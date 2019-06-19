If Silicon Valley Wants To Disrupt Wall Street

Accept a reasonable return for your services. Replace a service that costs too much to deliver too little.

There is much ado in the financial press about Silicon Valley startups that plan to take over the business of finance, replacing major financial institutions, even central banks. There is no shortage of opportunity.

Most of these startups propose to capture deposit-taking and lending, the bread and butter of the banks. The idea that any corporate entity can pursue deposit-taking and lending at a profit is mistaken. This core banking activity has been unprofitable for decades. The incumbent institutions are falling all over each other trying to bring this government-required aspect of their business to a minimum.

In their article, “Do Banks Have an Edge?” Juliane Begenau and Erik Stafford compare bank equity performance to that of passive individual investment in bank-asset like financial instruments, funded by bank-like liabilities. Their empirical results provide considerable support for the notion that banks, in aggregate, do not have an edge in these activities before taxes and, consequently, are disadvantaged relative to capital market alternatives after taxes.

Forget starting a bank

Perhaps, the plainest evidence of the system’s resistance to a new bank: A Fed insider’s recent failed startup attempt. As Bloomberg describes it:

“James McAndrews, once the New York Fed’s Director of Research, created the bank [TNB USA] in 2016, hoping to give pensions, insurers and other large institutional investors higher yields on their cash by parking money at the Fed. Currently, only a select few banks can receive that top-tier rate, now at 2.4 percent. The best that money-market funds - a popular cash receptacle for the firms McAndrews is targeting - can get from the Fed is 2.25 percent.”

McAndrews’ plan was simple; its profitability, a slam-dunk. Collect as deposits wholesale customer funds being invested in money market funds (MMFs), then invest these funds in the Fed’s excess reserves. Simple. Better than MMFs. The move eliminates one layer of middlemen, the MMFs. The result: Lower risk. Higher yield for customers. Moreover, there is less systemic risk in McAndrews' new plan than with existing MMFs.

However, the Fed denied the de novo bank's application for a license. The negative outcome of this simple plan demonstrates the fallacy of innovating by opening a new kind of bank. If the innovation disrupts the existing banking system, the Fed will not approve it. The Fed intends to protect incumbent banks, not new entrants. Nor the system as a whole.

To disrupt finance, you must find the financial center of gravity. To invade the center of gravity, you must find a point of weakness. Where can you penetrate the fortress of finance?

The path to success

The way forward is direct and simple. The path to disruption is to eliminate the many existing middlemen unnecessary to moving savings to investment in existing financial markets and institutions. The essential business of finance is simple: Transmit savings to investors at the least possible cost consistent with a quality product.

So simple, ultimately, most high-volume financial activities should be nearly costless. However, there are too many grasping fingers taking a cut of the action throughout the chain from saver to investor. To disrupt, reduce the saver-to-investor chain to a single transparent transaction. Replace an intermediary with a marketplace wherever volume is sufficient to support a liquid market. Market pricing is the friend of the disruptor because it is the cheapest way to collect and disseminate relevant information about the risks and opportunities the customer will experience.

For savers who want an average return on their money and want to take a minimum risk, the incumbent financial system imposes ridiculously high overhead for paltry returns. That is the weak point of incumbent finance. Successful financial disruptions since 1980 have all attacked the system by providing retail investors with alternative low-risk, low-return investments at a far lower transaction cost.

Examples:

Index-based investments - Based on the work of Harry Markowitz, Modern Portfolio Theory, and William Sharpe, the Capital Asset Pricing Model, and others; the stock index fund has changed finance dramatically.

John Bogle at Vanguard introduced the index mutual fund. The Vanguard 500 fund, introduced in 1976, tracks the S&P 500. By tracking an index representative of the entire market, index funds minimize transactions costs and management fees. In addition, Bogle's Vanguard, by assuming a mutual corporate structure, eliminated conflicts of interest with investors by returning Vanguard profits to them directly.

Bogle’s creation is the key to understanding the reality of financial innovation. Attempting to build permanent profit into financial innovation is a dead end. Bogle understood the ultimate economics of finance better than most - that the valuelessness of passing paper from savers to investors and back again drives all financial profits to zero over time.

Electronic trading - Several innovators (the CME Group (CME) in financial futures, and Island ECN, founded by Josh Levine and Jeffery Citron in 1996, in cash stock market trading) introduced electronic trading to futures and stock markets. Since the introduction of electronic trading, brokerage commissions and execution time have both fallen dramatically.

The moral

Both sets of innovators were content with a small portion of the reduction in cost and resulting gain in efficiency that followed from their innovations.

In stark contrast are the for-profit exchange management firms, CME Group, Nasdaq (NDAQ), Intercontinental Exchange (ICE), and CBOE Global Markets (CBOE). Making these firms for-profit was a transparent bribe paid to the members of the old mutually-held exchanges to replace their members' lost market position due to the introduction of more transparent, more efficient, cheaper electronic trading.

The essential lesson from recent innovations is that successful disruptors look for changes that benefit retail investors, making their investment decisions simpler, cheaper, and safer.

To disrupt finance, cut out the middlemen, but don’t replace them with for-profit market parasites. Arguably, disruption has succeeded in equities markets, although there is still plenty of room for further improvement there. Introducing an exchange with mutual ownership like Vanguard would be a step in the right direction.

Opportunity

The gaping hole in the financial fortress wall is debt. Neither index funds nor electronic trading have succeeded in the markets for debt to the degree they have succeeded in equity markets. Why not? Because there is a missing instrument in the debt product line. Silicon Valley can be the source of a solution.

Why Silicon Valley?

Silicon Valley’s chief advantage is its lack of addiction to the economic rents captured by the old system's incumbents. Silicon Valley is not married to these rents that incentivize the existing financial institutions.

Some possibilities

Here is a laundry list of things a Silicon Valley unicorn could profitably eliminate or curtail.

Complicated debt.

Securities lending and collateral rehypothecation.

For-profit funds management by broker/dealers.

For-profit financial institutions and exchanges.

Over the counter markets.

Markets that exclude retail investors.

All these things still have their place in finance. However, if the Silicon Valley objective is to transform the industry, unicorns may exploit these six weak spots.

Elsewhere, I have described the opportunity to expand the volume and enhance the liquidity of the debt market by originating simpler, safer debt. A similar mechanism for collateralized debt instruments would enable a debt originator to prevent rehypothecation by holding collateral and reassigning it to new buyers as old buyers retire instead of moving the asset from one owner account to another. This change would also make the financial system both safer and cheaper.

Even for-profit stock index funds siphon off investor profits from fund management by lending the securities in the index funds to broker/dealers. These same funds also add to transactions cost by permitting a designated broker/dealer to re-balance the index portfolio at the close. Cheaper methods exist.

A unicorn can make any existing financial market simpler and cheaper from the customer’s point of view, at a substantial profit. The essential entrepreneurial attitude is the willingness to make a little money by replacing an incumbent market participant who earns more than her service is worth.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.