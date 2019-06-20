The British Pound Sits And Waits For A New Government

It is now the third anniversary of the referendum in the United Kingdom where, but a narrow margin, the nation voted to exit the European Union. In the aftermath of the vote, the Prime Minister resigned, and Theresa May took over the government and entered into negotiations with the EU for the formal withdrawal, which is a complicated affair.

The deadline for a deal between the UK and EU, which was on March 29, 2019, seemed far off in the distant future back in mid-2016 when the shock of the referendum was sinking in on both sides of the English Channel. However, that date has come and gone without a deal, and the UK has not yet exited the Union fulfilling the will of the British people.

The value of the British pound against the dollar has traded in a range from $1.20 to $1.50 since the night of the referendum. At the $1.2688 level on the September futures contract on June 18, the British currency is not far from the low. Over the past three years, the pound rallied when there was optimism that a deal between the UK and EU was on the horizon and declined when the two sides seemed far apart. The pound seems to want either an agreement on Brexit or no Brexit at all, which would likely boost the value of the currency. Meanwhile, a hard Brexit where Britain leaves without a deal or a continuation of extensions is a situation that appears to be pushing the pound to the bottom end of its trading range. The Invesco Currency Shares British Pound Sterling Trust (FXB) is an instrument that replicated the price action in the US dollar versus the British pound currency relationship.

The pound is at the bottom end of its trading range

The UK is now in the process of selecting its next leader who will come from the Conservative Tory Party as they hold a majority of the seats in the Parliament. The pound is trading at a level that is a lot closer to its lows than highs over the past three years.

Source: CQG

As the monthly chart shows, at $1.2689 against the US dollar, the pound is $0.0655 above its post Brexit low and $0.2320 below the high since June 2016. Price momentum and relative strength are both in the upper region of oversold territory while monthly historical volatility stands at the 5.87% level. Open interest, the total number of open long and short positions in the British pound-US dollar futures at the 210,421-contract level is a sign of elevated speculative action in the currency pair. The futures market is a microcosm of more liquid over-the-counter foreign exchange market which also likely displays a similar dynamic these days.

With the pound at the bottom end of its trading range, the UK is preparing to transfer power from Prime Minister Theresa May to a new leader over the coming days.

It looks like Boris Johnson will replace Prime Minister Theresa May

The latest signs from the Tory Party in the United Kingdom is that the next Prime Minister will be Boris Johnson. Mr. Johnson was a popular mayor of London and a leader in the Brexit movement back in 2016. Following Prime Minister May's ascension to the leadership of her party and the UK government, Johnson served as the Foreign Secretary until he resigned in 2018 after disagreeing with Prime Minister May's approach to Brexit with the European Union.

In the second round of voting by Conservative members of the Parliament, Johnson held a commanding lead over other MPs looking to take over the reins of the government.

Source: The Guardian

As the graphic illustrates, Johnson presently holds an almost 3:1 lead in support over the next candidate, Jeremey Hunt. However, in UK politics, nothing is certain until the contest is over.

Johnson could take a harder line against the EU, leading to a hard Brexit

While Boris Johnson supported the exit from the EU, he now appears to desire more time to negotiate a deal with the leadership of the Union if he gets the top job in the UK. On June 18, Johnson told UK business leaders his Brexit plan involves extending the transition until December 2021, according to the BBC. However, he plans to stick to the current October 31, 2019 deadline for Brexit. In a tweet on June 18, Johnson said:

Source: Twitter

The tweet states that if he becomes the next Prime Minister, he intends to exit the EU at the deadline, will not kick the can down the road any further through extensions, and would favor a hard Brexit without an agreement, if necessary. Mr. Johnson believes that no deal is better than no Brexit as he intends to finally fulfill the will of the British electorate expressed three years ago when it voted to leave the union.

A general election could be in the cards

It looks like the odds favor Prime Minster Johnson rising to the highest political office in the UK, but that does not mean the politics will end. The Parliament remains deeply divided, and the other Members of the Parliament from different political parties will likely give a new Prime Minister the same treatment as his predecessor. The Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn, a democratic socialist, has his eye on becoming the nation's Prime Minister as do leaders of the other leading political parties.

Since the UK has not exited the European Union, the recent elections to seat members of the European Parliament yielded a surprise as the Brexit Party put together in six weeks by Brexit advocate and European MP Nigel Farage won a sweeping victory in the election.

Aside from Brexit, one of the first issues the next Prime Minister of the UK could face is a general election. It is possible that Nigel Farage's Brexit Party could emerge with significant support given their trouncing of both the Tory and Labour parties in the most recent election.

The first move may be for the Tories to put Johnson in the leadership role, but he may have to win the confidence of the British people in an election to cement his power and move the nation forward with his plan for the departure from the EU. Therefore, there is no guaranty that the UK will leave the EU with an agreement, no deal, or at all. Those issues would be the basis for the next general election which would likely be a second Brexit referendum.

FXB is an alternative to futures and the OTC foreign exchange market - lots of volatility on the horizon for the British pound

The focus in the UK is now on the leadership of the Tory party and the next Prime Minister of the nation. However, even after the Tories raise one of their members to the Prime Minister's seat, the political wrangling will be far from over. With the October 31 deadline looming large, the chances of a widespread consensus within the Parliament are practically nil.

If the price action over the past three years is a guide, the pound-US dollar currency relationship could move higher if there is an agreement or a move for the UK to remains within the EU, or lower if a hard Brexit is in the cards. The bottom line is that currency markets like stability and certainty, and these days, the UK have neither. We are likely to see volatility in the pound increase when the next leader emerges if the Parliament moves towards a general election, and as the October 31 deadline approaches. For those who trade the British pound against other world currency instruments, it could be a wild ride over the coming weeks and months.

The Invesco Currency Shares British Pound Sterling Trust does an excellent job replicating the price action in the pound-dollar relationship. The fund summary for FXB states:

The investment seeks to reflect the price in USD of the British Pound Sterling. The shares are intended to provide institutional and retail investors with a simple, cost-effective means of gaining investment benefits similar to those of holding British Pounds Sterling.

FXB has net assets of $134.46 million, and 41,128 shares change hands each day on average. The ETF product has an expense ratio of 0.40%. The British pound-US dollar futures moved from a low at $1.2628 on May 31 to a high at $1.2821 on June 7, a rise of 1.9%, and then fell to a low at $1.2556 on June 18, a decline of 2.1%.

Source: Barchart

As the chart shows, FXB rose from $122.01 to $123.73 or 1.41% and fell to $121.40 or 1.9% over the same period as the EFT moved alongside the futures market. The price differentials could be the result of the trading hours as the foreign exchange markets operated around the clock and the ETF trades during US stock market hours. At the same time, significant moves in the pound often occur during UK trading hours when the US markets are not yet opened for business.

The UK is now preparing to usher in a new government, and it looks like the leader will be Boris Johnson given the most recent votes in the second round of the contest. However, that may be the first move in a highly political chess game within the UK and with the EU, which could cause lots of volatility in the British currency over the coming days and weeks. I have favored a rebound in the pound against the dollar one certainty returns, but that looks like it could take a while given the current political environment on the other side of the Atlantic Ocean.

The Hecht Commodity Report is one of the most comprehensive commodities reports available today from the #2 ranked author in both commodities and precious metals. My weekly report covers the market movements of 20 different commodities and provides bullish, bearish and neutral calls; directional trading recommendations, and actionable ideas for traders. I just reworked the report to make it very actionable!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.