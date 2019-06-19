Africa Oil Corporation: Execution In A Difficult Environment

This company has a significant amount of risk, however, I believe it still has a strong risk/reward situation.

The company has decided on a new portfolio strategy. That portfolio strategy will allow the company to spread out its exploration risks, and has generated strong income so far.

The company expects FID on its Kenyan assets by year-end. I believe it'll happen over the next year. This, if it happens, will be a significant catalyst for earnings.

Africa Oil Corporation has had a difficult time since the start of the oil crash. The company has been punished by its relative lack of cash flow.

Africa Oil Corporation (OTCPK:AOIFF) is a several hundred $ million oil corporation. The company is on the path to becoming a major African oil corporation, with a number of impressive assets spread across the continent. As we will see throughout this article, the company’s impressive asset portfolio, the distribution of its assets across a number of exciting positions, and its focus on developing infrastructure, make it an investment with significant potential.

Africa Oil Corp - Africa Oil Corporation Investor Presentation

Africa Oil Corporation Asset Portfolio

Africa Oil Corporation has an impressive and well-distributed asset portfolio.

Nigeria Investments - Africa Oil Corporation Investor Presentation

Africa Oil Corporation has world-class oil fields in deepwater Nigeria. The combined gross fields produce 368 thousand barrels per day, and that is expected to grow to 550 thousand barrels per day through 2019. That means that these deepwater fields will account for 25% of Nigeria’s oil production, and Nigeria is a major oil producing country in the world.

At the same time, this field has an impressive lifting cost of just $6 per barrel. That shows how these assets generate considerable free cash flow, with strong returns, and significant potential. Africa Oil Corporation has been focused on diversifying its asset base from the South Lokichar Basin (which we’ll discuss later). Overall, the consortium results in Africa Oil Corporation having a 12.5% stake in the target company.

This target company has an 8% interest in the OML 127 field and a 16% interest in the OML 130 field. The payment for this is $1.55 billion approximately, counting the deferred payment. For reference, CNOOC recently paid $2.3 billion for a 45% stake in OML 130 valuing this stake alone at $820 million. That accounts for more than half of the $1.55 billion purchase price.

This shows how Africa Oil Corporation is diversifying into impressive assets, with significant value and interest.

More Nigeria Investments - Africa Oil Corporation Investor Presentation

Another way to look at this is that Africa Oil Corporation, with its 12.5% stake, will own 2% of OML 130 and 1% of OML 127. This will attribute a total of 7460 barrels per day of production to Africa Oil Corporation, with a very low cost and strong cash flow generation. That oil production is fairly exciting to see for a company with a market cap of a few hundred $ million.

Lokichar Investments - Africa Oil Corporation Investor Presentation

Another impressive asset Africa Oil Corporation has is a 25% stake in the Lokichar Basin along with operator Tullow Oil. The field is expected to startup in the early-2020s and reach 60-80 thousand barrels per day of production. From there, additional phases are expected to bring the field into more than 100 thousand barrels per day by the mid-2020s.

This is an impressive field for Africa Oil Corporation to have a 25% stake in. The field is expected to reach FID by the end of this year, and I recommend investors in Africa Oil Corporation pay incredibly close attention to this. However, one of the major hangups is receiving FID, which is dependent on a $1 billion pipeline from the field to the coast. I expect the Kenya government supports this, due to the potential for income for the country.

However, this is Africa Oil Corporation’s single highest profile investment and it’s worth paying significant attention too. On the plus side, it could heavily drive up the company’s stock, but on the downside, it could be strongly negative. Still, due to the revenue it would generate for the country, I expect it would be incredibly popular, and likely reach FID.

For those interested in learning more about the pipeline, I’d recommend looking at these other articles:

Water deal crucial to Kenyan pipeline - Pipelines International

UPDATE 1-Water deal crucial for Kenya oil project might slip into...

Lokichar Investment Progression - Africa Oil Corporation Investor Presentation

For a more detailed overview of the company’s progress here, the above chart shows where the company stands. The company has done a significant amount of FEED and other development studies. Now the company is waiting to determine contractual and fiscal terms with the government. Once these contracts are revealed, they should result in an impressive FID.

Currently, the plan is that the FID will come out by late-2019. This is expected to be an optimistic goal, however. Realistically I expect an FID to be made by the middle of next year, or over the next year. This announcement will be a significant catalyst for the company’s stock price. If it’s not announced, it will be a major risk, however, I recommend interested investors pay attention to it.

The last aspect of the company’s growth is its portfolio approach, which it plans to use to take respectable stakes of exciting companies.

Portfolio Investments - Africa Oil Corporation Investor Presentation

The company’s approach here has allowed it to gain access to a number of exciting projects across Africa, along with an exciting project just north of South America. The company owns anywhere from 1-100% stake in these projects, with a majority being in the 10-20% range. More so, these projects have a fairly minimal cost, with $80 million in carried expenses through the first 6-7 wells.

So far, the company has invested $72 million, and the value of its stakes have gone up significantly (I don’t believe this number counts the approximate $150 million for the producing deepwater assets off of Nigeria). The company specifically has access to 3-5 high impact basin opening wells over the next 4 years. Another exciting aspect here is that the majority of these projects are supported by oil majors.

Overall the company has a 35% stake in Africa Energy Corporation, a 30% interest in Impact Oil & Gas Limited, and an 18% status in Eco-Atlantic Oil and Gas. These are all exciting projects, that as can be seen above, have exciting projects ahead of them. One important value of the success of the company’s investments here is its stake in the 3 publicly traded companies, at current value is $146 million, or a doubling.

Africa Oil Corporation Investment Picture

Africa Oil Corporation has an incredibly strong financial picture. The company has $370 million in cash, with no debt.

Investment Picture - Africa Oil Corporation Investor Presentation

The company feels that a new day is dawning for it. The company expects the deepwater Nigeria deal completion should give it a new share price rating. It’ll now own, albeit a small stake, in an asset that is well respected and has significant demand for it. At the same time, this asset, operated by a major, will generate strong cash flow and production for the company.

At the same time, the company’s Kenya project is nearing FID, which the company insists is on track. That FID should be a significant bonus for the company, and reward shareholders well. Lastly, the company’s new exploration portfolio has almost doubled in value, and opens the company to many exciting investments. The company’s cash means investors are essentially valuing the company’s portfolio at almost nothing.

That cash portion of the portfolio should help to protect the company from a downside perspective. However, the company’s exciting portfolio should provide significant upside potential.

Risk

Africa Oil Corporation has a significant amount of risk. While the company’s cash pile provides downside protection, and the company’s projects are spread across a number of potential growth projects, the company is still fundamentally an exploration company. That means the company is dependent on the success of its exploration projects.

Even past that, as the company’s Nigeria project comes online, the company’s cash flow is still dependent on oil prices. As a result, I recommend paying attention to the company’s oil prices. The company could have some downside, however, it has a significant amount of upside going forward. That upside will have the potential to reward those who take the risk incredibly well.

Financial Valuation

Placing a financial valuation on Africa Oil Corporation is incredibly difficult to do, because as of now, the company isn't making money. The company's investments have gone up in value, however, the company has shown no intention in liquidating. The company's cash + investment value is almost certainly above its current stock price but that's fairly useless if it doesn't liquidate.

Instead my valuation of Africa Oil Corporation relies on its ability to execute its plan. I expect that the company's pipeline will be built, it represents an enormous financial opportunity for Kenya. That pipeline will immediately assign a very significant value on its Lokichar fields. More so, the company will begin to gain cash flow from this. I expect that a positive FID on the pipeline would more than double the company's price.

At the same time, the company has a number of other wells. In a time of difficult oil prices, the only investment less popular than one making minimal money, is one making no money at all. As a result, I don't believe investors are sufficiently valuing the company's asset potential. These other wells could also ascribe significant income potential to the company.

As a result, I recommend holding onto the company as a high-risk, high-reward play, looking at the potential of its investments, and the creation of the necessary pipelines.

Conclusion

Africa Oil Corporation has had a difficult time since the start of the oil crash. The company’s stock price has been decimated. On top of that, the company’s South Lokichar project has had to deal with delays. The company doesn’t have the capital to invest in the $1 billion pipeline to export oil by itself. As a result, it is dependent on the FID and deals with the Kenyan government.

I expect the FID, even counting delays, should come within the next year. If this comes, this will be a major catalyst for the company’s stock price, and reward shareholders incredibly well. The company is a risky investment, however, I feel that the risk-reward balance is strongly skewed in favor of those who invest today and invest for the long term.

