Cloudera: Still Not Worth It

Investment Thesis

Investors got spooked when together with the release of its Q1 earnings results, Cloudera's (CLDR) CEO stepped down. This was met by a huge sell-off in the stock and difficult questions being asked.

Overall, I declare that the time to invest in Cloudera is not yet present and that its share price is still overvalued. And investors are best to avoid getting involved with this name.

From Everything Right, To Everything Wrong

Investor sentiment is difficult to gather. Investors wanted nothing more than to invest in a fast-growing asset-light cloud provider. And Cloudera was only too keen to oblige. Moreover, when Cloudera first IPOed the stock rallied more than 20% on the first day of trading.

Today, it is a very different story. The stock trades near to its all-time lows. This was driven by two main factors. One, despite a few years of explosive cloud sector growth, companies are being more selective, and competition in the space is increasing.

Second, and related, given the amount of workload and commitment in migrating data to the cloud, customers demand certainty. And ultimately, Cloudera, which was busy integrating Hortonworks could not provide customers with the clarity they required. Consequently, Cloudera's bookings suffered.

Furthermore, given the amount of negative press Cloudera has had to endure the past several weeks and months, it's doubtful whether new customers will be keenly motivated to adopt Cloudera without some concessions being made. Having said that, CFO Jim Frankola declared on the call that while there had been a spike in customer churn, that this should abate and as Cloudera gets further along its fiscal 2020, he expects this figure to return closer to Cloudera's 10% historical churn rate.

Investors' Insatiable Growth Appetite

Cloudera's stand-alone business was watching its revenue growth rates decelerating going into the end of fiscal 2019.

Source: Author's calculations, SEC filings

As you can see above, as of fiscal 2019, its growth rate had fallen to approximately 31% year over year. Note, that although Cloudera does not disclose just how much Hortonworks aided Cloudera's performance in Fiscal 2019, we do know that the merger was completed right at the last month of fiscal 2019, thus having only a small contribution to the overall numbers.

Moving on, in an effort to reignite its top line, Cloudera used its stock as currency for the acquisition of Hortonworks.

Source: Author's calculations, SEC filings

The lasting effect of this shareholder dilution is presented above. In conclusion, despite diluting shareholders by more than 110%, the combined entity will only be posting approximately 57% year-over-year growth. Reinforcing that shareholders overpaid for Hortonworks.

Under The Bonnet

Sadly, the bad news does not end here for shareholders. Because, when the share price takes a hit, shareholders start to ask difficult questions, such as, is it worthwhile holding on to these shares and waiting for the share price to return to their respective break-even entry price points.

The first thing to mention is that a stock does not know what share price shareholders paid. Thus, there is simply no point to price anchoring. What ultimately drives the share price is the company's overall intrinsic value.

Next, given that, once we strip out the stock-based compensation of approximately $140 million for the trailing twelve months, Cloudera does not actually generate any cash flows, investors will start to wonder what are they actually holding on to?

Finally, it is insightful to note that for the whole of fiscal 2019 Cloudera's cash flows from operations (including stock-based compensation) amounted to $34 million. But then, close to 50% of this cash went towards taxes paid for share settlement of restricted stock, meaning taxes paid on management's options.

Valuation - Still Piping Hot

Source: Author's calculations, morningstar.com

At first glance, given that Cloudera's revenue being priced at less than 2x while its peers are substantially higher priced appears to imply that Cloudera is a terrific bargain.

However, as we have discussed, Cloudera, unlike its peers, does not generate much in the way of cash flows, once we account for Cloudera's stock-based compensation.

Admittedly, Tableau (DATA) did get a white knight in the form of the highly acquisitive Workday (WDAY). But it is unlikely that the same fortune will strike Cloudera.

Looking ahead, given that Cloudera's cash flow guidance for fiscal 2020 is looking at close to negative $80 million before capex, this reinforces that paying a $1.5 billion market cap for this company could in time be viewed as overpaying.

Takeaway

Cloudera's shareholders appear to be amongst the first to be punished as the cloud bubble starts to burst.

With no CEO to man this ship, and Cloudera's customers either waiting on the sidelines for clarity or migrating towards other ready and willing competitors, investors are left with little hope. And as difficult as it sounds, shareholders are better to call it a day here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.