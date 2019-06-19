Key Risks Weighing Down Raymond James Financial, Inc.

Raymond James Financial, Inc. has a strong historical track record and is priced at the low-end of its historical multiples. However.

Raymond James Financial, Inc. (RJF) is a financial services company in the business of financial advisory, asset management, investment banking, and traditional banking. It has previously been written about in Seeking Alpha by Thomas Lott and Michael Coppola, CFA. I hope to add to the discussion now given a decline in valuations as measured by both price-to-earnings (NYSE:PER) and price-to-book (NYSE:PB).

The decline in valuation comes despite a strong historical performance: a ten-year average return on assets (ROA) of 1.7%, return on equity of 10.3%, and return on common equity (ROCE) of 11.0%. Furthermore, RJF's performance in the last twelve months has been above-trend relative to its averages - delivering stellar ROA, ROE, and ROCE of 2.7%, 15.8%, and 16.3%, respectively.

The combination of declining valuations and improving return metrics are exciting draws for any value investor. However, I would like to discuss three key risks that could turn this compelling bargain into a potential value trap.

Risk 1: Fee compression in asset management

First, the asset management business (which generates 9% of revenues and 17% of pre-tax income as calculated from the March 2019 investor presentation) continues to face fee pressure as industry dynamics coalesce around passive investing. In the 1Q19 earnings call, RJF Chief Executive Officer (NYSE:CEO) Paul Reilly notes:

There's normal compression on any Asset Management fee or in our industry, but in terms of the adviser fees have held up very, very well.

In fact, the asset management industry is seeing a race towards zero or even negative fees (as described by this news article). Fidelity investments and other asset managers (including some upstarts like Salt Financial) have cut management fees for some Exchange-traded Funds (ETF) to zero or negative. While not all may be willing to cut fees to that level, most (including asset manager behemoth the Vanguard Group) will have to cut fees just to remain competitive. In this Bloomberg article, Director of ETF research at CFRA Research Todd Rosenbluth says (in response to zero fee products):

The asset managers are hoping nobody goes first. Once the glass is broken, you have to prove your case as to why you’re better than a free product.

Despite a 62% increase in assets under management (partially attributable to favorable capital markets; less so to the acquisition of Scout Group which contributed $27 billion to assets under management), RJF has failed to raise its yield on said assets (as seen in the table below). Over the past three years, yield has declined by 7 bps - depriving RJF of ~$86 million in revenues (e.g., 0.53% revenue yield on assets under management of $140 billion) and $32 million in pre-tax operating income (assuming '18 pre-tax operating margins).

Units in USD '1000 2016 2017 2018 Asset management revenues 404,421 487,735 654,418 Assets under management 76,985,000 96,396,000 140,917,000 Yield on assets managed 0.53% 0.51% 0.46%

Source: RJF '18 annual report, Author calculations

We would not be surprised to see a continued decline in yields on assets managed resulting from harsh industry dynamics. Further compounding our concerns is the eventuality of a significant market decline - causing assets under management - and therefore asset-based fees to decline with it.

Risk 2: Falling interest rate spreads in cash sweep

Like most financial services companies (such as LPL Financial Holdings, Inc. (LPLA) which I discussed here), RJF's operating earnings are dependent on making a spread on a low-cost funding base. In the case of RJF, the low-cost funding base is the cash swept from its customer accounts in the Private Client Group (NYSE:PCG) (e.g., the RJF brokerage and advisory business).

As described in RJF's March quarterly report, there are three key drivers to operating earnings from cash sweep:

While short-term interest rates have risen due to rate increases by the Fed in recent periods, market deposit rates paid on client cash balances have not been impacted to as great a degree, resulting in an increase in fees earned from third-party banks. However, we expect market deposit rates paid to continue to rise with any future increases in short-term interest rates... Conversely, any decreases in short-term interest rates, increases in deposit rates paid to clients, and / or a significant decline in our clients’ cash balances would likely have a negative impact on our earnings.

True enough: since the Federal Reserve started its tightening program (e.g., rate hikes, rolling off treasury and mortgage-backed holdings, etc.) and government bond yields started rising, RJF's earnings from cash sweep has increased significantly:

Units in USD '1000 FY '16 FY '17 FY '18 1Q '19 RJBDP fees - 3rd party banks 92,315 202,049 262,424 80,000 Cash sweep to 3rd party banks 23,890,000 20,704,000 15,564,000 14,343,000 Annual Yield on cash sweep 0.39% 0.98% 1.69% 2.23%

Source: RJF Annual Reports. Note that the Fiscal Year (FY) ends in September.

Note that the annual yield has gone up by more than six times since 2016 - bringing run rate fees from 3rd party banks to $320 million.

In 4Q18, in light of the fourth rate hike of the Federal Reserve for the year 2018; RJF and the rest of the markets were concerned about the potential decline in incremental margins from further rate hikes:

However, we expect market deposit rates to continue to rise with future increases in short-term interest rates. As such, any future increases in short-term interest rates may have less of a positive impact on fees earned from Raymond James Bank Deposit Program (RJBDP) depending on the level of deposit rates paid on client cash balances.

However, given the perfect storm of weaker than expected jobs data, a volatile trade and political environment, and a more dovish tone from the Federal Reserve; investor expectations for 2019 and beyond have rapidly shifted from rate hikes to rate cuts.

In a macroeconomic environment in which the Federal Reserve is poised to cut rates or at the very least hold them steady - the cash sweep business offers nothing but downside: each 100 bps decline in the Federal Reserve Funds rate could mean a decline of $80-100 million in third party cash sweep fees for RJF.

Risk 3: Competition in the brokerage and advisory space

At its core, RJF's business is built around the PCG brokerage and advisory business. Like all other financial sector businesses, RJF is prone to digital disruption and innovation (as pointed out by this article from the Harvard Business Review)

Source: Harvard Business Review

It is also prone to continued onslaught from other industry participants. LPLA, a key player (with roughly $680 billion in assets under custody) in the financial advisory space highlights strategic issues that need to be addressed by all competitors:

Source: LPLA Investor day presentation

We believe that because RJF is involved in several other businesses (e.g., asset management, investment banking, traditional banking, etc.) with significant challenges, it may not be able to sufficiently invest in the technologies and processes required to succeed in its core brokerage and advisory business.

While we hear a bit about investments in technology and compliance in earnings calls, we don't really get much more specific details on those and how they will generate returns for shareholders. Furthermore, we worry that the lack of emphasis on those elements could potentially lead to a serious disadvantage in terms of adviser recruitment and retention.

More importantly, given the backdrop in investor preferences towards fee-based and away from commission-based business, we find it peculiar that RJF is not profiting significantly from this trend. Here is Chief Financial Officer (NASDAQ:CFO) Jeff Julien during the 1Q19 earnings call:

Brokerage revenues, PCG commissions and equity institutional, both declined. They continue to struggle as we shift more toward a fee-based model here in the Private Client Group.

Here he is again in the same call after being asked about the financial impact of the shift of assets from brokerage to advisory:

Historically, on average, fee-based revenues as a percentage of assets have been a little bit higher for us than commission-based revenues as a percent of the related assets. But there's a lot of assumptions and all that go into making a statement as broad as that. I don't think it will have a material negative impact, and if anything, it could have a slightly positive impact.

In contrast, fee-based revenues as a percentage of related assets are double compared to brokerage-based revenues for LPLA and the shift is noticeably incremental to its operating earnings.

Tread cautiously

While the recent price decline may prove to be a compelling entry point for RJF, we believe that the prudent investor should perform the necessary due diligence regarding the three risk factors we highlighted. RJF could be over-earning relative to the economic cycle (e.g., high asset values, large cash sweep spreads) and relative to secular shifts (e.g., zero fee funds, minimal fee advisors) making its low PER and PB misleading to the screen-based value investor.

Nonetheless, RJF's historical performance (especially at the height of the crisis in which its credit losses were limited to residential construction loans) remains impressive and at a more conservative entry point (e.g., 10x PER) this would be a cut and dried buy idea.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.