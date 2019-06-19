Bank Of America: The Reason To Stay Long The Stock

There are plenty of reasons to own BAC shares today, but, if you ask me, the bank's dividend growth potential is #1 on that list.

Bank of America pays a below-average dividend, but investors should expect for this to change in the near future.

Bank of America's (BAC) stock has been a major disappoint over the last year, as poor sentiment for the financials sector has outweighed what looks to be attractive valuations for the large U.S. banks.

Data by YCharts

I have been long BofA for an extended period of time, but, in my opinion, BAC shares currently look more attractive than they have in years. This large bank has several significant catalysts in place that have the potential to lead to outsized gains over the next 18-24 months, but I believe that BofA's dividend growth story is the reason to own BAC shares today.

The Reason To Stay Long, An Income Play That No One Is Talking About

There are plenty of reasons to like BAC shares, but, in my opinion, the bank's dividend growth prospects are on the top of that list. Pundits consistently complain about BofA's below-average dividend yield of ~2.10%, and rightfully so, but let's also not forget that the payout has grown significantly over the last five years.

Source: Seeking Alpha

More importantly, BofA has more than enough wiggle room to raise its dividend to be in line with its peer group.

Data by YCharts

Based on the average yield, BofA's annual dividend would be in the range of $0.87 (~45% higher than the current level) if the bank decides to play catch-up. Moreover, this is only based on having a payout/yield that is in line with peers, but all of these banks, in my opinion, will soon be shelling out more capital after the Comprehensive Capital Analysis and Review, or CCAR, results are released.

And, what gets lost in the discussion is the fact that BofA's management team has materially reduced the bank's share count over the last five years.

Data by YCharts

A lower share count translates into a smaller amount of capital being given out in the form of dividends, which leads to more room to raise the dividend. This is a vicious cycle in which shareholders end up being the beneficiaries. The chart below says it all.

Source: Q4 and Full-year 2018 Earnings Presentation

Lastly, make no mistake about it, BofA's current earnings are more than enough to support the dividend ticking higher over the next few years.

Data by YCharts

Over the last year, BofA has reported record earnings results, and, more recently, the bank reported blowout Q1 2019 earnings results. The takeaway, Mr. Brian Moynihan, CEO, has this bank well-positioned for the next few years.

Source: Q1 2019 Earnings Presentation

What's not to like about record earnings/results, improving return and capital metrics, and strong business prospects? The dividend growth prospects may be the reason to own the stock right now, but let's not forget that this bank also has promising long-term business prospects.

Valuation

Based on the bank's own historical metrics, BAC shares are attractively valued at today's price.

Data by YCharts

BofA's stock is trading at the lower end of the P/E ratio range. Moreover, the bank is trading at a discount when compared to its peers based on two key metrics.

Data by YCharts

BofA's stock is not trading at the type of discount that it was in 2017/2018, but, in my opinion, there is no reason why the gap (BofA vs. JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM)) is so wide. Yes, JPMorgan deserves to trade at a premium, but I believe that Mr. Moynihan and team have given the market reasons to value BofA more in line with this best-of-breed bank.

At the end of the day, BofA's stock appears to be trading at very attractive levels.

Risks

Regulatory concerns always need to be factored in when evaluating large financial institutions, and this includes Bank of America. I believe that the regulatory environment is actually improving, but this could change in short order.

The Federal Reserve and rates are a concern right now, but investors need to also consider the macro environment. A deteriorating economy would eventually negatively impact the banking sector. Currently, there are some headwinds, but in my opinion, a recession is not in the cards in the near future.

Bottom Line

Bank of America is the income play that no one is talking about. It also helps the bull case that this bank has a strong earnings profile and great long-term business prospects. The financial sector has fallen out of favor, but, in my opinion, this is not a legitimate reason to sell your BAC shares. Instead, I believe that the disappointing stock performance is more of a positive than a negative, of course, if you are willing (and able) to hold onto your shares for longer than the next year.

I believe that BofA's stock will be a market-beater over the next 18-24 months, so investors with a time horizon longer than the next few quarters should treat any significant pullbacks, especially if they are caused by broader market concerns, as long-term buying opportunities.

Author's Note: Bank of America is my largest holding in the R.I.P. Portfolio, and I have no plans to reduce my position in the near future.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BAC, C. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: This article is not a recommendation to buy or sell any stock mentioned. These are only my personal opinions. Every investor must do his/her own due diligence before making any investment decision.