float.

Potential Catalysts may Cause a Short Squeeze

High short interest can close very quickly benefiting the invested. Below is a chart of Teladoc's short interest and price for the past 3 years. Peak short interest seems to precede price appreciation in the following 3 to 6 months. We have had a short peak in January but are yet to see the price pick up. We believe the following events can catalyze our proposed rally.

Source: Gurufocus, Freyr analysis

Details on the situation of key accounts and onboarding of new customers can boost revenue expectations. It's been a while since we've had a development on the CVS (NYSE:CVS) rollout and what the strategy will be on the new CVS-Aetna merger. We expect an announcement of a CVS roll out aided by Teladoc's relationship with Aetna. We also expect better than expected revenue from the combination of the two as part of cost-cutting efforts of the merged entity which will prioritize telehealth. Aetna is Teladoc's largest health plan relationship. We're similarly positive on the Centene (NYSE:CNC)-WellCare (NYSE:WCG) acquisition. Teladoc expanded its relationship with Superior Health Plan of Centene (source: Superior Health Plan), and we expect them to penetrate further into the combined entity. There's lots of potential for high profile revenue announcements.

Teladoc should show stellar execution with pace of adoption of telehealth increasing and the Company leading the way. As noted above, Teladoc's revenue isn't really tied to GDP. A beat and raise quarter in a slowing economy would deem Teladoc a proven defensive growth name and thus boost investor sentiment.

Risks

As the Company isn't profitable yet, the stock price can be very volatile. We see these potential blips as opportunities as opposed to risks as they provide good entry points. We believe in the Teladoc model and are buyers in dips.

Teladoc's business model shifting away from subscription-based revenue could erode investor sentiment and thus its multiple. We think that this is unlikely as a subscription-based model provides visibility for and is beneficial to both parties of the transaction. If such a shift occurs, it would most likely be due to Teladoc making a strategic decision and sacrificing revenue visibility for revenue growth. We have confidence in the decision making of the management and believe that they would only make such a decision if they saw long-term value. And if they see long-term value in such a shift, they most definitely should execute.

Competition risk comes to mind, but we don't see it as a big risk. We think that Teladoc has too big of an advantage in terms customer penetration, serving 40% of Fortune 500 companies (source: 2018 Annual Report), in terms of technology and in terms of scope of offering. We view the case of a potential entrant stealing Teladoc share or convincing new businesses to not choose Teladoc in its shift to telehealth as extremely unlikely. We do view, however, a potential entrant to the market acquiring Teladoc. Such transaction should occur at a price at least at our calculated values, providing lucrative gains to investors.

Regulation is always a significant risk in healthcare. Telehealth is the wild west of the industry and will see new regulation which may hurt Teladoc. We think that Teladoc is very beneficial for the consumer and that it is unlikely that regulators will hurt its business as it solves critical issues faced by the system.

Most high growth names are exposed to the global business cycle. We view Teladoc as the contrary. Teladoc's revenue would not change in a down cycle if anything it would increase as it provides cheaper services than traditional solutions. We think that this is a very critical aspect of Teladoc's business and is often overlooked by investors.

Conclusion

We are rated Buy on Teladoc with a long-term time horizon. Our conviction in the name is based on the untapped large addressable market and it addressing major issues facing global health services. We are very bullish on the technology and are confident in management execution. We believe that headwinds facing the company are transitory and have created an attractive entry point. We expect a bullish rotation in investor sentiment due to potential high profile client onboarding and solid execution.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TDOC, FB, GOOG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.