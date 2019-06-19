Alibaba Stock Is Gearing Up For A Significant Breakout

The potential for a deal between the US and China has some people betting that Alibaba (BABA) rises sharply by the middle of September based on an options market analysis. An analysis of the charts also suggests the stock rises soon as it approached a significant breakout. This analysis would indicate that some are betting there's a pause in the US/China trade dispute.

The last time I wrote on Alibaba was on May 13 at the time I had noted the stock could fall to around $151.60 from its then price of about $170. The stock ended up falling to a low of $147.95 on May 31. Now you can track my past success and failure rates for Alibaba and all of my Seeking Alpha articles on this Google Spreadsheet I created.

Technical Analysis Is Bullish

The chart shows that Alibaba has been challenging technical resistance at $166.60 for the past two days. Should the stock be able to close above this price point successfully, it could result in the stock breaking out and rising to as high as $179.50, a gain of about 9% from its current price of about 8.6%.

The relative strength index also is starting to trend higher once again, which is a bullish indicator for momentum.

Optimistic Betting

Another positive sign for the stock is the bullish option betting I have noticed. According to data from Trade Alert, the open interest for the $170 call options for expiration on Sept. 20 have risen to around 21,000 contracts. For the buyer of these calls to earn a profit, the stock would need to increase to about $179.50 by the expiration date.

Additionally, the $175 calls for the same expiration date have seen their open interest levels rise to around 19,000 contracts. For a buyer of those calls to earn a profit, the stock would need to rise to about $183 or higher by the expiration date.

Enormous Betting

These two pairs of options have massive dollar values with the open calls at $170 strike price having a dollar value of over $19.5 million. Meanwhile, the $175 calls have a dollar value of almost $13.9 million. Combined there's nearly a $33.4 million wager on Alibaba rising, an enormous sum.

Why the Optimism?

One reason why investors may be turning more bullish on Alibaba is the potential for a trade resolution between the US and China. Should that happen it's likely the Chinese currency would strengthen. Since the middle of April, the China currency has weakened from 6.68 to as high as 6.95, or 4% - a rising value means a weaker currency. This weaker currency has a negative drag on Alibaba's revenue and earnings since the company reports results in US dollars. Since this the case, the way that investors value Alibaba can be significantly impacted as well, leading to a higher or lower PE or price to sales ratio, for example.

The chart below shows the Chinese yuan to US dollar exchange rate and how closely correlated its value is to Alibaba's stock. Additionally, it shows the US dollar to the Chinese yuan's inverse correlation to the price of Alibaba's stock.

In the next chart, you can also see the effect that the weaker currency has on the earnings estimates for the company which has been dragged lower over the past year.

The next chart shows the effect that the recent weakness in the currency has had on the revenue estimates since the beginning of April.

Should the US and China reach a trade deal or the very least a truce to agree on further negotiations than at the very least the yuan's value could stabilize, and that would leave investors feeling more comfortable with valuing the stock in the future.

Risks

The most significant threat to my assertion is of course what happens at the G20 summit next week. If things go sour, it could quickly lead to a devaluation of the yuan vs. the dollar, which could sink the stock.

Additionally, resistance on the technical chart may prove to be stronger than I anticipated at $166. Should that happen, the stock could fall back to technical support around $151.60, a drop of about 9% from the current stock price.

Other China Related Stocks

It's worth noting that I have seen similar options actions in JD.com (JD) in recent days, which I highlighted in my premium service last week. It would suggest that these are bets traders are making across the group of China-related stocks and not only Alibaba.

With the trade talks scheduled for next week at the G20 investors appear to be getting more positive on Alibaba. The betting for Alibaba to rise would at the very least suggest a pause to trade war is likely coming, similar to what we saw in December. If that is the case, it would indicate that Alibaba's stock could benefit at least over the near to medium term.

