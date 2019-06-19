Melco Adds A Crown Jewel To Its Portfolio

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (MLCO) recently announced the acquisition of a 19.99% stake in Australia’s Crown Resorts Ltd (OTCPK:CWLDF). Melco will acquire the shares at A$13 per share in 2 equal tranches - first on June 6 and the second on or before Sept. 30.

As one of the world's biggest integrated hospitality, casino gaming, and entertainment resort operators, Melco has successfully ventured out of Macau in the past, with properties in Manila and Cyprus. It entered the Philippines in 2012 with a $1 billion investment and has grown operations to ~15% of Melco’s earnings today. Melco is now looking further east to Australia and Japan, where the company expects to invest $10 billion, subject to receipt of a license.

We believe the Crown Resorts deal will bring long term benefits to Melco for three major reasons:

Melco, with its strong balance sheet, has been looking at overseas opportunities to de-risk its revenue stream (currently heavily dependent on Macau). Melco derives around 85% of its revenues from its principal properties in Macau and one property in Manila. In the event of an economic slowdown in Asia or travel or visa restrictions imposed on Macau by mainland China, Melco’s cash flows would be at great risk. Therefore, Melco, which closed 2018 with $1.4 billion of cash and cash equivalents on its balance sheet, has been looking to expand globally. In that aspect, Crown is a very strategic acquisition for Melco as Australia is a mature gaming and entertainment market, and Crown is an established player via its resorts in Melbourne and Perth. We expect further synergies from the Crown deal in the form of cross-selling opportunities (a sizeable proportion of Crown’s clientele comes from China). We also find comfort in the valuations. The deal values Crown at A$13 per share or 10x EV/EBITDA. If we take the reported buyout offer by Wynn Resorts at A$14.75 per share around three months ago as a benchmark, then this transaction is happening at a decent 11.5% discount. The deal is also opportunistic for Melco as the AUD is trading at multi-year lows and any recovery in the AUD could yield additional benefits for Melco. Melco has been aggressively pushing for a casino license in Japan, where lawmakers recently legalized gambling and will be offering three Integrated Resort (NYSE:IR) licenses in the first stage. A stake in Crown will establish Melco as a global player, which makes it a more attractive option for one of the three IR licenses.

The way ahead - risks in the short term

Per Australian laws, the biggest shareholding an entity can own in a company before being required to make a formal takeover offer is 19.99%. Therefore this deal bypasses the need to obtain regulatory approvals.

However, Melco has expressed that it will seek all necessary approvals as it has plans to increase its stake in Crown. We believe this is a material risk for Melco if it expects to take further control of Crown.

Melco would face challenges in obtaining approvals, especially in the wake of an email from the gambling regulator of New South Wales to media stating that it would “now review all relevant issues when considering the required approvals and probity checks.” New South Wales is the most important growth market for Crown, where its Crown Sydney hotel and casino remain under-construction and are expected to begin operations in 2-3 years. It will be interesting to see if regulators open up other avenues to prevent Melco from furthering its stake in Crown.

Previous partnership history

Crown Resorts and Melco are no strangers. They ran a JV in Macau successfully for more than a decade, which was responsible for the "City Of Dreams Macau" development alongside the "Studio City Macau" and "City Of Dreams Manila" venues. Crown terminated the JV in 2017 after its debt levels rose significantly due to ill-timed investments in other regions.

We believe that this history is a key positive for the deal as it implies Crown’s cooperation in Melco taking a controlling interest in Crown. This is crucial, as the global casino, gaming and entertainment industry is consolidating and U.S. players are looking to pick up available assets in the Asia Pacific region.

The rejected Crown-Wynn deal

As recent as April 2019, Wynn Resorts proposed the acquisition of Crown Resorts that valued the company at almost A$10 billion (A$14.75 per share). It later withdrew the offer. Wynn may continue to pursue an acquisition later, but we feel Melco’s holding will make it complicated. James Packer holds 46.8% of Crown (prior to this transaction) and institutions hold around 10%, leaving only 43% to free float. Once Melco’s transaction closes on September 30th, James Packer will hold only 26.8% and will most likely continue divesting to Melco, making it difficult for Wynn to acquire a substantial stake.

Melco - strong balance sheet to aid acquisition costs

Melco has been preparing for potential acquisition opportunities for a while. Melco was hoarding $1.6 billion of cash on its balance sheet until 1Q 2019 while generating FCF of over $600 million. For this deal, if Melco funds the entire acquisition from additional debt, the incremental financing costs would be $48 million at a 4% interest rate (the total consideration is $1.2 billion).

However, Crown's dividend yield should provide some cushion - the company paid a dividend of A$0.6 per share last year, yielding 4.5% or an implied $54 million to Melco each year. The incremental financing costs are thus, taken care of by the dividend yield, even in the extreme scenario of the acquisition being funded entirely by debt.

A flight from Macau to the World

Melco recently opened an office in Osaka, Japan in its ongoing bid to gain approval for an Integrated Resort in Japan. Japanese lawmakers recently legalized casino gambling and will soon be issuing three casino and gaming licenses in the first stage.

To compete with the likes of MGM Resorts, Caesars Entertainment, Las Vegas Sands and Wynn Resorts, all of whom have multiple properties spanning several destinations, it is crucial for Melco to establish credibility by showcasing an international portfolio. Therefore, the Crown acquisition will expand Melco’s footprint beyond Macau and establish itself as a global Integrated Resort (IR) operator.

Other Risks

Apart from the regulatory hurdles, other potential but not material risks could be:

Inbound tourism - slow macroeconomic growth in key Asian markets could directly impact tourist inflows to Australia, in turn affecting hospitality and gaming revenues for Crown. Chinese VIP inflows. Crown’s casino business is heavily dependent on VIP inflows from mainland China. Therefore, restrictions on visa, foreign exchange, etc can reduce VIP business for Crown. Leverage - though current debt levels are manageable, Melco will have to be mindful of the incremental debt load as it looks to fund the subsequent acquisition of Crown shares.

Conclusion

Overall, we think Melco’s acquisition of a 19.99% stake in Crown comes at a good price and could unlock sizeable synergies for the company. If Melco successfully obtains regulatory approvals for a takeover, the acquisition should be favorable for Melco in the long run.

Crown, with two operational properties and an upcoming resort in Sydney, can help Melco de-risk its Macau-dependent revenues while unlocking cross-selling opportunities as most VIP clients of Crown are from China. There is valuation comfort at these levels as the acquisition price comes at a sizeable discount to Wynn’s takeover offer while the AUD has also weakened considerably. Further, at the acquisition price, there is a dividend yield of 4.5%, which can offset the incremental leverage costs.

Finally, the acquisition is highly strategic in nature as it will prop up Melco’s bid for a gaming and casino license in Japan - a long term focus market for Melco. We feel there is favorable risk-reward in Melco, as the downside risk is short-term and limited, but the strategic upside could be significant.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.