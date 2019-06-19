Baby Bonds Complete Review

In this article, I'll review all the baby bonds, listed on a national exchange, sorted into several categories. There are 181 issues in our database that trade on primary exchanges. Since there is no common ETF for baby bonds only, I'll examine the two biggest fixed-income ETFs with a market capitalization of over $20B in general, the iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (PFF) and the Invesco Preferred Portfolio ETF (PGX). As we can see in the charts below, 70% of PFF's holdings are preferred stocks, which occupy around 78% of the market capitalization of the fund and 68% of PGX's holdings are preferred stocks with a market capitalization of 73%. Still, with more than $3.5B in baby bonds in general, these two are the most representative for this kind of fixed-income securities.

PFF

Source: Author's spreadsheet

PGX

Source: Author's spreadsheet

Now that these products have our attention, we are continuously monitoring all baby bonds by several groups and will reinstate our monthly review, publishing a recap of the groups of interest. First, let's take a look at the main indicators that we follow and their behavior during the last month.

TNX - CBOE 10-Year Treasury Note Yield Index ($TNX)

Source: Tradingview.com

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF

Source: Tradingview.com

Invesco Preferred Portfolio ETF

Source: Tradingview.com

SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY)

Source: Tradingview.com

The most essential thing for fixed-income investors for the past month is the dramatic fall of the TNX from 2.5% yield mark to the rate of 2.09%. Supporting traders' expectation of a 50% chance, the Fed cuts rates at its July meeting, and a 91.4% probability that the central bank lowers rates before year end, the Treasury yields have settled at their 21-month low, nearing its two and a half year bottom. The fixed-income securities have remained slightly bullish after their New Year's rally, and as we can see in the second and the third charts, PFF and PGX have risen more than 10% from their December 2018 lows. As for the equity markets, the S&P 500 has added more than 5% for a week, after it previously entered into a 7% correction from its all-time high. Driven by a steady stream of positive news, including the hopes of a near-term rate cut from the Federal Reserve and President Trump's decision to suspend planned tariffs against Mexico, the futures are heading for a new all-time high.

The Review

These baby bonds resemble the preferred stock securities in their basic features. They are debt securities that are generally issued in $25 denominations and have maturity dates of 5 to 84 years (in our database, AGO-F is the security with the longest maturity, 7/15/2103). Baby bonds are normally redeemable at the issuer's option on or after five years from the date of issue at par. Most of these debt securities pay quarterly interest distributions. In payment of interest and upon liquidation, the exchange-traded debt securities rank junior to the company's secured debt, equal to other unsecured debt, and senior to the company's preferred and common stock. An important note is that all baby bonds are not eligible for the 15% tax rate on dividends as there are U.S. securities that pay interest, not dividends.

1. Call Risk Baby Bonds YTC < 0

The lower the bond, the higher the risk. Be careful not to get surprised in these ones if you are tempted by the higher yield. In simple terms, these securities are trading above their par value and can be subject to redemption at any time. The immediate capital loss leads to negative returns.

1.1 Long Time No Call

Source: Author's database

1.2 Short Time No Call

Source: Author's database

2. Baby bonds below PAR, YTM < 10%, Yield Curve:

Source: Author's database

The investment grades only:

Source: Author's database

Here is the full list:

Source: Author's database

There are not much investment grade bonds left to be below par.

3. Baby bonds YTM > 10%. Be careful with these babies:

Source: Author's database

Keep in mind that they have to bring extra risk because there is no free lunch. Maiden Holdings (MHLD) is facing a serious risk of bankruptcy after the suspension of its common and preferred stock dividends and after a partial termination of the Maiden Quote Share Agreement which forces the company to return about $700M to AmTrust (old ticker symbol: AFSI).

The Medley (MDLY) "babies", MDLQ and MDLX, take part in this group due to the shareholders' concern about the potential merger of MCC, MDLY, and Sierra Income Corp.

As for AFHBL, it has lost 65% of its market capitalization since Atlas Financial's (AFH) earnings report on 03/04/2019 that noted the need to boost its reserve estimates for unpaid losses, which resulted in a 90%(!) fall of AFH. At the moment, AFHBL is trading at 54%(!) Yield-to-Maturity with 3 years remaining until maturity.

Take a look at the full list:

Source: Author's database

4. Baby bonds > Par, Yield curve by Yield-to-Worst and Years-to-Call:

Source: Author's database

Only the rated ones:

Source: Author's database

For a better idea, I've excluded the callable ones, so for us to have a clearer look over the Yield curve.

The best investment grade issue here is CTAA. It gives a 7.20% Yield-to-Call and there are great expectations that it will be redeemed once it becomes callable, as it is like pinned to par for some time, no matter if the other CTL's securities are experiencing any weakness. For more risk-oriented, INSW.PA is the best "baby" with its 8.20% YTC and 8.54% YTM with 4 years left to maturity. However, it is rated a "CCC+" and the company is quite leveraged with a ratio of Debt-to-Equity at 1.60 ($800M total in debt with a $500M market capitalization of the common stock).

5. Fixed-to-Floatings:

By Years-to-Maturity and Yield-to-Maturity

Source: Author's database

Since after the call date they all change their nominal yield, this chart may be misleading. That's why the best way to compare the group is by their Yield-to-Worst (equal to their Yield-to-Call). This is a much more plausible Yield curve.

By Years-to-Call and Yield-to-Call:

Source: Author's database

The Full List

Source: Author's database

INBKZ is located at the top of the chart, meaning it has the best Yield-to-Worst from the group. However, together with INBKL, they are the only that are not rated by S&P. Except for AQNA and AQNB, the rest of the baby bonds carry an investment grade rating.

6. Baby Bonds issued by a BDC

Under the 1940 Act, BDCs must generally meet certain levels of asset coverage with respect to their outstanding "senior securities," which typically consist of outstanding borrowings under credit facilities and other debt instruments, including publicly and privately offered notes. "Asset coverage," as defined under the 1940 Act, generally refers to the ratio of a BDC's total assets compared to its aggregate amount of outstanding senior securities, which allow BDCs to decrease their asset coverage requirement to 150% from 200% under certain circumstances.

By Years-to-Maturity and Yield-to-Maturity:

Source: Author's database

By Yield-to-Call and Yield-to-Maturity

Source: Author's database

By Years-to-Call and Yield-to-Call

For this chart, I'll leave only that securities that are not callable yet, trade above par, and have a positive YTC. Let's examine the Yield curve of all BDCs' baby bonds.

Source: Author's database

7. Ex-Dividend Dates:

Which baby bonds are ex-dividend for the next 45 days? The date given is predicted on the base of the previous ones and may vary by a few days.

Source: Author's database

The ex-dividend dates are very useful for every fixed-income investor who practices the dividend capture strategy.

8. A Look at the Most Recent Redemptions

There are 3 securities called for the last two months:

Source: Author's database

9. A Look at the Most Recent IPOs:

The baby bond family has increased with 6 baby bonds for the past two months:

Source: Author's database

The full list:

Source: Author's database

There are 2 issues that have to be added to this list, but still, do not have permanent tickers and are currently trading over-the-counter:

Ford Motor Company 6.20% Notes due 2059

Sempra Energy 5.750% Junior Subordinated Notes due 2079

10. How do they move?

Here is the general idea of how the baby bonds have moved since the start of the month:

Source: Author's database

Top Gainers:

Source: Author's database

There's nothing special, the biggest gainers.

Top Losers:

Source: Author's database

Except for PBI.PB, Pitney Bowes Inc. is currently in trouble, there aren't any other big losers.

Conclusion

This is how our small world of baby bonds looks in the middle of June just before the two-day Fed meeting on 18th and 19th this week and the FOMC decision on the monetary policy on Wednesday, June 19. After the amazing New Year's rally, the prices of all fixed-income securities seem a sky high. In fact, yields fall with each month and there is no correction since December last year. This may be justified as more and more chances for a rate cut has increased. It is now hard to find a worthy stock without adding some extra credit risk. As a good, but not exceptional, candidate at this point, I find CTAA returns good yield and is a most probable redemption after a year and a half. For the more risk-appetizing investors, INSW.PA comes to the fore with 8.50% YTM with 4 years holding until maturity. I like also the new fixed-to-floating IPO, INBKZ, with its 6% YTW for 5 years to call date. In general, after the Fed meeting, the overall picture may change a lot, and personally, I prefer to wait 2 days.

Note: This article was originally published for our subscribers on 06/17/2019 and some figures and charts may not be entirely up to date.

Trade With Beta The Trade With Beta team has been submerged in the universe of preferred stocks and baby bonds for almost a decade, and we decided to share our knowledge and expertise through the inception of this service. We attempt to cover all aspects of these products, from IPOs to pair trades and portfolio picks and, last but not least, issues. Additionally, once a month we go through all different groups of fixed-income instruments to make sure that nothing has gone unnoticed.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.