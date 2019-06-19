Desus & Mero Offer Showtime And CBS Marketing Leverage

Showtime and CBS offer a tremendous value proposition. CBS has live sports and the #1 broadcast network in addition to Originals like Star Trek, and The Good Fight.

Showtime subscription growth has come from a surging interest in new shows like Desus & Mero, Billions, The Loudest Voice, City on a Hill, and Your Honor.

CBS Corporation (CBS) offers customers the most comprehensive streaming service between CBS All Access, Showtime, CBS News, and CBS Sports. CBS launched its direct-to-consumer product CBS All Access nearly five years ago. During that time, they have developed their scalable technology to incorporate live streaming in addition to traditional on-demand library viewing. CBS interactive built live streaming technology for the benefit of sports fans while focusing on profit-driven growth. CBS is a very old company, but they happen to own multiple large growth opportunities in Showtime and CBS All Access.

In this article, I will cover the CBS live sports opportunity, the unrealized potential at Showtime, Desus & Mero's audience leverage, the Q1 CBS earnings call, the streaming wars, the financial strength of CBS, and some quotes from the June 5 Credit Suisse event. CBS is a strong company with a massive opportunity in Showtime and CBS All Access. CBS offers tremendous upside potential.

The Full-Service Live Sports Value Proposition

CBS has all of the major bases covered with a strong offering from their streaming products. CBS owns one of the largest broadcast networks, and live sports compliments the direct-to-consumer streaming products which focus on Originals. CBS is the home of multiple professional sports including the NFL, NCAA Mens Basketball, SEC Football, and PGA Tour Golf including the Masters and PGA Championship. CBS All Access costs $5.99 per month with limited commercials or commercial-free for $9.99. Streaming live TV on All Access still includes commercials.

The sports distribution rights for broadcast and streaming are far more critical for growth than the lucrative advertising revenue. Sports provides significant events for television. Millions of people all watching the same content, posting on social media, engaging with the product at the same time. This added engagement can even spread over to advertising, making the event more valuable. The Super Bowl advertising model is a strong example of increased ad engagement. The distributor also has opportunities to use ads or use the lead-in from the event to launch a new series. Leveraging sports audiences is a critical component for launching scripted series.

The CBS sports relationship is mutually beneficial. Live sports on the largest broadcast network with scalable live streaming technology puts CBS in a favorable position to compete with tech firms.

CBS has streamed more Super Bowls than any other company. Leagues like the NFL enjoy the firm's extensive live production experience. This is something investors might not realize; producing six or eight live football games in one day 17 weeks in a row is tough.

CBS is much better equipped to manage live broadcasts than the tech companies and well equipped on the technology side compared to most large media competitors. The weekly AFC line up, the annual March Madness broadcasts, and the two Golf majors give the network live sports production expertise that is difficult to match. Live sports will be a significant component of the firm's future growth strategy. CBS has managed their live streaming tech for five years while most of the competition begins to enter the market.

Showtime offers a significant opportunity for CBS

The future of Showtime is brighter than ever. In my article from January, I detailed the last three years of Showtime subscriber growth. Since that article was written, subscribers have continued to grow, CBS All Access saw more growth than Showtime in Q1. The larger growth expectations will be seen in Q2 and the rest of 2019.

In Q1 2019 Showtime made it harder to locate data on subscriber growth. During the Q4 call in February, Showtime reached 27 million subscribers. This subscriber count is a big shift considering the more than 1.7 million subscribers added to the service since the second quarter of 2018. CBS and Showtime need to be explicit with their subscriber numbers going forward. CBS published a Q4 FY newsletter in February but no Q1 letter in May, just the Earnings Release.

There was not a Q1 2019 Newsletter, and Joe Ianniello said in the Q1 2019 conference call that "Our direct-to-consumer subs are up 71% year over year". Later on the call, CFO Chris Spade said: "Showtime subs continue to grow across traditional and digital platforms and were up 8% year-over-year". This assumes Showtime grew by approximately 220,000 subs. Investors need specific subscriber numbers on the services to avoid confusion. The company also has a bad habit of combining the data into one metric. This is fine if CBS management also gives investors data on the net subscribers of Showtime across traditional and digital platforms like the previous quarterly newsletters. I did not include Q1 2019 in the chart below because of the newsletter ambiguity, but I assume the total subscriber count at Showtime is somewhere between 27.2 and 27.3 million subscribers at the end of Q1. The company has given direct-to-consumer sub guidance of 25 million subscribers by 2022. CBS had given a goal of eight million subscribers by 2020 which the company has already surpassed by one year.

(Source: CBS Corporation Quarterly News Letters)

Showtime has expanded its viewership by nearly two million subscribers since Desus Nice, and The Kid Mero announced their new late-night show. This is only the beginning of the Showtime growth story. Two new shows come out in June, City on a Hill with Kevin Bacon and The Loudest Voice with Russell Crowe. In addition to scripted series, Showtime has some in-demand documentaries for diverse audiences including a documentary about Chelsea Manning called XY Chelsea, a four-part documentary, Of Mics and Men about the Wu-Tang Clan, and a documentary about the 2014 shooting in Chicago called 16 Shots. Until 2019, Showtime did not have a popular weekly show to keep audiences subscribed annually. HBO (T) has enjoyed multiple weekly shows to help boost viewers and subscribers in addition to their scripted series.

The weekly show is critical to premium streaming channels like Showtime and HBO. The weekly show gives the audience additional opportunities to see the introductory 15-second trailer promoting other shows. This 15-second trailer is critical; it provides the platform with the best way to launch new shows. Assuming the average premium channel subscriber watches 2-4 unique shows on their service, it is safe to assume some less active customers have only 20-30 introductory trailers per year. So if a subscriber watches Billions, Homeland, and Ray Donovan they will pay the $110 per year and get 36 different introductory trailers. With the addition of Desus & Mero, customers get more opportunities to learn about shows they might want to try. If the customer starts engaging with multiple shows, the customer is more likely to keep the service in the long term.

Showtime Will Continue to Surge into 2020

2019 presents a significant opportunity for CBS investors because of Showtime. Showtime pushed limited time discounted subscriptions in Q1 and Q2 with Desus & Mero and The Wu-Tang Clan project. These limited time offers were not seen in part because Q1 2019 was under-reported with the lack of a newsletter. Even if there was a published newsletter, the sub count would have likely been low until the value proposition becomes enticing. What we know is Showtime has at a minimum 27 million subscribers, and about 3-4 million of them are direct-to-consumer subs. CBS offers a low-cost high-value product with All Access, but the Showtime product could quickly develop a much larger total addressable market.

Showtime has experienced a surge over the last year; there will be another surge in Q2 and Q3 from the Bodega Hive 30 day + $4.99 for six months and The Wu-Tang Clan 36 day Free Trial. If Showtime can sustain this surge past the discounted trial period, then it will translate to profitability.

Imagine Showtime is able to double their subscriber base: it would make the premium network's domestic business comparable to HBO or Netflix (NFLX). CBS wants to hit 25 million direct-to-consumer subscribers by 2022. Showtime reached 27 million total subs during the February conference call. By 2022, Showtime could easily be at 32 to 35 million subscribers based on the stated goal assuming eight to twelve million direct-to-consumer subs are Showtime subs. This also assumes CBS All Access makes up a larger portion of the 25 million direct-to-consumer subs. Given the stated goal and CBS' previous ability to deliver ahead of schedule on expected sub growth, it's reasonable to expect Showtime will grow by five to eight million new net subscribers over this two and a half year period.

Showtime has planned 30% more content for 2019, which is why they need a big show like Desus & Mero with an existing audience and a large total addressable market. Desus & Mero can help launch other major projects and build larger fan bases around Showtime Original series.

The Showtime direct-to-consumer product came out in July of 2015; until that summer, Showtime was inaccessible to a large potential market because the subscription required an expensive cable bill. The barrier to entry was created by the infrastructure cable companies used to distributed TV subscriptions. Showtime is no longer handicapped by technology.

Some long-term YouTube TV subscribers will get Showtime for free until September 5th, 2019 at no cost. This comes to loyal customers after YouTube TV increased prices back in May from $39.99 to $49.99. The YouTube TV free offer will help Showtime grow in Q3 and Q4.

Direct-to-consumer has made Showtime easily accessible and affordable. At just $10.99 per month, all potential customers can purchase the product which has expanded the total addressable market. With more content and more significant projects, the subscriber growth opportunities are endless. Showtime has all of the tools required to build the streaming platform at scale effectively.

Desus & Mero Support Showtime

Desus & Mero have already helped support other Showtime projects; their interview schedule can be utilized for the long-term benefit of Showtime. It is only a matter of time before more Showtime stars are interviewed on the late-night show. Showtime has used the guest promotion style of this talk show as an effective growth strategy. Guests want to promote their work or their message, and Showtime has used social media to attract free trials subscribers because of each guest. This model will continue to serve the show and the network; Desus & Mero could generate a subscriber growth snowball effect where the subscriber base growth rate accelerates in one or two quarters.

(Source: Vulture Emmy Contenders)

The traditional late-night show has become a tired promotional product for film and tv projects, but if you these watch interviews, Desus & Mero put a fresh spin on the concept. Comedians like Bill Hader and Seth Rogen give hilarious conversations displaying the freedom of a premium cable late night interview. The Bill Hader extended interview shows the relaxed format is effective. These marketing tours are in themselves a performance; going on Desus & Mero to market a project appears to be a fun experience for the guest.

(Source: Desus & Mero YouTube Channel)

Showtime is producing 30% more content this year, and Desus & Mero is a huge part of that effort. 2019 is a transformational year as CBS builds a better value proposition for its products. The late-night hosts have created 22 episodes since February 21. The summer schedule will entice more subscribers as more content becomes available including new original series.

The show has used the celebrity interview segment to introduce new Showtime shows effectively. So far, The Wu-Tang Clan interview has been the most powerful example of this simple and effective model. Don Cheadle and Ben Stiller were also some of the first guests on the show. Black Monday was picked up for a second season and Escape at Dannemora was a major success. Another recent example is Showtime star Regina Hall. Hall was on the show Thursday, June 13 promoting her new film Shaft.

The best example of Desus & Mero's importance to Showtime is one of the most recent sketches, Showtimes Standards & Practices department.

(Source: Desus & Mero YouTube Channel)

This show provides Showtime with sufficient leverage to grow beyond the niche market of expensive traditional TV packages. The direct-to-consumer offering gives the customer more choices in available entertainment products. 2019 for Showtime is about growing beyond its origins in premium cable. Showtime is about to become a much larger brand.

(Source: CBS Quarterly Newsletters and January SA Article)

Desus & Mero is becoming a bigger show over time. A 30% increase at Showtime this year is a big push for millions of new annual subscribers. The flood of attention combined with the massive increase in programming could drive subscribers up significantly in the short term. By the end of 2019, Showtime could push past 28 million net subscribers. By the first or second quarter of 2020, Showtime could push past 30 million total subscribers.

This projection assumes Desus & Mero continue to boost Showtime's growth in 2019. Assuming Showtime can continue to grow by 300,000 to 500,000 subscribers per quarter, Showtime could surpass 28 million subscribers this year. Desus & Mero and The Wu-Tang Clan alone could have a significant impact on Showtimes subscriber growth in this upcoming quarter. Q2 2019 will give much-needed information on the 2019 growth story. The expect Showtime surge was not seen in Q1.

The projected growth detailed above is still conservative compared to more aggressive and less realistic projections. The industry is fiercely competitive, but Desus & Mero & The Wu-Tang Clan project could help deliver a massive growth number in Q2 that was expected but not seen in Q1.

Joe Ianniello explains the changes in subscriber feedback and how the firm reads their metrics during the Credit Suisse event. Some of his comments during that event are critical to this Q2 sub growth projection.

The Q1 Conference Call

The Q1 conference call on May 2, 2019, gave investors great financial results including advertising revenue up 18%, affiliate and subscription fee revenue up 13%, total revenue grew by double digits, and EPS was up 2% for a record first quarter. If you go through the entire transcript of the call or listen to it, you will find a strong company with great growth prospects entering multiple new markets. CBS All Access offers the firm tremendous growth opportunities at home and abroad.

In the first quarter, CBS All Access had its biggest quarter of sub growth ever. The network broadcasts saw some of the biggest live sporting events including The Super Bowl and The AFC Championship game. The NCAA Men's Basketball Championship was up 23% from 2018. Tiger's comeback was the most-watched morning golf broadcast in 32 years.

"We are well-positioned in both the SVOD and AVOD marketplaces and we are expanding on platforms locally, nationally, and internationally, whether it's entertainment or sports, original series or live events, local or national news, the driving force behind our direct-to-consumer services and our entire company is our premium must have content." CEO Joe Ianneillo “In addition to producing more content for our own brands, our studios are also creating more program than ever before for third parties. We are producing 80 series across 15 broadcast cable and streaming outlets. That’s nearly double the number of series and triple the number of outlets from just five years ago and it includes a number of high-profile projects as well.” CEO Joe Ianneillo

CBS All Access has launched in Canada and will soon enter Latin America and Western Europe. CBS has multiple ad-supported streaming services that will become a larger part of their business, including local news. But the most important part of the conference call was the rare opportunity to hear from Chief Digital Officer and Chief Executive Officer of CBS Interactive Jim Lanzone.

CBS Interactive is the digital division of CBS, and over the last eight years, Lanzone built CBS's digital business including the direct-to-consumer products and ad-supported video products. Mr. Lanzone gave an enormous amount of information during his remarks. This included CBS Sports Digital, CBS News Digital, CNET, Entertainment Tonight and TV Guide unique user per month data. He mentioned the significant increase in minutes spent on All Access and that, on average, All Access customers are 20 years younger than broadcast customers. Two-thirds of the CBS All Access customers choose the lower cost option. Out of all Lanzone's detailed comments, there was one quote that stuck out.

Given the right finacial and data turns, we're doing business with all of them. Just a few examples historically include our partnership with Netflix and international territories for Stark Trek: Discovery, our participation with virtual MVPDs such as Hulu Live and Youtube TV. Our channel deals for All Access and Showtime with Amazon (AMZN), Roku (ROKU), and Apple (AAPL), our partnership with the NFL for CBS All Access, our Emmy Award winning Snapchat Discover shows starring James Corden, our Facebook Watch partnership for Colbert and Corden content and so many more. There's one more thing I'd like to note about the digital transformation of CBS. Everything we've done, including our innovative new ventures has always been underpinned by rigourous business planning and financial discipline. And while we are ramping up our content investments to meet consumer demand, we did not beleuive doing so requires us to turn our business upside down in order to compete." - Jim Lanzone

The firm has built its technology with a focus on financial discipline. CBS delivered for their shareholders consistently in the past on revenue growth, on sub growth, and they maintain a strong dividend track record. This might be their best demonstration of effective corporate management. CBS built a streaming technology for All Access and then used the same tech for Showtime. The company has not sacrificed profitability and free cash flow for growth. The $8 billion investment in content production is an example of this strategic mindset at CBS.

CBS free cash flow was down from $687 million in Q1 2018 to $411 million in Q1 2019. The decrease in free cash flow was a direct result of the increased investment in content and direct-to-consumer services. CBS decided to increase its content budget by $1 billion in 2019. If they had increased by $2 or $4 billion this year, free cash flows would go down $500 million to $1 billion per quarter rather than a decline of $276 million in Q1. Management expects revenues and free cash flow to increase significantly in the second half of 2019.

CBS has increased their content investment to compete for subscribers, but their growth strategy is built on expanding production as well as distribution. CBS announced 80 series for 15 outlets; up from 40 and 4. CBS is open for business with all parties including the tech companies who lack Hollywood production experience.

The Streaming Wars

CBS Interactive was on display during the earnings call: teams in Silicon Valley have developed their live streaming technology for distributing major events like the Super Bowl and The GRAMMY Awards. CBS Interactive wanted every analyst to pay more attention to their live streaming business.

CBS interactive created March Madness on Demand and College Sports Live which streamed 20,000 live games per year. The highlighted CBS All Access user behavior metrics were particularly impressive, where Q1 saw a 63% increase in minutes year over year and a 76% increase in March. The entire point of Lanzone being on the call was to demonstrate the tech advancements that are helping drive CBS growth.

CBS management has positioned the firm to compete with and work with the entire streaming industry. CBS will produce for Disney (DIS) and Netflix as well as Apple and Amazon. Netflix offers CBS a tremendous opportunity as more distributors shun the streaming giant. CBS All Access costs just $5.99, which includes ad-supported channels like CBSN and CBS Sports HQ. These products enhance the value proposition for subscribers. The addition of these ad-supported services finally gained attention in Q1.

"CBS Sports HQ, meanwhile saw a 10x spike in usage during the super bowl week and never looked back." - Jim Lanzone

Expect Showtime and CBS All Access to play a significant role in the streaming wars over the next five years. CBS offers a tremendous amount of content at a low price point. All Access is a compelling value proposition for college students. As customers look at the shifting landscape, CBS and Showtime offer strong value to customers. The content investments will continue to focus on Original series as management indicated. Originals provide a terrific return on investment and drive subscriber growth on both services.

CBS Maintains Financial Strength

In the past, CBS has delivered fantastic results for shareholders. In the last year, this has not translated into a higher share price. The company set up a strong second half of the year with significant subscriber growth expectations. Expect stronger cash flows in the second half of 2019 as subscriber growth translates to consistent monthly inflows. The company will need to continue increasing their content production for their subscription services with a continued emphasis on profitability.

CBS has a big portfolio of ready-to-be-licensed content that could add a significant amount of revenue over time. The international expansion with All Access could expand advertising revenue significantly in the long term. Revenue was up to a quarterly record high of $4.2 billion; operating income grew 2% to $793 million. Entertainment revenue was up 15% to $3.2 billion, affiliate and subscription fees grew 26%.

If you look at the Q1 earnings call transcript and read CFO Chris Spade's scripted remarks, you will see strong financial performance across the company. The increases in content spending and marketing slightly depressed entertainment operating income and cable networks operating income. CBS financials continue to be strong even with the increases in content investment.

The shift in content spending will benefit the company significantly in the second half of 2019 into 2020. Consumption is up. Scatter pricing will likely improve advertising revenue in the long term. CBS has a strong financial standing; its stock price, however, does not reflect this with a P/E ratio of 6. Even with a healthy dividend and strong growth metrics on revenue and profit. CBS generates its best return on investment when investing in content. The user data suggests that the firm's strategy is working. Expect CBS corporations cash flows to improve significantly in the second half of 2019. CBS remains undervalued at 6x price to earnings.

The Credit Suisse June Event

On June 5th Credit Suisse held their 21st annual communications conference, CBS CEO Joe Ianniello spoke and answered questions. This communications event provided a tremendous amount of useful information. For a detailed list of important quotes see the attached document.

However, there was one important quote I want to examine.

When we drop a show, i'll give you Twilight Zone on April 1st, so on April 2nd I’m on the phone saying how many subscribers signed up, cause that's how you would get ratings, you would say how many people watched the show, and I would know the next morning, and people don't just subscribe that day, sometimes they wait for two episodes or three episodes cause then they'll binge it. So, their consumption pattern is different, their younger we know that, and they watch much more. And when they watch is very different, because there in control of it and so you'll see lots of consumption early in the day on weekends, and clearly its pockets of different time when they are watching it. We’re learning all of those different things on how we release it why we release it. The gratification isn’t immediate all of those subscribers don’t come day one and that wasn’t intuitive to me. it’s like oh we promoted it shouldn’t they subscribe the month before and make sure they have their seat but that’s just not the way it occurs but once they're in they view; we have CBS.com that’s the digital service free, people watch twice as much on CBS All Access as they do on CBS.com cause they come into the ecosystem they get it and the value propositions there and they discover things.(24:15)

This piece of information about The Twilight Zone gave a great example of the shift in consumption patterns. Major projects will not immediately drive new subscribers on day one. These surges now develop over time as customers have more freedom to choose. As you can see from the comments and the earnings call, the Twilight Zone was a massive success initially and became an even larger subscription driver as more episodes became available. This trend will continue as subscription growth trails added content.

The same can be said for Showtime and Desus & Mero. More episodes will become available and more guests will come on to promote their projects. Many guests will utilize social media to raise episode awareness. The Desus & Mero late night show will continue to drive subscriber growth and awareness. Showtime has significantly grown its total addressable market.

Conclusion

CBS has grown stronger in the last six months while the stock price has stagnated, the fundamentals of the company have never been stronger but the likelihood of a merger with Viacom (VIA) and a possible Starz acquisition make investors fearful of the unknown. This is understandable but given the strength surrounding Showtime and CBS All Access, the risk is worth the reward. CBS has some of the best growth prospects of any company in the media sector.

The reorganization of CBS and Viacom is an understandable risk to avoid but at the current price of $48.99 on Friday, June 14, 2019, CBS trades at just 6x P/E. Based on the company's direct-to-consumer business, content production capabilities, and the impressive work at CBS Interactive, the stock appears undervalued relative to its peers. The fear of a merger with Viacom has depressed the stock price but the assets are growing in value and the company's fundamentals are strong.

Showtime has the kind of growth potential investors dream about. The added value of Desus & Mero will make Showtime a much more competitive player in the direct-to-consumer space. Their late night show is just the beginning of the push forward. The stated projection of more than 28 million subscribers by year-end is "realistic" and conservative, I would not be surprised if Showtime grew by more than one million net subscribers in Q2 2019.

As I stated above, Desus & Mero and The Wu-Tang Clan documentary series could add a surge effect to Q2 numbers that were expected in Q1. However, 300,000-500,000 seems more realistic given the volatility in the space, the past three years of sub growth, and Netflix current dominance.

If you read my Netflix article from May, you will see I think Netflix faces major trouble in 2020, when a large portion of Netflix third-party content is gone and they face additional competition. By 2021, Netflix will have very little third-party content. CBS will likely still produce for them even if other studios refuse.

CBS has a unique opportunity because of the changing landscape. Disney+ and Apple TV could disrupt the industry and benefit CBS. Netflix and HBO hold large subscriber bases, but they are likely the most at risk in the changing business environment. Showtime could potentially scoop up millions of subscribers who are looking for a new option. CBS can also use their existing ad-supported video products to push the biggest CBS and Showtime series.

CBS All Access offers one of the best value propositions in the streaming space and this will gain even more traction during the start of the football season in the summer. Competing against the live sports component of All Access requires significant overhead costs. The traditional network infrastructure will help support and maintain the sports streaming business in the short term. This is a component of the CBS business model which will be very competitive.

If CBS were owned by another family or the stock was a new IPO with the same growth prospects and financial strength, investors would be willing to pay more than 6X the earnings.

Desus & Mero are making a material impact on Showtime's brand exposure and subscriber growth. Q2 represents a significant opportunity for investors. 2019 can deliver fantastic results for CBS investors willing to risk the merger.

This merger is probably going to happen but there are multiple unknowns including the future role of CEO Joe Ianniello because of his connection to Les Moonves. The reorganization could put Viacom chief Bob Bakish at the top of the company as Deadline spells out in their recent coverage. The merger does not mean that the combined entity does not still benefit significantly from the major push at CBS and Showtime. This also provides a huge opportunity for CBS Interactive which can take their technology and turn Viacom inside out. Viacom has low-quality streaming technology; the merger will fix that issue.

CBS offers tremendous upside to investors willing to take a risk on the Redstone family M&A mess. That mess could turn out to be a considerably undervalued opportunity.

