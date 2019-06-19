The Biggest Win For General Electric In A While

Times are looking even more up than expected for General Electric (GE) after news broke that the company is landing significant contracts at this year’s Paris Air Show. In all during their first day, the company locked in contracts worth $24 billion, with expectations that orders will comfortably exceed $35 billion for the entire show, eclipsing the $31 billion generated during all of the Paris Air Show last year. For the conglomerate, this marks a turnaround in its Aviation segment’s fortunes recently and could serve to drastically improve the company’s financial condition over the long run.

Orders are coming in strong… mostly

On the whole, the orders for General Electric’s goods and services associated with its Aviation segment are coming in strong right now at the Paris Air Show. According to management, orders of $24 billion came in during the first day and they are very likely to exceed $35 billion for the entire show. Of this $24 billion, $20 billion came from one customer: Indigo, an airline operator in India that placed an order for its CFM International LEAP-1A engines. In all, Indigo is looking to cover the needs of 280 Airbus A320neo and Airbus A321neo airplanes. This marks Indigo’s move away of Pratt and Whitney, a subsidiary of United Technologies (UTX).

Because the LEAP model engine was created via a joint venture with Safran, it’s uncertain precisely what the results will be for General Electric as a result of this order, but there is no denying that it’s material. At this time, the company is working to rapidly scale up its LEAP production. In 2018, for instance, the conglomerate produced 1,118 units, which was toward the low end of the 1,100 to 1,200 that it had targeted. This was up from just 459 units seen a year earlier. In 2020, the total units sold of LEAP are forecasted to grow beyond 2,000.

This strong set of orders should give investors in the company a sigh of relief. After all, while fundamentals for the Aviation segment have been consistently robust in recent years, the company is currently dealing with some problems related to the segment. Its newest engine, the GE9x, which is supposed to have its maiden flight on the new Boeing (BA) 777X later this year, has been found to contain a stationary part in front of its compressor that is wearing unexpectedly fast. This has caused a bit of a headache as the firm is working to redesign the engine.

On top of that, in March of this year, several countries grounded the Boeing 737 Max after two crashes occurred in a five-month window. Given that General Electric is a supplier for that plane’s engines, it was feared that there could be a slowdown that could affect cash flows for the conglomerate and that may still be the case, but in one good sign for both General Electric and Boeing, IAG, the parent of British Airways, has stepped in. At the Paris Air Show, after going the first day without any sales, IAG placed an order for 200 737 Max units (both the Max 8 and Max 10). At list price, this could be worth up to $24 billion, but with discounts it’s likely to be lower. What this suggests is that, while a slowdown may have hit General Electric’s Aviation segment temporarily because of the Boeing issue, things look brighter around the corner.

This has major implications for shareholders

On the whole, if General Electric is correct and it does receive orders exceeding $35 billion this year, the future for Aviation will be quite bright. To see why, we need only look at the chart financial condition of the segment over time. Over the past three years, revenue at Aviation has expanded nicely, rising from $26.24 billion in 2016 to $30.57 billion last year. In the first quarter of this year, revenue for the segment was $7.95 billion, up 11.8% compared to the $7.11 billion seen in the same quarter last year.

Not only has revenue risen in recent years, profits have remained fat. The segment profit margins of the segment have consistently exceeded (except for 2017) 20% in recent years. So far in the first quarter of 2019, Aviation alone has accounted for 65.8% of the conglomerate’s Industrial segment operating profits, making it by far the glittering jewel in General Electric’s portfolio. This was up from 60% of the firm’s segment operating profits in 2018 and up from 44% of them just two years earlier.

What this means is that if these margins persist, the bottom line for General Electric should end up being pretty appealing thanks to these deals. Not only that, we also need to consider other orders and backlog for the segment on the whole. In the first quarter of this year, backlog for Aviation totaled $8.7 billion, $0.6 billion higher than the same quarter of 2017. As of the end of the latest quarter, backlog for the segment on the whole came out to $223.5 billion. Segment profits on that alone should be north of $44.7 billion over their lifetime. This doesn’t include any of the orders from this year’s Paris Air Show, but it does go to illustrate a point I made in a prior article where I talked about the attractiveness of the aviation space and how it can lead to strong returns for General Electric’s shareholders in the long run.

Takeaway

Right now, the management team at General Electric is hard at work trying to capitalize on a really good thing: its LEAP engines. Strong demand, combined with robust margins, should, combined, be considered a grand slam for the business. There are still some issues for the company that create some degree of uncertainty, as I already pointed out, but so long as the business can sort these out and focus on creating its high-quality engines at the margins it has in the past, the end result for shareholders and the firm alike will be spectacular.

Crude Value Insights offers you an investing service and community focused on oil and natural gas. We focus on cash flow and the companies that generate it, leading to value and growth prospects with real potential. Subscribers get to use a 50+ stock model account, in-depth cash flow analyses of E&P firms, and live chat discussion of the sector. Sign up today for your two-week free trial and get a new lease on oil & gas!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.