Despite Reporting Data For A Mid-Stage Study, La Jolla Has Several Other Irons In The Fire For 2019

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (LJPC) announced that it had obtained positive results for its phase 2 study treating patients with a rare disease known as hereditary hemochromatosis (HH). These were results from an interim analysis, but based on what was shown, patients treated with LJPC-401 had a good clinical outcome. The future of the biotech lies with several other products in the pipeline. GIAPREZA is another product that has already been approved by the FDA, but sales have been modest for the time being. Especially, the most recent quarter, where sales of the drug missed sales expectations.

Rare Disease With Iron Overload

These reported results deal with the phase 2 LJ401-HH01 study using LJPC-401 to treat patients with hereditary hemochromatosis (HH). HH is a rare disease that causes a person to absorb too much iron in a diet. That's why HH is also known as iron overload disorder. Too much iron in the body is very bad, because it can damage both tissues and organs. It is imperative that a new treatment option become available for these patients. That's because there haven't been any new treatment modalities introduced for these patients in over a decade. Not only that, but believe it or not, this disease is life-threatening. If not diagnosed in time before tissue or organ damage gets out of hand, it can progress to cirrhosis or liver cancer albeit a small chance. The primary endpoint looked to see a change from baseline in TSAT to the end of a 16-week treatment period. It was noted that those treated with LJPC-401 had a mean reduction in TSAT of 42%, compared to placebo with only a mean reduction of 6%. Why was TSAT used as an endpoint for this phase 2 study? That's because TSAT stands for transferrin saturation, and these patients need to reduce this in their body. A normal range for TSAT in a patient would be between 20% and 50% levels. Anything higher is abnormal, and that's where the tissue damage and organ damage start to become a burden. These results are nothing short of phenomenal. However, as with any other biotech I have evaluated, it is important to have an impact on these patients' lives. Quality of life was improved through treatment with the drug. LJPC-401 is given as an injection. Even better than that, these patients will be able to self-administer this treatment on their own at home or any other location. How does this improve the quality of life for the patient? That's because these patients have to typically undergo multiple phlebotomy procedures every week. What that means is they have to keep getting such a procedure to give blood. Giving blood reduces excess iron levels and ferritin (blood cell protein that contains iron) in the body. This is where the secondary endpoint came into play, and that ended up being successful as well. Those treated with LJPC-401 had fewer phlebotomy procedures compared to those on placebo. This difference was achieved with a statistically significant p-value of p = 0.003. To put it in a more clearer perspective, it is important to see the difference in the amount of procedures numerically.

It was noted that there were 3 phlebotomies across 2 patients for those treated with LJPC-401

Then about 24 phlebotomies in 9 patients for those treated with placebo

As you can see, the drug clearly had an effect on limiting the amount of phlebotomy procedures needed compared to placebo. To me, this is a more important endpoint, because the main goal of therapy should always be to improve the quality of life for a patient.

Financials

According to the 10-Q SEC Filing, La Jolla Pharmaceutical had $172.6 million in cash as of December 31, 2018. The company believes that net cash used for operating activities will be anywhere between $89 million and $94 million during 2019. Even if taking into account that number, it might burn about $94 million in cash. That would leave it with about $78.6 million in cash by the end of the year. It anticipates that it has enough cash until one year from the SEC filing date of May 2019, which means it will run out of cash 1 year from this date. I can't say for sure when it will raise cash again, but I believe it will do so once a major catalyst hits. Which is why you should be prepared for a potential cash raise if one of the catalysts causes the stock to trade much higher. La Jolla has been doing okay with its approved drug GIAPREZA, but it hasn't moved the needle much. For instance, the drug generated Q4 2018 sales of $4.2 million. That's not a lot of sales. However, the good news is that it did increase from the same time period last year by 20%. Last year, in the same time period, sales of GIAPREZA were $3.5 million. There is a catalyst approaching for La Jolla, possibly this month. It is anticipated that the European Medicines Agency (EMA) may possibly approve GIAPREZA for the European Union this month. If that happens, then the drug would launch in Europe by the 1st half of 2020. This would be good news for the company, because it could help boost the sales of the drug. I would like to see sales for GIAPREZA pick up, but it may take longer than anticipated. I guess the good news is that the biotech expects 2019 sales of this drug to reach $24 million to $28 million.

Conclusion

La Jolla Pharmaceutical achieving positive results in its phase 2 study using LJPC-401 for hereditary hemochromatosis is only the beginning. That's because the results that were just reported were a pre-specified interim analysis. What this means is that it sets up another catalyst in the 2nd half of 2019. Top-line results from the LJ401-HH01 study will be reported before the end of this year. This will be the complete data from the study. Judging from what was reported in the interim analysis, I believe that the next set of data should come out equivalent if not better. A major risk for La Jolla moving forward would be GIAPREZA. That's because, in the recently reported Q4 2018 earnings, the drug didn't meet analysts' sales expectations. There is no guarantee that GIAPREZA sales will start to improve. The good news is that a potential launch in Europe for the drug in the 1st half of 2020 may help, even if a little. The second risk would be possible dilution. While a cash raise is never a good thing for a biotech, it depends on when it is implemented. There are still a few catalysts in 2019 that can cause the stock to trade higher. That means it's possible a cash raise can be done at a higher stock price with positive news. La Jolla even expects to file a New Drug Application (NDA) to the FDA in Q4 of 2019 for LJPC-0118, which was developed to treat severe malaria. The hope would be that the company won't raise cash until at least one of these catalysts comes into play. That would be more appropriate for shareholders and for the biotech itself. That's because it could price a secondary much higher than where the stock currently trades at.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.