Schlumberger: Best House In A Bad Neighborhood

Oilfield services companies were already operating in tough market conditions and the recent dip in oil prices has made things even more challenging. But Schlumberger (SLB), the industry's largest player, is well positioned to weather the slump.

The oilfield services sector continues to operate in a challenging business environment. At the end of last year, the price of the U.S. benchmark WTI crude was trading at 52-week lows of under $45 a barrel and it seemed like the drilling activity would remain low in a weak oil price environment. In 2019, however, oil prices surged to as high as $66.30 a barrel mark in late-April. But it also became quite clear that oil producers - who are the primary customers of the oilfield services companies - were not going to increase significantly drilling activity and capital expenditure in response to the increase in oil prices.

There's been a notable shift in the mindset of shale drillers. In the prior years, a number of oil producers, including some of the biggest names such as Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) and EOG Resources (EOG), primarily focused on aggressively growing production but burned cash flows and did little in terms of creating value for shareholders. But now, these companies are shifting their focus on exercising capital discipline by keeping spending in check, focusing on generating free cash flows, returning capital to shareholders as dividends and buybacks, and improving financial health by cutting down debt. In fact, some E&P firms like Parsley Energy (PE) and Marathon Oil (MRO) have clearly stated that they are not going to increase drilling activity this year even if oil prices surge. The independent oil producers are being cautious and aren't prepared to increase spending anymore, at least in 2019. This creates a challenging situation for oilfield services companies such as Schlumberger, Halliburton (HAL) and Baker Hughes a GE Co. (BHGE).

I believe oil's recent decline further exacerbates the situation. The commodity has been holding steady at more than $60 a barrel since late-March but it dipped below that level in the last week of May and was at $53 at the time of this writing. The dip has been driven in large part by escalating trade tensions between the U.S. and China as well as slowing global economic growth and rising oil production from the U.S., which stood at 12.4 million bpd at the end of last month from 10.8 million barrels a year earlier, as per the U.S. Energy Information Administration's estimates. Oil's rapid decline to less than $55 a barrel, in spite of the slowdown in U.S. shale growth, a drop in supplies from Russia due to the pipeline contamination crisis, and declining volumes from Venezuela and Iran may have evaporated whatever confidence independent E&Ps and their shareholders had in the market's stability. The shale producers might become even more cautious and double down on capital discipline. In this backdrop, Schlumberger could continue struggling with weak earnings from North America.

As a reminder, Schlumberger posted a 3% drop in revenues from North America on a year-over-year basis to $2.74 billion for the first quarter. Its overall profit margins also weakened, thanks in large part to the continued pricing pressure from North America. Schlumberger's total pre-tax operating margin fell by 91 basis points to 11.5% in the first quarter. The onshore exploration and production activity in the U.S. shale patch will likely remain weak in 2019 which could continue to drag Schlumberger's earnings.

In my view, the great thing about Schlumberger is that it is an international markets-focused company and typically gets a majority of its revenues and earnings from outside of North America. That's in contrast to most of its rivals such as Halliburton and Baker Hughes whose primary customers are in North America. Although the short-term outlook for the U.S. oilfield services market looks bleak, the international markets appear far more promising. Slowly but surely, drilling activity has been increasing outside of North America as producers, including the national oil companies, have deployed additional rigs throughout this year. The latest rig count data from Baker Hughes shows a gradual increase in the total number of rigs operating in international markets in each of the last five months of 2019 from 1,024 units in January to 1,126 units in May. In the same period, the U.S. rigs count dropped from 1,065 to 986 units (further declined to 969 rigs during the week ended June 14).

In the international markets, a number of countries outside of the Middle East and Russia have witnessed a decline in production from mature fields. The oil-producing nations like the UK, Norway, Brazil, and Nigeria have struggled with a drop in output and are now increasing investments in the energy sector just to keep the production flat. New investment programs, which include project start-ups and additional exploration work, can provide significant business opportunities to Schlumberger which has an unparalleled foothold in Europe, Asia, Africa, and Latin America. Note that in the first quarter, Schlumberger posted a 3% increase in revenues from international markets to $5.04 billion. This growth will likely continue in the future and will offset the negative impact associated with weakness in North America.

Additionally, Schlumberger is in great financial health which bolsters its ability to withstand the tough market conditions at home. The company carries $16.55 billion of total debt which translates into a debt to equity ratio of 45.31% which is substantially lower than Halliburton's 119.2%, as per data from Seeking Alpha Essential. Schlumberger is also a free cash flow machine. It is a rare oilfield services company which reported free cash flows for each of the last four years during a period when the industry experienced the worst downturn in decades. In the last twelve months, Schlumberger has generated $2.34 billion of free cash flows and will likely continue moving this way in the future. The company also has $6 billion of liquidity, which includes cash reserves and funds available under the revolving credit facility. This liquidity could come in handy if the company faces a cash flow shortfall.

In short, Schlumberger is well prepared to face a challenging business environment. Wall Street, however, has punished Schlumberger along with the rest of the oilfield services sector. The company's shares have fallen by 20% since the last week of April and were at $35 at the time of this writing, slightly above the 52-week lows of $34.46. Its shares are priced 15.9x next year's consensus earnings estimates, as per data from Thomson Reuters. Schlumberger is priced at a premium over its peers, such as Halliburton and Baker Hughes, who are trading 10x to 14x next year's consensus earnings estimates but this is justified since Schlumberger is in a better position than most to handle the slump. I believe patient investors who can stomach a little risk should consider buying this stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.