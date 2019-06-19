Airbus: Back With A Vengeance

Last August, I argued that Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) may face some difficulties in competing with Boeing. Particularly, one of my arguments was that lower than expected demand for the A380 model was acting as a hindrance to growth.

However, fast forward nearly one year, and the landscape for the airline industry has changed dramatically. Airbus has abandoned the A380, having instead seen significantly higher orders for newer models such as the Airbus A321 XLR. Meanwhile, Boeing (BA) has seen orders drop significantly as a result of the negative publicity triggered by the recent accidents involving the 737 MAX.

In this regard, could this mark a turning point for Airbus? With Boeing now seeing less orders, and Airbus now free to reinvest its resources into smaller, more dynamic aircraft, could we see Airbus start to outperform its rival?

Let’s take a look at earnings for both of these companies.

We can see that Airbus has a higher P/E ratio than Boeing. However, we also see that while earnings growth for Boeing has been higher over the past three years, earnings for Airbus have vastly outpaced Boeing over the past year:

P/E Ratio

EPS 1Y

EPS 3Y

Previously, I had argued that Boeing could somewhat be at risk due to the airline sector increasingly opting for narrow-body jets. The reason for this is that larger jets such as the Boeing 747 and Airbus A380 have increasingly been seeing lower demand – as passengers prioritise other factors such as flight frequency over the specific aircraft that they travel in.

However, with Airbus having given up the A380, this now frees up the company to focus on the narrow-body market. Moreover, with the negative publicity that has plagued Boeing over the 737 MAX, there is a distinct possibility that airlines start to favour Airbus for the narrow-body market in particular, while Boeing’s strong suit continues to remain in the wide-body space, i.e. models such as the 777, 787, etc.

That said, the A321 XLR has the potential to be a game changer, in that it has a range of 4,700 nautical miles, making the type capable of flying transatlantic routes. This is quite appealing to many airlines, as it would allow for increased frequency of flights to transatlantic routes, while allowing passengers greater flexibility in terms of flight schedules.

Moreover, I had also previously alluded to the fact that Airbus may yet thrive in the widebody market as well. This is particularly the case in China, where large orders have been secured for the Airbus A350 by several airlines. Earlier this year, Airbus had also won a $35 billion deal from China for a further 10 A350s and 290 A320s. In particular, China represents a lucrative market for Airbus in that travel demand is growing significantly faster than that of developed markets, and it is reported that China is now seeking to exclude the 737 Max jet from exports that the nation would purchase as part of any potential US trade deal.

From a balance sheet standpoint, we see that while Airbus has traditionally had a higher level of long-term debt compared to Boeing, the latter company has recently eclipsed Airbus in this regard, while the overall long-term debt trend for Airbus continues to be to the downside:

Of course, no company is without risks and Airbus is no exception. One particular risk to the company at this point in time is Brexit – Airbus would be forced to ground planes as the company would be prohibited from installing parts sourced from Europe on planes. In this scenario, Airbus would need to relocate its operations, which could prove quite costly and result in short-term financial stress for the company.

That said, my overall view is that Airbus is succeeding in adapting its business model to increase demand, and can ultimately withstand any potential disruptions as a result of Brexit.

Overall, Airbus is becoming a different company to the one it was last year. It is focusing on eliminating inefficiencies and capitalising on changing market trends. In this regard, I see further upside for the company from here.

