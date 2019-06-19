Teva: Falling Debt, Falling EBITDA, Struggles Continue

Teva Pharmaceutical (TEVA) is a name which has seen continued tough times as it is dealing with a high debt load and massive sales pressure on its most important drug, as well as a generally not favourable pricing environment.

While the company delivered on its 2018 plans, it is a softer first quarter for 2019 and potential overhang from claims related to the opioid crisis which is causing overhang on the shares, making investors really cautious. While this could provide an opportunity, this remains a highly risky and long-term recovery story with still an uncertain outcome.

The Old Thesis

Lots of major developments have put Teva in the state in which it is today, as the company has seen tough times in recent years. Last time I looked at the firm was May of 2018 as I looked at the prospects for the company after CEO Kare Schultz had just taken the top spot.

The struggles faced by Teva stem directly from the $40 billion purchase of the generics business of Allergan (AGN) after big-pharma dealmaking took place around 2015 and Teva was a willing participant in this. The acquired activities did not quickly meet up to the standards and expectations. On top of this dramatic generics deal, Teva has been hit by ironically enough generic competition for its own blockbuster Copaxone.

When this situation became clear, we have to give some credit to Teva. Mr. Schultz quickly resorted to asset sales, as well as job losses totaling 14,000 workers, all aimed to cut the huge net debt load.

The Key Numbers

Early 2018 the company reported its 2017 results with revenues up 2% to $22.4 billion with growth driven by the generics business of Allergan, yet as fourth-quarter sales were down 16%, it became evident that the company is facing hard times.

While Teva reported adjusted earnings of $4.01 per share in 2017, I noted that these were very adjusted numbers as the company ended the year with $31.5 billion in net debt, supported by just $6.7 billion in adjusted EBITDA, for a 4.7 times leverage ratio.

The issue was that the company saw sales and consequently earnings fall, initially guiding for sales of $18.3-$18.8 billion in 2018, with adjusted earnings seen falling to $2.25-$2.50 per share. With EBITDA seen at $4.7-$5.0 billion, leverage ratios would increase rapidly to about 6.5 times, even as net debt in dollar terms was on the decline.

In May of 2018, the company reported first-quarter results and actually hiked the adjusted earnings guidance to $2.40-$2.65 per share, while net debt fell to $29.3 billion. I noted that while the results were encouraging, continued competition for Copaxone was very worrying as real value in the long-term investment case was being destroyed by quick and drastic layoffs as well as through "forced" asset sales.

I thought that a "normal" Teva might generate $15-$20 billion in sales which could result in operating earnings of $3-6 billion, assuming reasonable margins. This could create compelling upside but would take years to be realized as I would like to see some real progress on the leverage situation before getting involved.

In August, the company hiked the full-year guidance again to $2.55-$2.80 per share with net debt coming down a bit as well, as the company hiked the full-year guidance again alongside the third-quarter release, seeing full-year earnings at $2.80-$2.95 per share. In February of this year, the company reported full-year adjusted earnings of $2.92 per share on sales of $18.9 billion. While the results were better than expected for the year, shares were still only trading at $18 in February of this year, indicating the continued rough environment of the business. Net debt has been reduced to $27.1 billion at the end of the year. This comes down to 5.1 times leverage based on $5.3 billion in adjusted EBITDA.

2019 Outlook

The trouble for investors is with the outlook for 2019, with sales seen down to $17.0-$17.4 billion, adjusted EBITDA seen at $4.4-$4.8 billion and adjusted earnings seen at $2.20-$2.50 per share. The first-quarter results did not necessarily provide comfort with sales down 15% to $4.3 billion, for a run rate of $17.2 billion, as the company reiterated the full-year guidance.

Yet, despite the fact that Teva more or less delivered upon expectations, shares have continued to fall in recent months, now trading around a low of $8 per share, for a market value of about $9 billion as net debt of $25 billion works down to a $34 billion enterprise valuation. In comparison, the purchase of the generics business, which makes up less than half of sales, took place at a $40 billion valuation nearly four years ago.

What Now?

As if the current challenges are not large enough, the imminent reason for the latest share price declines come as the first-quarter results were not particularly strong, yet the real concern is that of large fines imposed on the firm related to the opioid crisis in which Teva might be on the hook for many billions. While this is certainly a concern, timing of actual payments might be deferred for quite some time, and while this is very serious, it might have caused an overreaction in the share price. The question is if the 2019 outlook might not be a bit optimistic, as the first-quarter revenue numbers should be indicative for the full-year sales rate, suggesting no more sales declines, which sounds optimistic.

Thus, I see the real concern which remains the debt load in combination with continued revenue declines as additional liabilities can easily cause an overhang on the stock. On the other hand, the actual equity valuation is relatively modest if the company survives without incurring too much dilution. Hence, a small speculative position is warranted at these levels, although elevated net debt and other liabilities prevent me from ever building a convincing stake at these or even lower levels given the circumstances as presented today.

