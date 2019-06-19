Synnex: Growth Through Acquisitions And Partnerships

The company has a history of solid growth, with the analysts expecting more growth going forwards.

Spending on IT services is expected to increase 4.7% in 2019 and 4.8% in 2020.

Synnex Corporation (NYSE:SNX) operates profitably with a history of solid growth. The stock is reasonably priced and I think it would make a sound investment for value conscious investors looking for a technology growth stock.

Financials

SNX has a history of solid growth over the last decade. The company operates profitably, but with low profit margins of 1% to 2%. Returns on equity are reasonable averaging around 12%.

The company operates with modest debt levels. Long-term debt is currently $2.86 billion, representing 27% of its total asset value. Total liabilities represent 66% of total asset value. I personally consider companies with total liabilities of around 40% to 70% to have modest debt.

The company’s long-term debt to equity ratio is 0.81 which is higher (not as good) as its industry average of 0.40 (determined from macrotrends.net for the Business Software Services industry).

Synnex’s current ratio is 1.7 meaning that its short-term assets (such as cash and deposits) covers its short-term liabilities (bills the company has to pay). I personally prefer current ratios above 1.0 so that the company’s bills can be paid with cash rather than having to constantly dip into its long-term finances. Synnex’s current ratio of 1.7 is lower (not as good) as its industry average of 2.3 (determined from macrotrends.net for the Business Software Services industry).

Synnex has a 2020 PE multiple of 10.5x (based on diluted earnings) with a stock price of $53. The company’s full year trailing PE multiple is 12.7x (based on diluted earnings) and its book value multiple is 1.3x. These multiples imply that Synnex is reasonably priced. The company pays a dividend with a forward yield of 1.7% and a trailing yield of 1.5%. The dividend payout ratio is 17%.

The chart below visually shows the company’s revenue and earnings trend over the last decade along with the next two years of consensus forecasts.

Synnex data by ADVFN

As the above chart shows, the company’s revenue has broadly increased over the last decade. The forecasts show that the company’s revenue is expected to increase through to 2020. Synnex’s earnings have generally trended upwards, even though they fell slightly in 2018. The analysts are expecting the company’s earnings to continue increasing through to 2020.

Business Model

Synnex is a leading IT (information technology) company providing a wide range of computer-based services to the technology industry. Synnex continues to expand its services through forming partnerships and through acquisitions. Over the last two years, Synnex has acquired three companies.

Convergys was acquired in 2018 for $2.4 billion. Convergys provides services to improve customer loyalty and reduce costs through analytics and tech support.

Westcon (North American and Latin American businesses) was acquired in 2017 for $800 million. Westcon provides security and networking services.

Tigerspike was acquired in 2017 for $85 million. Tigerspike provides digital products to improve business performance.

Synnex also forms partnerships with companies, the most notable being with IBM computers. Back in 2013, Synnex acquired IBM's worldwide customer care business. I think this acquisition was more a case of IBM outsourcing its customer care business to Synnex as it was a none-core business unit, so that IBM could focus its efforts on producing mainframe computer systems. Nevertheless it suited both parties and Synnex broadened its IT services.

Synnex continues to seek out partnerships to further broaden its IT services. Just over the last month Synnex has formed another three partnerships.

In May, Synnex formed an agreement with HTC VIVE to deliver its virtual reality (NYSE:VR) products to resellers. These VR products are designed for a variety of end markets including engineering, medical and education.

In June, Synnex selected ESET (a global leader in IT security) to distribute their cyber security products and services in the United States.

Also in June, Synnex formed a partnership with AVIXA to provide training locations in North America. These are educational centres that will provide AVIXA courses.

These three partnerships further diversify the products and services offered by Synnex. While at first it may seem that Synnex may just be acquiring and partnering for the sake of growth, but as I see it they are all technologically based or more specific, they are all IT based and this is Synnex’s business model.

Synnex’s President and CEO, Dennis Polk stated in the company’s latest earnings release,

We remain optimistic about our ability to execute and continue our growth in the coming year. The markets we operate in are sizable and offer many opportunities for us.

I think that Synnex acquiring their products and services is more efficient than developing and marketing these themselves. Synnex’s income statement reveals that the company does not have any R&D expenses. There would be significant R&D expenses if Synnex developed their rather extensive list of acquired products and services themselves. Also, Synnex would need to market these products and services against the companies that already provide these products and services. This would at least create pricing competition, thereby lowering the available revenue. So in the end I think that Synnex is on the right track with its acquisition and partnering strategy. This is evident with the company’s revenue and earnings having both increased at an average rate of 11% per year over the last decade.

Synnex expects that demand for the company’s services will remain strong, with the CEO stating,

The technology sector remains stable and we continue to see constant demand for the products and solutions we offer.

According to a report by gartner.com, spending on IT services is expected to increase 4.7% in 2019 and 4.8% in 2020. This supports the CEO’s view that demand is strong for IT services and is expected to continue. I think that the trend in IT spending will continue well into the future. As we live and work in a digital world, businesses will need to keep updating their ageing IT products and services to remain competitive with the businesses that have the latest IT products and services. Even if IT spending were to drop in the short-term, over the long-term IT spending will continue and this will support IT companies like Synnex.

Stock Valuation

Synnex has a history of earnings growth with its earnings increasing at an average rate of 11% per year since over the last decade and the forecast growth rate is 7% heading into 2020. The PEG (PE divided by the earnings growth rate) can be used to arrive at a valuation based on its earnings growth.

Using the forecast earnings growth rate of 7% gives a forward PEG of around 1.5 with a 2020 PE multiple of 10.5x.

It’s commonly accepted that a stock is fairly valued when its forward PEG is 1.0 which means that Synnex is slightly overvalued with a stock price of $92. Its fair value would be around $60.

Stock Price

As an active investor I personally like to determine some likely price targets. This gives me a feel for how high the stock price could go in the short term and how soon it could get there.

Synnex chart by StockCharts.com

Over the last decade, Synnex’s stock price has broadly increased over the last decade. The stock peaked early in 2018 before declining while the stock market continued to rally. The stock market then pulled back later in 2018 and Synnex continued to decline. Synnex bottom at end of last year and rallied this year as the stock market resumed its rally. The stock has recently pulled back, but the stock’s trading behavior of short rallies followed by short pullbacks is typical.

In the short-term the stock could rally back up to its 2018 if the broad uptrend that began at the start of the year continues. Over the longer term, I think the stock will trade past its 2018 high and continue higher in line with its growth potential.

Conclusion

Synnex has produced strong growth over the last decade. The company continues to increase its IT (information technology) product and service offerings through acquisitions and partnerships. Demand for the company’s rather extensive products and services will likely continue well into the future. According to a report by gartner.com, spending on IT services is expected to increase 4.7% in 2019 and 4.8% in 2020.

Synnex operates profitably with a reasonable return on equity, but its profit margins are quite low. The company pays a dividend with a forward yield of 1.7% and its stock is reasonably priced. I think the stock would suit value conscious investors looking for a technology stock with a proven growth track record.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.