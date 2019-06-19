Broadcom Is Set To Soar And Too Cheap To Ignore

The biggest short-term risk to Broadcom is that the US/China trade war escalates to its final stage, which is why proper risk management/asset allocation is essential for sleeping well at night.

As long as the trade war eventually ends, management's guidance of double-digit earnings/cash flow growth (driven largely by 5G) remains on track. Shares are about 14% undervalued and 5-10 year total return potential is about 17% CAGR.

While Wall Street is focused on a weak year for its chips business, management is guiding for double-digit FCF/share growth, allowing for deleveraging and a safe 4% yielding dividend.

I recently bought an opening position in Broadcom after it crashed almost 10% after lowering guidance that was entirely expected.

My retirement portfolio generally makes two kinds of investments: deep value blue-chips that are trading at multi-year lows and opportunistic buys of top quality companies on major single day crashes.

(Source: imgflip)

All investors have long-term financial goals we'd like to reach, and those of us on Seeking Alpha are also on a quest to hopefully beat the market (the "alpha" we're seeking).

While there are many approaches you can use to strive for these goals, I personally believe in following the footsteps of some of the greatest investors in history including:

While each of these investors had slightly different strategies there are three common themes each used to not just beat the market, but crush it over significant lengths of time.

strong focus on valuation

contrarian focus (zig when others zag)

incredible patience (some of Lynch's best investments didn't even break even until the end of year four)

Personally, I am not in the "cigar butt" (buy a $1 for $0.5) school that Graham famously founded and Buffett used in his early years of running his hedge fund. Rather I prefer to follow Buffett's later approach (also used by Greenblatt) of buying "wonderful companies at a fair price."

While I normally buy undervalued blue-chips each week (because numerous studies show that time in the market is more important than timing the market), I also like to be opportunistic.

That means grabbing shares of quality dividend payers when prices crash on overreactions to certain events, such as earnings misses. Normally I do this with dividend aristocrats and kings, but I'll also use it for gold standards in certain industries.

This is why I recently bought an opening position in Broadcom (AVGO) in my retirement portfolio (where I keep 100% of my life savings).

10 shares @ $258.11 on June 14th (about 9.5% crash at the open), commission $0.37 on Interactive Broker's tiered pricing

Let me walk you through the five reasons why I considered Broadcom a great "Buffett Style" opportunistic buy. Even after the share price has recovered a bit it's still a potentially great long-term investment for anyone seeking generous, safe and growing yield, plus double-digit market potential.

That's because even at $266 Broadcom is between 11% and 16% undervalued, which for an industry leader of this caliber, makes it a "strong buy" and likely to deliver about 17% long-term CAGR total returns over the next five to 10 years.

Reason 1: The Downward Guidance Revision Was Obviously Coming...

I was actually watching Broadcom's earnings closely precisely because I was all but certain that management would cut its 2019 guidance and the famously short-term focused market would likely react badly to that.

Not surprisingly, Broadcom did lower its guidance, reducing 2019 revenue guidance (entirely in its chip making business) by $2 billion or 8%.

As CEO Hock Tan (who I consider the Buffett/Bezos of this industry) told analysts at the Q1 conference call:

Looking at the second quarter just passed, it really went as planned. Networking continued to perform very well, and our broadband business started to recover. This was offset by the anticipated sharp decline in wireless and the ongoing softness in storage." Hock Tan (emphasis added)

And of course, given that Huawei is now blacklisted by the US government, the company will not see the $900 million (roughly 4% of company revenue) that it normally would for as long as the US/China trade conflict persists.

And we can't forget that chip makers are literally the most trade sensitive companies you can own.

US Companies With Most Revenues From China (by Tariff Standards)

(Sources: UBS, Lipper Financial)

This explains why this already highly volatile and economically sensitive industry, prone to large swings in sales and cash flow from year to year, is now trading wildly based on every trade-related rumor and Presidential tweet.

Here's Hock Tan again, explaining the effects of the Trade war on Broadcom's business

In the second half, we had expected a recovery. However, while enterprise and mainframe software demand remained stable, particularly in North America and Europe, with respect to semiconductors, it is clear that the U.S./China trade conflict, including the Huawei export ban, is creating economic and political uncertainty and reducing visibility for our global OEM customers... We now anticipate fiscal 2019 semiconductor solutions segment revenue of $17.5 billion, which translates into a year-over-year decline in the high single-digits... Basically, compression of supply chain is what's driving this reduction more than anything else and it's broad based." - Hock Tan (emphasis added)

The second half recovery for chip makers that some companies had expected (but which Texas Instruments warned was likely not coming until 2020) is now likely dead, due entirely to the heightened trade uncertainties.

Ok, so that's the bad news, but here's why I was thrilled to set my buy order on Thursday night, after reviewing the company's earnings, which were actually very good.

Reason 2...Meaning the Big Sell-Off Was An Overreaction

First, let's consider Broadcom's actual Q1 results. Revenues, thanks to the $18.9 billion CA Tech acquisition last year, were up 10%, and free cash flow (what pays the dividend and ultimately is the source of long-term stock value) was up 20%. The company also repurchased and eliminated 4.7 million shares, reducing its share count by about 1% (so FCF/share up 21% YOY).

What about the big decrease in guidance for 2019? Well, let's put that in context. According to Tom Krause, the company's CFO

"Despite the challenging market backdrop and updated revenue outlook, we still expect to grow free cash flow by a double-digit percentage for the year. In addition, we remain focused on completing a total of $8 billion of share repurchases and eliminations in fiscal 2019." - Tom Krause (emphasis added)

Broadcom's combination of double-digit FCF growth this year, plus $8 billion in buybacks should drive 13% to 15% FCF/share growth this year. What about future guidance cuts? Well, CEO Hock Tan says the company's current guidance bakes in the worst case trade war scenario "I think at this point, we try to capture everything including that proposed next round (of tariffs) into the picture."

Now let's compare that objectively excellent growth rate to what analysts expect from the broader market in general, and trade-sensitive tech companies in particular.

(Source: Factset Research)

The S&P 500 is now expected to deliver just 3% bottom-line growth this year, while the tech industry is expected to put up zero growth. Rival chip makers like Skyworks (SWKS) and Texas Instruments (TXN) are both expected to post earnings growth of -14% and -7% this year, respectively.

In other words, thanks to that controversial (at the time) CA Tech acquisition, Broadcom is looking at some of the best industry, sector and overall earnings/cash flow growth rates this year.

And speaking of the CA Tech acquisition, here's what Hock Tan had to say about how that complex integration is going.

The integration of CA is progressing well. We remain confident that we can meet, if not exceed, the long-term revenue and profitability targets that we laid out for CA to you last year. Renewals in our CA business are strong, and the dollar commitments from our core customers continue to grow." - Hock Tan (emphasis added)

According to the Harvard Business Review, 70% to 90% of mergers fail to deliver long-term shareholder value. So to hear that Broadcom is on track to meet or even exceed its cost cut cutting goals is great news indeed.

Management's plans for CA Tech's mainframe software business is to use a Microsoft (MSFT) like approach to moving clients from a licensing model to a recurring subscription one. That should ultimately deliver $1.4 billion in cost savings, driving up CA Tech's operating earnings by 127%, and means that Broadcom would have paid just 7.6 times operating earnings for that company.

(Source: Broadcom CA Tech acquisition fact sheet)

And let's not forget the main reason Broadcom bought CA Tech in the first place. That would be to triple its addressable market size AND achieve a large amount (20+%) of revenue from stable and recurring sources. What's more, thanks to buying CA Tech, management expects long-term earnings/cash flow and dividend growth to be in the double digits for the foreseeable future.

(Source: investor presentation)

In the highly volatile semiconductor industry, stable cash flow (22% of revenue from software in 2019) is worth its weight in gold, especially if you care about safe dividends.

Which brings me to the third reason for buying Broadcom during this time of elevated fear, uncertainty and doubt.

Reason 3: Broadcom Is Still A Wonderful Company...

As I said in the intro, while I'm a dedicated value/contrarian investor, I'm in no way interested in "cigar butt" companies, meaning struggling businesses that are trading so cheap you might still earn great returns.

Rather I'm looking at quality first and valuation second since I intend to hold my companies for many years or even decades (as long as the thesis remains intact). Thus I only consider stocks on my 189 company (and growing) blue-chip watchlist, which ranks all companies on a three-factor quality score.

Dividend Safety Score: 4/5 (above average)

Business Model: 3/3 (above average)

Management Quality: 3/3 (excellent)

Total Quality Score: 10/11 (SWAN)

I will only own level 8/11 or higher blue-chips or SWANs stocks because these are firms that I expect will deliver safe and rising dividends throughout economic/industry cycles. Personally, I require all my companies to pay me for patiently waiting for management to deliver on their growth plans.

45% of my quality score is based on dividend safety since I wish to avoid "yield traps" at all costs.

Company Yield TTM FCF Payout Ratio Simply Safe Dividends Safety Score (Out of 100) Sensei Dividend Safety Score (Out of 5) Sensei Quality Score (Out of 11) Broadcom 4.0% 42% 67 (above average safety) 4 (above average safety) 10 (SWAN) Safe Level (by industry) NA 50% or less 61 or higher 4 or higher 8 or higher

(Sources: Simply Safe Dividends)

Broadcom's dividend safety isn't perfect, due to its M&A focused business model which results in higher than industry average debt levels. However, as far as the payout ratio goes, Broadcom is well below the 50% safe limit for chip makers (50% dividend payout ratio is management's long-term goal).

Company Net Debt/EBITDA Interest Coverage Ratio S&P Credit Rating Average Interest Cost TTM Return On Invested Capital Broadcom 3.4 9.3 BBB- 3.7% 9% (depressed due to CA Tech acquisition) Safe Level 1.5 or below 8 or above BBB- or higher below ROIC 12% or higher

(Sources: Simply Safe Dividends, F.A.S.T Graphs, Gurufocus, Morningstar, conference call)

I and Simply Safe Dividends (where I'm an analyst) aren't the only ones who wish Broadcom's debt was lower.

Although the debt load appears material for a semiconductor firm, we think Broadcom’s diverse set of profitable business lines will generate sufficient cash to more than service its outstanding debt while also allowing the firm to remain on the hunt for attractive deals." - Morningstar (emphasis added)

But it's important to remember that Broadcom isn't just any M&A happy tech stock. The company has proven it knows what it's doing in terms of debt-funded deals. Here's its CFO explaining how the company manages to keep borrowing costs low.

We also refinanced our $18 billion of term loans that we put in place at the beginning of fiscal 2019 to finance the CA acquisition. Via a combination of $11 billion of investment grade bonds and a new term loan, we're able to extend our average debt maturity to approximately five years and substantially reduce the quantum of debt due in any one year. As of today, our average cost of borrowing stands at approximately 3.7%." Tom Krause (emphasis added)

(Source: investor presentation)

This is a company that's built its empire on the back of brilliantly executed strategic deals that have led to truly sensational growth over the years, putting most of its peers to shame.

Morningstar's Abhinav Davuluri summarizes Broadcom's M&A track record thusly

As a serial acquirer, Broadcom has seemingly perfected the process of purchasing semiconductor companies with best-of-breed products at attractive valuations, trimming noncore product lines to streamline the business, and ultimately driving nice cost synergies." - Morningstar (emphasis added)

And here's Motley Fool's Ashraf Eassa with why he considers Broadcom management to be among the best in the industry.

Broadcom is singularly adept at acquiring and integrating businesses in a way that undeniably creates shareholder value... Broadcom wouldn't be where it is today without a highly capable and focused management team at the helm. "

And in case you want actual financial data to back up the fact that Broadcom is this industry's master of profitable deals, here's the last five years' worth of financial data.

(Source: investor presentation)

More important than revenue, profits or margin expansion, is the fact that Broadcom's free cash flow (operating cash flow minus capex & R&D, and what funds the dividend), has been growing like a weed.

(Source: investor presentation)

And as its CFO just told analysts, Broadcom is on track for $9+ billion in FCF this year, highlighting the fact that it's a cash minting machine.

(Source: Simply Safe Dividends)

In fact, Broadcom's 12 month FCF margin is nearly 50%, about ten times the level of a quality chip maker. For context, consider Texas Instruments, the other gold standard in this industry (but one that's focused on organic growth rather than M&A).

(Source: TXN investor presentation)

Texas Instrument's aims for long-term 30% FCF margins which puts it in the top 6% of all S&P 500 companies by FCF generation. Broadcom's FCF margin puts it firmly in the top 5% and makes it one of the best FCF generators in all of corporate America or indeed the world. CA Tech was bought at a fair price because its stable but none growing business was an FCF machine that management is now making even more profitable.

(Source: investor presentation)

And like Texas Instruments, which I also own (6% of my life savings), Broadcom is very shareholder friendly with its river of free cash flow. The company aims to pay out 50% of annual FCF as dividends, retaining the other half for opportunistic buybacks, debt repayments or future acquisitions.

In 5G chips (the main long-term growth thesis) Hock Tan expects the industry to grow at mid to high single digits in the coming years, with Broadcom's strong 21,000 patent IP portfolio allowing to grow its chip business slightly faster (5% to 10%). 5% revenue growth on the low end of guidance might sound rather slow, but keep in mind that management's long-term double-digit guidance is predicated on around 5% sales growth for the company, with margin expansion and buybacks helping to boost the bottom line about double that rate.

Add in data center chips, and IOT (including driverless cars) plus future M&A, and you can see why management and analysts expect about 11% long-term EPS and FCF/share growth from this blue-chip semiconductor maker.

And given management's 50% payout ratio policy that means dividends can be expected to grow at roughly 11% as well in the coming years. For a high-quality and well-run company as this, growing at double-digits, I consider today's share price to offer a potentially great value for long-term income investors.

Reason 4...That's Trading At A Fair Price

Broadcom's long-term thesis, of a safe 4% yielding dividend, and double-digit payout growth, remains intact. And don't just take my word for it, here's Morningstar's take.

Our long-term view remains unchanged, and as we articulated in a recent note, the crux of our investment thesis on Broadcom and other large-cap semi-names is that the brinksmanship between the U.S. and China is not a structural erosion of end-market demand, but rather negotiating chips that will ultimately be resolved...End-market demand, supported by secular trends, driving the need for increased connectivity and lower latency. Adjustments for near-term weakness are offset by the time value of money and other puts and takes in our model, leaving our $300 fair value estimate intact. With shares down in hours, we see an attractive entry point for investors to own this semiconductor stalwart." - Morningstar (emphasis added)

Unless you think that the US/China trade war is going to last forever, and permanently slow global economic growth and thus reduce demand for 5G technology significantly, Broadcom's current PE ratio of 12.6 is a potentially attractive buying opportunity.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs)

Granted 12.6 times earnings is not that much below the 13.8 historical average. But remember my goal with Broadcom isn't to buy at a deep value price but buy a wonderful company at a fair price. And with both management and analysts still expecting double-digit long-term EPS and FCF/share growth, Broadcom's PE expanding to merely its long-term average would generate 16.2% CAGR total returns.

But while I'm a fan of the PE ratio as a valuation method, my two favorite valuation approaches are slightly different.

My favorite blue-chip valuation method is dividend yield theory or DYT. This has been the only approach used by asset manager/newsletter publisher Investment Quality Trends since 1966. DYT, which compares a stock's yield to its historical norm, has been the only approach IQT has used for 53 years, and only on blue-chips, to deliver market-beating returns with 10% lower volatility to boot.

(Source: Investment Quality Trends)

According to Hulbert Financial Digest, IQT's 30-year risk-adjusted total returns are the best of any US investing newsletter. Basically, DYT is the most effective long-term valuation approach I've yet found, which is why it's at the heart of my retirement portfolio's strategy and drives many of my article recommendations.

DYT merely compares a company's yield to its historical norm because, assuming the business model remains relatively stable over time, yields, like most valuation metrics, tend to revert to historical levels that approximate fair value.

Company Yield 5-Year Average Yield Estimated Discount To Fair Value Upside To Fair Value 5-10 Year Valuation Boost (CAGR) Broadcom 4.0% 3.4% 16% 19% 1.8% to 3.5%

(Sources: Simply Safe Dividends, Dividend Yield Theory, Gordon Dividend Growth Model, F.A.S.T Graphs, management guidance, Moneychimp)

DYT estimates that Broadcom is modestly undervalued right now, meaning about 19% upside to fair value. Spread out over a five to 10-year time frame that amounts to a 1.8% to 3.5% annual boost to total returns.

I use DYT as one end of my valuation range, and Morningstar's intrinsic value estimates as the other, to minimize the chance of a thesis breaking event causing me to incorrectly recommend putting money (including my own) into a value trap.

Company Current Price Estimated Fair Value Moat Management Quality Discount To Fair Value Long-Term Valuation Boost Broadcom $265.97 $300 (medium uncertainty) narrow (stable trend) Standard (average) 11% 1.2% to 2.4%

(Source: Morningstar)

Morningstar analysts are famous for their conservative growth assumptions, thus creating low-ball discounted cash flow based intrinsic value estimates that are relatively immune to short-term events such as the trade war. Morningstar doesn't rate Broadcom as highly as I do in terms of its moat or management quality yet still thinks its future cash flow is worth $300 today. That implies an 11% discount to fair value and a modest 1% to 2% annual valuation boost.

My official valuation estimate uses DYT and Morningstar's estimates to create a range of 11% to 16% undervalued (so about 14%).

That's good enough to make Broadcom a "strong buy" on my blue-chip valuation scale, because of the great return potential this business now offers patient, and volatility tolerant income investors.

Reason 5: Creating Double-Digit Long-Term Return Potential

Since 1954 a relatively accurate way of forecasting long-term total returns for dividend stocks has been the Gordon Dividend Growth Model (what Brookfield Asset Management and NextEra Energy both use). This simply says that over time total return = yield + long-term cash flow/dividend growth.

Valuations are mean reverting and unless the thesis breaks, cancel out over time. While that's true for periods over 10 years, for time horizons of 5 to 10 years valuation mean reversion can lead to some impressive total returns from low-risk blue-chips.

Company Yield 5-Year Expected Earnings Growth Total Return Expected (No Valuation Change) Valuation-Adjusted Total Return Potential (5-10 Years CAGR) Broadcom 4.0% 11.1% 15.1% 16.3% to 18.6% S&P 500 1.9% 6.1% 8.0% 1% to 8%

(Source: Simply Safe Dividends, management guidance, F.A.S.T Graphs, Morningstar, management guidance, Yardeni Research, Yahoo Finance, Multipl.com, Gordon Dividend Growth Model, Dividend Yield Theory, Moneychimp, analyst estimates)

Even if you assume Broadcom's valuation will remain constant over time, the current growth outlook (both management and analysts) combined with a safe 4% yield still results in expected long-term returns of 15%. Compare that to the 1% to 8% analysts expect from the S&P 500 over the coming five to 10 years.

Asset Manager Forward Five to 10 Year Market Total Return Forecasts

(Source: 2019 Morningstar Long-Term Return Survey)

Then add in Broadcom's price merely returning to fair value and you get 16% to 19% long-term return potential or roughly three to four times what the market might do in the coming years.

Add it all up, and I consider Broadcom a potentially attractive long-term buy for anyone comfortable with its risk profile and wants to buy it as part of a well-diversified and properly constructed portfolio.

Risks To Keep In Mind

In the short-term Broadcom's biggest risks come from two areas, the ongoing trade war and weakness in smartphones. 30% of sales are in smartphone chips, with about 20% of that coming from Apple (AAPL).

Smartphone Sales Over Time

(Source: Statista)

Until 5G really ramps up, smartphone sales aren't expected to significantly improve. And even when 5G phones become mainstream the growth is expected to be modest. Fortunately, Broadcom's main growth drivers aren't phones but IOT and data center chips.

As for the trade war, well on that front the news is far from optimal. Currently, the US is placing 25% tariffs on about 40% of Chinese imports. According to the latest reports from CNBC, President Trump has said that if some kind of deal isn't reached at the G-20 summit in Osaka, Japan on June 28th and 29th, 25% tariffs on the remaining 60% of imports ($300+ billion) could go into effect "immediately".

Now it's not necessarily true that the US can do that since there is a 90 day comment period that's required for initiating new tariffs. But on Monday, June 17th, the US began official hearings from companies, which indicates that Trump isn't bluffing about the final round of Chinese tariffs.

If a deal is reached (most likely just a "deal to make a deal later" and resume negotiations) then trade sensitive stocks like Broadcom are likely to soar. If tariffs get announced for July- September, then they could crash.

Marko Kolanovic, J.P. Morgan’s global head of quantitative and derivatives strategy recently wrote:

“The U.S. economy is facing a quite unique situation in which one individual can disrupt global trade and investment plans of U.S. corporations, tax consumers on a broad range of imports, etc...Given all of this — why are we not bearish on equities and the economy? Because this situation can also be undone on short notice and many market segments already price in worst-case outcomes...This would translate into a quick [approximately] 5% rally in broad markets, and a 10-20% rally in value and high beta. As a strong market and avoiding a recession would boost re-election odds, it would only be rational to expect this outcome.” - JPMorgan (emphasis added)

I tend to agree with Mr. Koanovic that a final deal is likely coming in late 2019 or early 2020. But even an interim deal that avoids the final $300 billion tariff round would likely mean big gains for trade/economically sensitive stocks in the chip maker/energy/financial/basic material industries.

This is why I've been focusing my recent buys on those industries. If a deal is delayed I'll have plenty of liquidity and room in my portfolio to keep adding at even better valuations.

But this is where proper risk management, diversification, and asset allocation (mix of stocks/bonds/cash) comes in. Here's what a 100% Broadcom portfolio would have done over the past nine years.

100% Broadcom Portfolio Historical Returns (January 2010 to May 2019)

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer)

As you can see, Broadcom would have multiplied your money 16 fold over the past nine years, making it one of the best-performing stocks of the bull market. However, despite actually being far less volatile than the market most of the time (beta 0.41 due to long stretches of flat returns) the stock ultimately suffered larger peak declines than the S&P 500. It even fell into a bear market, which is why being overly concentrated in any one risk asset isn't advisable for pretty much anyone.

Now let's look at what a 10% Broadcom, 90% Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIG), a proxy for a diversified dividend growth portfolio, would have done.

90% VIG + 10% AVGO Portfolio Historical Results

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer)

This representation of a well-diversified Broadcom heavy portfolio would have still significantly outperformed the market BUT suffered far smaller peak declines. In fact, the worst year's returns since 2010 was just -0.7%.

Still, it's important to remember that a 100% stock portfolio is not appropriate for most people, especially retirees living on some version of the 4% rule. If you have to sell some of your portfolios every year to pay the bills, you need to own some cash/bonds in order to avoid selling stocks at historically low levels during corrections/bear markets.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY): a low-cost cash equivalent ETF

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND): a low-cost bond ETF with exposure to purely investment grade corporate and government debt

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer)

Here's an example of a well-constructed portfolio for most people nearing retirement. This 60% stock/40% bond portfolio has plenty of exposure to Broadcom, but not so much that you risk torpedoing your financial future should the company's thesis break (even the bluest of blue-chips can fail, as GE investors can attest to).

Here's how this more conservative income portfolio would have done (with annual rebalancing) against the Vanguard Balanced Index Fund (VBIAX), a low cost 60%/40% stock/bond index ETF.

10% AVGO, 50% VIG, 10% Cash, 30% Bond Portfolio Returns Over Time

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer)

This portfolio, which is appropriate for most retirees, managed to keep up with its benchmark (the default 60/40 stock/bond portfolio) until 2014 when dividend stocks in general and Broadcom in particular, started to do especially well.

Over the past decade, it's managed to significantly outperform its benchmark, generating returns above the S&P 500's historical 9.1% CAGR, all while generating a superior Sharpe (risk-adjusted return) and Sortino (reward/risk) ratios to the default portfolio option for conservative investors.

THIS is how my individual article recommendations are meant to be used, as part of a well-diversified holistic portfolio that includes the appropriate asset allocation into cash/bonds for your individual risk tolerance/goals.

Feel free to substitute other ETFs other than VIG, BND or GSY, since most low-cost ETFs track similar indexes and thus generate similar returns. And if you want to limit individual stock holdings to 5% of your portfolio (or invested capital) that's also fine. 5% of invested capital is my personal individual holding cap, aimed to ensure that any inevitable mistakes I make won't blow up my portfolio.

Because no less than Peter Lynch said: "In this business if you're good, you're right six times out of ten."

(Source: Tipranks)

So far in three years on Seeking Alpha, and nearly 500 recommendations (97% long recs) I've managed to keep ahead of that 60% good analyst benchmark. But while I am confident that my 100% undervalued blue-chip focus can keep me above 60% over time, proper risk management/portfolio construction is ultimately how you will achieve your long-term financial goals and avoid the sad fate of the average retail investor over the past two decades.

According to JPMorgan Asset Management, improper portfolio construction and horrible market timing is why the typical investor managed to underperform all asset classes and even historically mild inflation since 1998. In contrast, even a 60%/40% bond/stock portfolio (ultra-conservative) would have achieved about 2.5X times better returns, all while allowing you to sleep well at night during bear markets.

Bottom Line: For Those Who Can See Past Short-Term Trade War/Recession Risk, Broadcom Is A Potentially Great Long-Term High-Yield, Dividend Growth Investment

I'm not a prophet and can't tell you when the US/China trade war will end. It's possible that things will get worse before they get better, and that Broadcom, and other trade sensitive tech firms, will crash a lot lower before this soap opera finally concludes.

What I can tell you is that Broadcom is a very high-quality industry leader (a 10/11 SWAN stock on my quality score), offers a safe 4% dividend, and both management and analysts believe it's on track to achieve double-digit FCF/share and dividend growth over the long-term.

That's driven by the company's strong competitive advantages in 5G components, Hock Tan's proven brilliance at accretive M&A, and the larger focus on recurring software revenue that now makes up 22% of its total business.

As far as M&A hungry chip makers go, I consider Broadcom to be the gold standard, and for a company of this caliber, growing at double-digits even in 2019's trying industry environment, buying shares at an approximate 14% discount to fair value is a smart long-term strategy.

Just never forget that all of my recommendations are meant only for the stock portion of your portfolio, with a 5-10 year time horizon. Even level 10/11 SWAN stocks can, and will inevitably suffer steep short-term declines (such as 10% one-day crashes).

As Peter Lynch famously said, "the key to making money in stocks is not to get scared out of them." Which is why proper diversification and asset allocation is crucial to being able to sleep well at night no matter what the price does in the short-term and thus let this world-class blue-chip's management execute on its growth plan.

In the meantime, anyone buying today will enjoy a generous, safe and rapidly growing dividend, while they patiently wait for the trade war to end.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AVGO, TXN, SWKS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.