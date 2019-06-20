Flexible Solutions International: Dividend Seekers, Where Do We Go From Here?

Therefore, FSI is included in the Top 5 with the best-performing stocks from the NYSE and Nasdaq in 2019, based on its year-to-date performance.

Including the dividends, FSI has risen more than 200% over the last six months.

FSI was an overlooked gem in January 2019 when we discovered it and recommended it.

Last January, we issued a buy recommendation on Flexible Solutions International Inc. (FSI) at $1.39 per share in "Value Investor's Stock Club".

FSI closed at $4.28 per share last Monday, having risen more than 200% after our recent bullish call.

Nevertheless, no Seeking Alpha article has been published about this company since 2017, so we will dive into it while presenting our updated approach in the following paragraphs.

The Business

FSI is an environmental technology company that engages in the research, development, and manufacture of products that save water and energy. All of the company's products are safe and organic, and they biodegrade quickly into harmless byproducts.

According also to the company's annual report (emphasis added):

In June 2004, FSI purchased 52 U.S. and 139 International patents, as well as a 56,780 sq. ft. manufacturing plant near Chicago, Illinois from the bankruptcy estate of Donlar Corporation for $6.15 million. The patents it acquired from Donlar relate to water-soluble chemicals (“TPAs”) which prevent corrosion and scaling in water pipes used in the petroleum, chemical, utility and mining industries. TPAs are also used to enhance fertilizers and improve crop yields and as additives for household laundry detergents, consumer care products and pesticides. FSI's patents expire at various dates up to 2032. FSI has applied to extend some of these patents to other countries where it operates.

FSI has two divisions:

1) The Energy & Water Conservation Products (or EWCP products): This segment consists of a liquid swimming pool blanket that saves energy and water by inhibiting evaporation from the pool surface, and a food-safe powdered form of the active ingredient within the liquid blanket. This segment produces:

A) Ecosavr and Heatsavr: This product is marketed for use in swimming pools and spas where their use, by slowing the evaporation of water, allows the water to retain a higher temperature for a longer period of time and thereby reduces the energy required to maintain the desired temperature of the water in the pool. The Ecosavr is targeted to residential pool owners and Heatsavr is marketed for commercial and public pool markets.

The company estimates that there are approximately 106,000 municipal pools in its initial target market for Heatsavr, which includes Australia, Canada, Europe and the United States. It is estimated that 80% of the total pool market exists in the United States alone.

Additionally, FSI estimates that there are approximately 280,000 hotel pools in Heatsavr initial target market.

Based on the assumption that energy costs are a large portion of the total operating costs for municipal pools and that operators want to lower these costs, FSI anticipates operators may turn to Heatsavr as an alternative to higher-cost pool blankets.

Regarding the residential pool market, the company believes that there are approximately 8,000,000 residences in the United States and Canada that have swimming pools.

FSI has received reports from its commercial customers documenting energy savings of between $2,400 and $6,000 per year when using Heatsavr. Heatsavr retails for between $250 and $300 per four-gallon case in the United States.

B) Watersavr: This product is marketed for water conservation in irrigation canals, aquaculture, and reservoirs where its use slows water loss due to evaporation. According to the annual report, tests have indicated that:

Watersavr® reduces daily water evaporation as much as 54%, reduces monthly water evaporation as much as 37%, is odorless, has no effect on invertebrates or vertebrates, has no anticipated effect on any current drinking water treatment processes and is biodegradable.

2) The Biodegradable Polymers: This segment (or NanoChem division) makes and sells products used by the petroleum, chemical, utility and mining industries to prevent corrosion and scaling in water piping. Actually, these biodegradable polymers (Thermal Polyaspartate biopolymers or TPA products or BCPA products) are used to reduce scale in oil and gas operations, increase yield in agriculture, and reduce the ecological footprint in cleaning and water treatment. Specifically:

A) In oil production, NanoChem's Polyasparate focuses on a significant market for the prevention of scale and corrosion on oil producing platforms.

B) In agriculture, these biodegradable proteins increase the efficiency of fertilizers, reducing fertilizer costs and groundwater contamination while improving crop yields.

C) Other products utilizing the company's technology offer environmentally friendly improvements on products that are used as additives for household laundry detergents, consumer care products and pesticides.

When it comes to the production, the Heatsavr and Watersavr products are manufactured by by third parties. The company's facility in Peru, Ill., manufactures its TPA line of products. Raw materials for TPA production are sourced from various manufacturers throughout the world and the company notes in the annual report that (emphasis added):

These raw materials are available in sufficient quantities for any increase in sales. Raw materials are, however, derived from crude oil and are subject to price fluctuations related to world oil prices.

FSI Beats The Best-Performing Stocks In The S&P 500 Index

FSI is another striking example of our investment strategy to beat the market. Since 2015, we have intentionally avoided the popular mainstream stocks because these stocks are so well-covered. Actually, they are over-analyzed, which leads to pricing efficiencies.

Instead, we have gone off the beaten path, shining our flashlight in the dark corners of the market and digging up overlooked small-caps with healthy balance sheets, low key metrics, high insider ownership and strong catalysts.

FSI is one of them, and it has outperformed since January 2019.

Specifically, the S&P 500 index has some of the largest companies in the U.S. and the best-performing stocks of the index as of June 2019 are shown below:

Company Price Performance (YTD) Coty Inc. (COTY) ~ 89% Anadarko Petroleum Corp. (APC) ~ 60% Xerox Corp. (XRX) ~ 56% Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (CPG) ~ 55% Total System Services Inc. (TSS) ~ 55% Copart Inc. (CPRT) ~ 52% Global Payments (GPN) ~ 52% MSCI Inc. (MSCI) ~ 52% Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) ~ 49% Cadence Design Systems Inc. (CDNS) ~ 49%

Source: Value Digger's database

For comparative reasons, FSI's YTD performance is illustrated below:

On top of this, FSI is included in the Top 5 with the best-performing stocks in 2019 among all the companies on the NYSE and Nasdaq, based on its YTD performance, as illustrated below:

Company Price Performance (YTD) Chiasma Inc. (CHMA) ~ 392% Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. (IIPR) ~ 281% Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM) ~ 266% Zynex Inc. (OTC:ZYXI) ~ 258% Flexible Solutions International Inc. (FSI) ~ 241% Dyadic International Inc. (OTC:DYAI) ~ 240% Paysign Inc. (PAYS) ~ 235% Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH) ~ 218% Ehealth Inc. (EHTH) ~ 206% Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. (CVRS) ~ 204%

Source: Value Digger's database

Insider Ownership

FSI's officers and directors as a group own 39.8% of the total outstanding shares, with Daniel O'Brien owning 39.5% of them, so the insiders' interests are strongly aligned with shareholders'.

Daniel O'Brien is the President, CEO and biggest shareholder. He is 62 years old and has served as the company's president, chief executive officer and principal financial and accounting officer, as well as a director, since June 1998. He has been involved in the swimming pool industry since 1990, when he founded the subsidiary, Flexible Solutions Ltd. From 1990 to 1998 Mr. O’Brien was also a teacher at Brentwood College, where he was in charge of outdoor education.

Growth Coupled With Profits

In 2018, FSI experienced both top-line and bottom-line growth. Specifically, annual sales in 2018 were up approximately 15% to $17.8 million when compared to sales of $15.5 million for 2017, while net income was up approximately 40% to $2.5 million compared with $1.75 million for 2017.

Most of the annual revenue in 2018 came primarily from the NanoChem division, as shown below:

EWCP BCPA Consolidated Sales $ 314,544 $ 17,514,974 $ 17,829,518 Interest expense - 93,653 93,653 Depreciation 50,920 251,641 302,561 Income tax expense - 533,130 533 ,130 Segment profit 1,579,464 9 10,804 2,490,268 Segment assets 505,124 2,121,151 2,626,275 Expenditures for segment assets 15,032 165,798 180,830

Last year's annual revenue were strengthened by the purchase of 65% of ENP Investments LLC (ENPI) in the fourth quarter of 2018. ENPI is a manufacturing and distribution company active in the areas of golf, turf and ornamental agriculture products, and it was bought for $5.11 million in the form of $4.11 million in cash and a $1 million convertible note carrying an interest rate of 5% per year. Thanks to this deal, FSI added approximately $1.3 million to its last year's revenue.

Additionally, sales come primarily from the U.S., as shown below:

2018 2017 Canada $ 364,847 $ 362,362 United States and abroad 17,464,671 15,131,963 Total $ 17,829,518 $ 15,494,325

It's also worth noting that FSI significantly reduced its reliance on its biggest customers: Its three biggest customers accounted for $6.9 million (or 39% of the annual sales) of sales in 2018, compared with $9.2 million (or 59% of the annual sales) in 2017.

Revenue and net income year-over-year growth continued in the first quarter of 2019. Specifically, FSI's revenue increased from $4.2 million in the first quarter of 2018 to $8.4 million in the first quarter of 2019, and net income jumped from $0.7 million in the first quarter of last year to $1 million in the first quarter of this year.

This improvement was the result of organic growth, the ENPI acquisition in fourth-quarter 2018 and the purchase of a membership in a profitable Florida LLC in first-quarter 2019 that is engaged in international sales of fertilizer additives.

More importantly, the year-over-year growth is expected to continue by year end, based on the CEO's recent statement below:

This quarter is likely to be indicative of the remaining quarters in 2019.

Growth Prospects In 2019 And Beyond

As linked above, FSI acquired 65% of ENP Investments LLC last November, so we believe that this deal will be one of the key drivers for growth in the coming years because (emphasis added):

This acquisition will expand FSI’s exposure to the important golf, turf and ornamental marketplace, increase revenue and cash flow as well as providing opportunities for product improvement by both FSI and ENP. This control position in the acquisition will be held by the NanoChem division of FSI because both production facilities are situated within 20 miles of each other in Illinois and because the agricultural operations of NanoChem are synergistic with ENP at all levels. We expect the acquisition to add $7.5 million or greater for full year 2019.

Second, as linked above, FSI acquired in early 2019 a stake in a profitable Florida LLC that is engaged in international sales of fertilizer additives, which is expected to be another growth driver, as quoted below (emphasis added):

This purchase will be accounted for as an investment. The price paid is an initial $1 million with two further payments of $1 million and $1.5 million contingent on the investment reaching EBITDA hurdles in 2019 and 2020 respectively. The purchase was made using cash andis expected to be accretive to earnings beginning in Q1 2019. In addition, FSI's NanoChem subsidiary will be manufacturing products for the LLC and, as a result, expects FSI revenue to increase significantly in 2019.

Third, FSI might make new deals in the coming quarters, based on the excerpt below from the latest annual report (emphasis added):

New opportunities continue to unfold in detergent, water treatment, oil field extraction and agricultural use to further increase sales in this division. In past years, the NanoChem division sales have been less volatile quarter over quarter, however due to increasing sales to agriculture, revenue seasonality may become larger. Also, new sales opportunities have appeared in the WaterSavrTM division as a result of the ongoing drought in the southern United States. Many municipalities are water stressed and are seeking ways to conserve water."

The Dividends And The Cash Flows In 2019

FSI announced the payment of a special dividend of $0.05 per share last February, which translated into a cash outflow of almost $600,000. This did not concern us at all thanks to its strong balance sheet as of December 2018.

Additionally, FSI announced the payment of a semi-annual dividend of $0.075 per share last March, which translates into a 4% annual yield and an annual cash outflow of approximately $1.75 million in 2019.

But we are concerned with this semi-annual dividend. We believe that FSI should pay a smaller semi-annual dividend in 2019 and we will explain why.

The reason is that from a cash-flow standpoint, funds flow from operations in first-quarter 2019 were $2 million but operating cash flow was negative at $1.7 million due to changes in non-cash working capital.

Since the two aforementioned deals will account for the full year in 2019, we project that their positive impact on the operating cash flow will become more obvious in the next quarters, so we forecast that FSI's operating cash flow in 2019 will reach $2.5 million.

Meanwhile, FSI runs a low capex business with annual capex coming in well under $1 million. Specifically, capex in 2018 was approximately $181,000 compared with approximately $427,000 in 2017. And this is not going to change in 2019 because FSI notes in the latest annual report that (emphasis added):

The Company has no substantial commitments that require significant outlays of cash over the coming fiscal year.

Given that FSI runs a low-capex business, we forecast that free cash flow in 2019 will exceed the annual cash outflow of approximately $1.75 million required for the two semi-annual dividend payments.

But we are conservative value investors, so we want the company's leverage to remain at approximately 1 times even if something goes wrong due to many reasons both at corporate level and at sector level, including a recession shock.

Low Leverage And High Key Metrics

Proforma the two recent deals, we project that adjusted EBITDA in 2019 will be approximately $3 million, so the balance sheet will remain strong by year end with the company's leverage being at approximately 1 times.

However, at the current price of $4.30 per share, market cap is approximately $50 million and enterprise value is approximately $53 million.

As a result, FSI currently trades approximately 17 times its estimated adjusted EBITDA in 2019 and almost 2 times its estimated 2019 revenue.

Given also that price to book value (PBV) is approximately 2.5 times, we believe that FSI currently is fully valued and therefore, the prudent dividend seekers are advised to stay on the sidelines.

Key Risks

FSI's business is not risk-free. We will focus on NanoChem because this is the biggest revenue contributor, so we project that its future growth and cash flows will be primarily affected by these factors:

1) The sale price of crude oil which is used in the manufacture of aspartic acid the company imports from China. Aspartic acid is a key ingredient in its NanoChem products, so if tariffs are maintained or expanded, and if relief is not available, some customers will continue to experience price increases.

On that front, the CEO stated in the third-quarter 2018 report that (emphasis added):

Third Quarter is the one which has the poorest mix between low and high margin products so cash flow per dollar of revenue is also less; we expect a better combination in Q4. The first raw material inventory that is subject to increased tariffs is now part of our stock. We hope that we are able to maintain sales to US customers while raising prices to cover the new tariffs.

2) The overall activity in the oil and gas industry, because FSI sells its NanoChem products to oil and gas companies.

3) Drought conditions, because FSI sells its NanoChem products to farmers.

Takeaway

Unlike other newsletter editors, we don't recommend highly leveraged companies while praying for a miracle that will save them from bankruptcy.

Unlike other newsletter editors, we don't recommend grossly overvalued or momentum stocks with the hope that they will continue climbing higher.

Instead, our long ideas are profitable companies with zero debt (or low leverage), low key metrics, high insider ownership and strong catalysts. FSI was one of them.

Yes, the dividend is solid in the foreseeable future. But we believe that at the current price of $4.30 per share, FSI is fully valued, as explained in the previous paragraphs. So the yield hunters who want to buy the stock at the current price level are advised to stay on the sidelines.

We do have other value picks in the pipeline for the subscribers to our value research "Value Investor's Stock Club" that from a risk/reward perspective, are much better investments than FSI, in our opinion.

Value Digger has been in the Top 100 (TipRanks) since 2012, so click "follow" to receive our articles. Also, sign up for a 2-week Free Trial of Value Investor's Stock Club to discover overlooked value stocks with multi-bagger potential, high-yield dividend stocks and short ideas for triple-digit returns (100% success to-date). Proven track record. Since January 2016, we have locked in profits from approximately 50 stocks making more than 40% per pick while holding the stocks less than one year. See our 5-star ratings and outstanding reviews here.



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.