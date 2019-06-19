Twilio: Big On Words, Light On Cash

Executive Summary

Twilio's (TWLO) share price has been on a tear of late and is up more than 125% in the past twelve months. However, on deeper analysis, some troubling insights emerge. This stock needs to be avoided.

The Future Of Customer Engagement?

This article builds on Paulo Santos' fantastic work.

Twilio's message to investors is that it's the go-to cloud-based platform for customer engagement. What Twilio does not want investors to do, is ask the difficult questions, such as what does it actually do?

Twilio is, in fact, a reseller of "old technology" voice calls and SMS. Although individual consumers prefer to use data services, such as Facebook's (FB) WhatsApp, some companies rely on SMS for notifications, such as Airbnb (AIRB).

The fact that Twilio is indeed a reseller of SMS and voice calls can be seen in its SEC filings, where Twilio discloses that the main drag on its profitability comes from fees paid to network service providers.

Where Is The Growth?

This is the graph that Twilio’s management wants analysts and investors to think about.

Source: author's calculations

What Twilio does not want investors to think about is, where is this growth actually coming from? The table below largely answers this question.

Twilio wants shareholders to think that its growth is organic. It is not. Twilio wants investors to view the company as a fast-growing, asset-light business. Whereas in fact, its growth is sustained by very expensive acquisitions.

Further, Twilio describes itself as a unique Software-as-a-Service (SAAS) platform. It is not. Twilio is not the type of platform where companies pay in advance to access its infrastructure via a subscription-based service, such as Amazon's (AMZN) AWS. On the contrary, companies only pay dependent on their usage of Twilio's products.

Twilio is also extremely tight-lipped about disclosing its underlying revenue drivers. Case in point, during its Q1 2019 earnings call, on the back of its huge acquisition of SendGrid, Twilio CFO Khozema Shipchandler was evasive about SendGrid's performance. Going to a great length to make investors believe that Twilio's growth is all organic.

Twilio Is Highly Capital Intensive

What's more, is that readers should not pay any weight to Twilio's full-year guided non-GAAP income from operations of $5 to $8 million, as this figure excludes a myriad of running costs such as payroll taxes related to stock-based compensation.

Instead, investors focus their attention on the fact that the more Twilio's revenue line grows, the bigger its GAAP net income becomes. Also, unlike many high growth software companies which are valued in the billions, Twilio's cash flows from operations are being substantially boosted through the company's incessant capitalization of costs.

Valuation - Beyond Priced For Perfection

Even if Twilio's revenue turned into cash flows at extremely high margins, which it does not, investors should still question whether there is any upside left when shareholders pay up close to 20x its revenue.

However, as we have seen, not only is Twilio's business model facing the risk of obsolescence. But its growth is predominantly inorganic. Further compounding issues, Twilio is not coy about diluting its shareholders. For instance, Twilio finished 2017 with an average of 91 million shares outstanding. Then, looking ahead, Twilio guides to finish 2019 with approximately 141 million shares, or making shareholders 55% more diluted in just 2 years.

The Bottom Line

While individual consumers' use of traditional voice and SMS messaging has dwindled in the past several years. Large enterprises still have some use for this technology. However, Twilio's operations are running the risk of turning obsolete quicker than investors realize.

Ultimately, investors believing that they are likely to benefit from further upside potential while paying approximately $18 billion market cap for Twilio may be in for a very negative surprise.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.