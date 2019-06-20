What Were Processing Spreads Telling Us About Crude Oil?

One of my favorite parts of market structure in the commodities asset classes when it comes to clues about the path of least resistance of prices is the processing spread. When one raw material that trades in the futures market is an input in another that also trades independently on a futures exchange, it tells us a lot about the fundamental supply and demand status of the underlying commodity.

In the world of crude oil, crack, refining, or processing spreads are all the same and represent the economics of turning a barrel of crude oil into oil products like gasoline and distillates. Falling crack spreads often tell us that demand for oil products is weak while rising spreads typically indicate robust demand. Therefore, the crack spread offers a wealth of analytical data. The term, crack spread, comes from the process of cracking a barrel of crude oil in a catalytic cracker, where treatment at different temperatures yields a variety of oil products.

Aside from being a real-time indicator of demand for crude oil, crack spreads are also a barometer for the profitability of companies that refining crude oil into products. Higher crack spreads lead to increased profits while lower spreads have the opposite impact on the bottom line for refiners. Companies like Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) do not have risk exposure to the price of crude oil or oil products, per se. Instead, their risk is in the differential between the raw energy commodity and the processed product, which is the crack spread.

The correction in oil leads to consolidation near the recent bottom

In late April, the price of nearby NYMEX crude oil futures rose to a high at $66.60 per barrel, which turned out to be a top in the market. The high in the active month July futures were at $66.44 per barrel as the oil market was in a small backwardation with nearby prices higher than deferred ones.

The chart of nearby July futures shows that the price declined to a low at $50.60 per barrel on June 5, and even though it has made marginally higher lows since then, the price remained not far off the bottom on June 19 at $53.65 per barrel, over 19.4% below the late April peak. The price of oil has traded between $50.60 and $54.84 since June 3 as it consolidates. Price momentum and relative strength indicators declined into oversold territory, crossed higher, and were in neutral territory on June 19. Daily historical volatility is at an elevated level of around 37%.

Open interest, the total number of open long and short positions in the NYMEX crude oil futures market fell from 2.15 million contracts on April 23, the day the energy commodity was on the high, to 2.004 million on June 18, a decline of 6.8% over the past two months as the price of crude oil dropped. In a futures market, declining price and falling open interest is not typically a technical validation of an emerging bearish trend.

Bullish and bearish factors at play in the oil market

While the price trend in crude oil futures since late April and the move in open interest in the NYMEX contracts are at odds, so are many other factors that drive the price of crude oil these days as the energy commodity has forces pulling the price in opposite directions.

On the bearish side, US output remains at record levels ranging between 12.2 and 12.4 million barrels per day over the recent weeks making the United States the leading producer in the world surpassing both Saudi Arabia and Russia. The rise in production has caused inventories to build in the US with the API and EIA reporting increases in crude oil stockpiles over the past two weeks, but as of the week ending June 14, both the API and EIA reported inventories withdrawals. Meanwhile, the trade dispute between the US and China is causing concerns to rise over the state of global economic conditions. Slowing growth in China is reducing the demand for the energy commodity. Rising US output, increases in inventories, and economic concerns created a potent bearish case for the price of crude oil.

On the other hand, while the US is the world's leading producer, over 50% of global reserves are in the Middle East, and 20% of the seaborne crude oil heading for consumers across the globe travel through the Strait of Hormuz each day. The tension is rising between the US and Iran after President Trump walked away from the 2015 Iran nuclear nonproliferation agreement, slapped new sanctions on the Iranians, and canceled exemptions for eight countries that purchased oil from Iran. US policy tightened the economic noose around the neck of the theocracy in Teheran. An increase in the number of attacks on oil tankers near the Strait of Hormuz and missile attacks on a Saudi pipeline and an international airport terminal are signs that the potential for hostilities in the region are rising. Any violence that impact production, refining, or logistical routes in the Middle East and the threat of a way in the area tends to be a bullish factor for the crude oil market.

At the same time, the recent price action in gasoline and heating oil markets could be indicating that demand for products remains robust which translates into demand for crude oil as the raw energy commodity is the primary ingredient in the products.

Signs of stability in gasoline prices

The beauty of a crack spread is it allows one to measure the price of the product versus the input in the refining process.

While crude oil fell by just over 18.6% on the July futures contract since late April, the chart shows that the price of gasoline futures declined from $2.0645 to $1.7319 as of June 19, or around 16.1%. Gasoline outperformed the price of crude oil during the price decline.

The chart of the gasoline crack spread illustrates the refining margin declined to a low at $18.05 per barrel but recovered to over the $19 level on June 19. The price action in gasoline futures and the nearby crack spread have not weighed on the price of crude oil.

We are currently in the midst of the peak season for gasoline demand in the US, and the price action in the gasoline market compared to crude oil shows that demand is steady, and the price remains stable.

Distillates have outperformed crude oil

The heating oil contract on the NYMEX serves as a proxy for other distillate fuels like diesel and jet fuels because of the similar chemical compositions of the hydrocarbons. While gasoline is a seasonal fuel, distillate demand tends to be more of a year-round affair.

The chart shows that the July heating oil futures contract on NYMEX fell from $2.1381 in mid-May to $1.8291 or 14.5%. Like the gasoline price, distillate products also outperformed the price action in the crude oil futures markets.

After reaching a low at $22.29 on June 5 and 10, the price of the July distillate crack spread was at the $23.23 per barrel level on June 19, which is a reflection of demand for distillate products.

The bottom line is that the levels of the refining spreads are warning us to be cautious when it comes to getting overly bearish for the price of crude oil at the $54 per barrel level.

Is it time to get back into VLO?

The price action in the processing spreads is also saying that the business of processing the raw energy commodity into products continues to yield attractive profits. Valero Corporation has a market cap of $32.699 billion and trades over 3.5 million shares each day. At its current price, VLO trades at a P/E ratio of 11.91 times earnings and pays an attractive dividend of 4.63%.

As the chart shows, after trading to a high at $92.70 on April 25, the price of VLO shares corrected to a low at $69.44 on May 31, a decline of over 25% before recovering to $78.64 on June 19. As a refiner, a bet on VLO at its current price level below $80 per share is a wager on higher crack spreads which lead to more earnings for the company.

The price of crude oil faces bullish and bearish factors and the upcoming biannual OPEC meeting at the end of this month may only add to the volatility. The market will speculate on whether the cartel will maintain or increase its 1.2-million-barrel per day production cut from the late 2018 gathering of the oil ministers over the coming days as the meeting is next week. Keep your eyes on those processing spreads as they are a real-time indicator of both the demand for oil products which translates to the crude oil market and for the companies that refine crude oil into gasoline and distillates like VLO, as the spreads tell is if profits are rising or falling. When the price of oil was close to the lows, processing spreads warned us not to become too bearish.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.