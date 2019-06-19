Weekly Review: Municipal Bond CEFs - The Sector Looks Ahead To The Next U.S. Federal Reserve Meeting

Most of the funds from the sector are traded at positive Z-scores, and we do not see a statistical edge to include some of them to our portfolio.

A slight decrease for the municipal bonds in the week before the meeting of the central bank of the United States.

Introduction

Over the past few months, most of you have noticed our increased activity in closed-end funds as the inflow of volatility finally shook them up and created various arbitrage, and directional, opportunities for active traders like us.

Currently, we are cautious when we choose our long positions as most of the closed-end funds which hold municipal bonds have lost their statistical edge and are traded at positive Z-scores. However, there are several interesting pair trade opportunities which can be traded. For the conservative market participants with longer investment horizon, I still see interesting dividend opportunities which are traded at high discounts.

The Benchmark

The municipal bonds are in a waiting mode to see what will be the decision of the central bank of the United States. The Federal Reserve will have a meeting next week, and the investors will look for clues for an easing of monetary policy later this year. Currently, the expectations are to see the first rate cut in July, but the tone of the press conference will be really important for the real future actions. We also pay attention to the outcome of the meeting as the municipal bonds are dependent on the changes in the interest rates. Municipal bonds have relatively high duration compared to the corporate bonds and high-yield bonds, for example. If the rate cut becomes a reality, the fundamental environment will change, and we may see new highs from the closed-end fund which invest in this type of assets.

On a weekly basis, the main index iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (MUB) decreased its price by $0.10 and finished the Friday session at $112.78 per share.

As you know, we follow the performance of the U.S. Treasury bonds - considering them a risk-free product - with maturities greater than 20 years: the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT). The reason for that is the strong correlation between these major indices, and the chart below proves it. Additionally, a statistical comparison is provided by our database software:

Comparison Of The Yields And Municipal/Treasury Spread Ratio

Investing in municipal bonds is popular because they have the potential to offer higher yields than similar taxable bonds. If an investor wants to know whether muni bonds are cheap in comparison to taxable bonds or Treasuries, they could find out by comparing them. However, this method does have its limitations, and the investor should perform a more thorough analysis before making a decision:

Source: Bloomberg.com, Municipal and Treasury Yields

Source: Bloomberg.com, Municipal and Treasury Yields

The Municipal/Treasury spread ratio, or M/T ratio as it is more commonly known, is a comparison of the current yield of municipal bonds to U.S. Treasuries. It aims to ascertain whether or not municipal bonds are an attractive buy in comparison. Essentially, an M/T ratio north of 1 means that investors receive the tax benefit of muni bonds for free, making them even more attractive for high net worth investors with higher tax rate considerations.

Source: Bloomberg.com, Municipal and Treasury Yields

The narrowing spread and 3-month LIBOR are important for the leveraged municipal funds, and they can be highly affected by them. The 3-month LIBOR rate is a commonly used funding benchmark for the municipal bond CEFs.

The News

Two funds from the sector announced their regular dividends:

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (PMM) $0.0320 per share.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (PMO) $0.0531 per share.

Weekly Charts

1. Biggest price decrease

2. Biggest price increase

Review Of Municipal Bond CEFs

1. Lowest Z-Score

Above, I have plotted potential "Buy" candidates based on their Z-score. The purpose of this indicator is to show us how many times the discount/premium deviates from its mean for a specific period. It is interesting for me to see that we still have closed-end funds from the sector, which are traded at negative Z-score. It is true that we cannot talk about a significant edge, but, in such strong uptrend, even a negative Z-score or relatively low Z-score may be a reason to review a fund as potential "Long" candidate.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (MAV) continues to be the most undervalued fund based on the statistical approach with its Z-score of -1.30 points. The price of MAV dropped after the announcement of a new dividend cut.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (BYM) is the fund which caught my attention. The fund is traded at a very high discount of 10.78% and offers a 4.60% current yield. For me, this fund is undervalued compared to its peers, and the chart below proves it. The only risk here is the earning/coverage ratio and its trend. Currently, I still do not see anything worrying, but you should keep an eye on it.

2. Highest Z-Score

If we take into consideration the current market situation, we should not be surprised by the outcome of our observation. Many of the funds have positive Z-scores, but it is difficult to label them as "overpriced" because some of them are still traded at high discounts.

Yes, maybe the sector will continue its strong uptrend if the interest rates cut becomes a reality, and very soon, we may see many of the funds to be traded at premiums, but my recommendation will be to play this game in a smart way and to re-allocate your fund from some funds which pretend to be overpriced based on the Z-score to fund which are undervalued based on the same metric. For me, it is totally clear that I will not take a long position in the funds which are traded at Z-score above 2.00 points.

The price of BlackRock Muni New York Intermediate Duration Fund (MNE) reported another increase. On a weekly basis, the change is 1.81%, while its net asset value fell by 0.32%. This is a fund where I strongly recommend to close your long positions. Not only because of the significant increase in the price but also because there is a risk of a dividend cut. The earning/coverage ratio and UNII/share balance are in red territory.

The average one-year Z-score in the sector is 1.24 points. Last time, the average Z-score of the municipal sector was 1.11 points.

3. Biggest Discount

Аlthough the past week was not volatile and relatively calm for the sector, none of the funds reported an increase of its net asset value. On the other hand, we did not see a clear direction for their prices. As a result, this week, we see slightly lower discounts in the sector, and we have only two funds which discount of more than 13.00%. The average discount/premium of the sector is -5.54%. Last time, the average spread between the prices and net asset values of the funds was -6.08%.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Investment Quality Municipal Fund (NQP) is one of the funds with a discount of more than 12.00%. Over the past week, the price of NQP went up by 0.22%, and its net asset value declined by 0.51%. I think you may review NQP as a potential addition to your portfolio. It is never a bad idea to buy an asset at a discount. It has a high quality of the portfolio when we talk about credit structure and an increase of the dividend.

Source: Fund Sponsor Website

4. Highest Premium

After the announcement of the unchanged dividend, PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (PCQ) is traded at a higher spread between its price and net asset value. The net asset value of the closed-end fund was among the worst performers of the week with its decline of 0.89%. My opinion is that this premium is unusual for this sector, and I really cannot understand the reason why the price remains at these levels when even the current yield of PCQ is not something impressive.

Most of the funds from the table are overpriced from my perspective, and closing of the long positions may be a good idea.

5. Highest 5-year Annualized Return On NAV

The above sample shows the funds which outperformed their peers. The average return on net asset value for the past five years for the sector is 5.28%.

Аlthough PIMCO funds are one of the best performers, Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (EVN) achieved a higher return on its net asset value. This closed-end fund is still traded at 9.23% discount, and its Z-score is relatively low. If the historical performance of the fund is important for you, you will want to review EVN as a potential candidate for your portfolio.

6. Highest Distribution Rate:

The average yield on price is 4.35%, and the average yield on net asset value is 4.12%. An important notice which I would like to make here is to be rational and to include the earning/coverage ratio to your analysis. Some of the market participants invest in the funds which pay higher yields, but they do not take into consideration the risk of a potential dividend cut if the dividend is not covered by the earnings.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NMZ) is the fund which caught my attention in a positive way. It offers a 5.10% current yield, and its dividend is fully covered by the earnings. On top of that, the UNII balance per share is in green territory.

7. Lowest Effective Leverage %

The average effective leverage of the sector is 36.1%. Logically, most of the funds with lower effective leverage have lower distribution rates compared to the rest of the closed-end funds. Seven funds from the sector have effective leverage equal to zero.

Below, you can find the chart of the funds with the lowest effective leverage and their yields on net asset value. If you are not a big fan of the high leverage, this chart will be very helpful.

Conclusion

Compared to the previous years, the discounts of the closed-end funds holding such products have significantly widened, but we remain cautious when we select our long positions due to the high Z-scores in the sector. However, there are several interesting pair trades which you can review.

Note: This article was originally published on June 16, 2019, and some figures and charts may not be entirely up to date.

