Roche Notches An FDA Approval Under Its Belt, Along With Pipeline Momentum

Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) announced that it had received accelerated approval by the FDA for its cancer drug Polivy to treat patients with an aggressive form of lymphoma. Being that this population was pre-treated, the company had to use a combination approach to achieve substantial results. A speedy review will get this drug out to patients a lot quicker than originally expected. On top of an FDA approval, Roche also made substantial progress with its drug Gazyva for lupus nephritis. Roche continues to expand its oncology pipeline as it faces several challenges for its legacy products.

FDA Approval For Hard To Treat Lymphoma

Roche received FDA approval for its drug Polivy for patients with relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL). It was able to gain accelerated approval based on results from its phase Ib/II study known as GO29365. This study recruited a total of 40 patients who were randomized to receive either Polivy along with bendamustine plus Rituxan (BR) or only took BR alone. It was shown that about 40% of patients obtained a complete response when given the Polivy combination regimen, compared to only 18% with BR alone at time of interim review. The complete response (CR) at the end of treatment rose to 45%, while those treated with BR remained at 18%. This was enough to prove that the drug was able to clear detectable disease in these patients in a superior fashion over placebo both at the interim mark and at the end of the study. Being able to achieve complete remission is tough enough as it is, but another important property of cancer treatments is the amount of time a person remains cancer free without tumor progression (duration of response). It was noted that about 16 out of 25 patients or 64% had a DOR that lasted for at least 6 months. On the other hand, about 30% of patients on placebo had achieved this effect of DOR. These findings are substantial because of the efficacy achieved. However, they are also important for a bigger reason. That is this was the first and only randomized trial to show higher response rates for those treated with Polivy combination regimen, compared to BR alone in r/r DLBCL who are not eligible for a haematopoietic stem cell transplant. That means these patients are not only relapsed/refractory despite taking prior treatments, but they also can't receive a stem cell transplant from a donor. There are many reasons that factor into whether or not a patient can be eligible for such a stem cell transplant. Like age of the patient, how severe the disease is, and overall health. If the doctor believes it is a big risk, then such patients must try and seek alternative options. With this latest data from Roche with the Polivy combination, this will give these patients a new option.

Advancement Of Autoimmune Disease Remains On Track With Latest Data

Besides achieving FDA approval for Polivy in relapsed/refractory DLBCL, Roche has seen some substantial success in a mid-stage study. This was on the basis of results that were released on the same day as the approval of Polivy. Roche noted that Gazyva given alongside standard of care achieved superior complete renal response when compared to placebo plus standard of care at 1 year. This was the primary endpoint of the study that was met. Standard of care (SOC) consists of two regimens for lupus nephritis (LN). These are:

Mycophenolate mofetil

mycophenolic acid and corticosteroids

LN is a devastating disease, and it deals with those who have lupus but severe attacks of the autoimmune disease on their kidneys. Lupus is a disease where a patient's own immune system starts to attack its own tissues. In the case of LN, this happens on the kidneys. It is estimated that the global lupus market could be worth $3.08 billion by 2025. Systemic lupus accounts for about 70% of the population. Of those, about half have a major organ that is affected such as: Kidney, lungs, heart or brain. This was just a phase 2 study, but I believe Roche has a huge opportunity here. That's because despite the billions of dollars up for grab in this market, there are no FDA approved therapies for LN specifically.

Conclusion

Roche receiving FDA approval for Polivy to treat relapsed/refractory DLBCL is good news for patients. Especially, when you consider that this is a hard to treat population for cancer. This is evidenced by the FDA providing accelerated approval to Polivy after only just completing a phase Ib/II study. It remains to be seen how well the drug will sell on the market. However, it is expected that if the company captures about half of the r/r DLBCL market in U.S. and Europe (plus about 25% of the first-line market), then it could generate $1 billion in peak sales. Another positive item from Roche was its progress achieved for its phase 2 study for lupus nephritis. It has a massive opportunity, because there are no FDA approved drugs to treat this disease. The risk is that its drug Gazyva may still have to be explored in a larger phase 3 study. There is no guarantee that this study will succeed and that the drug will be approved by the FDA. Roche seems to be lining up its pipeline well in several key areas and that should help turn things around.

This article is published by Terry Chrisomalis, who runs the Biotech Analysis Central pharmaceutical service on Seeking Alpha Marketplace. If you like what you read here and would like to subscribe to, I'm currently offering a two-week free trial period for subscribers to take advantage of. My service offers a deep-dive analysis of many pharmaceutical companies. The Biotech Analysis Central SA marketplace is $49 per month, but for those who sign up for the yearly plan will be able to take advantage of a 33.50% discount price of $399 per year.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.